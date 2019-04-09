Good Will, Good Times
Pillars of Scouting
A glass pillar with the Boy Scouts insignia in gold and “Pillar of Scouting,” created by YAYA (Young Aspirations Young Artists), was presented to a brace of local luminaries. Honored by the Southeast Council Boy Scouts of America at the annual Pillars of Scouting Luncheon in the Audubon Tea Room were Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger, chairman and CEO of Bollinger Enterprises LLC, and William A. “Bill” Oliver, owner and president of William A. Oliver Enterprises LLC. Both have strong and extensive Boy Scouts ties. Among those joining the former were his sister, Charlotte Bollinger, and the latter, spouse Carolyn and their daughters.
The top sponsors — and the representatives — were Ochsner Health System (Warner Thomas), UBS (Frank Amsler), Acadian (Tim Burke) and Goldman Sachs (Hunter Pierson).
To launch the agenda, Jeff Crouere began with a welcome. Then came the Opening Flag and Scout Oath sponsored by Arthur Ashe Charter School in the 7th Ward. The formalities ensued with opening comments by Crouere; the invocation (and later benediction) by Paul F. Gregoire Jr., Ph.D.; a lunch of spinach salad, roasted chicken and white chocolate mousse in a dark chocolate cup; the “Importance of Scouting” by Garry Winchester, Scoutmaster Troop 185, sponsored by St. Peter Claver Catholic Church; remarks by Council President Jim Letten; Crouere’s “Recognition of the Pillars”; and “Scouting in Our Area” by Ernesto Carballo Jr., Scout executive and CEO SLCBSA. Patricia “Pat” Denechaud, president and CEO of Crescent City Consultants, and Bill Metcalf, founder of New Orleans City Business (who “loves Scouting”), chaired the luncheon.
Within the high-profile pack were Joseph “Joe” Canizaro, Jim Tucker, John Kotts, Rex 2019 Robert Boh, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Suzanne Mestayer, John and Sylvia Laborde, Cindy (Mrs. Bill) Metcalf, Larry Gibbs, Ken and Lisa Pickering, Scott Ballard, Ron Forman, Chad Dufrene, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, St. John the Baptist Parish President Natalie Robottom, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre, Kristin Wall and countless others in the packed premises.
“We want to thank Boysie Bollinger and Bill Oliver for being ambassadors,” said Letten about the honored duo, who expressed their gratitude and appreciation. Added Bill Oliver, “Being prepared (by Boy Scouts) is a way of life.
Floral lagniappe occurred in the parting moments of the program, when it was announced that the Federico’s Family Florist centerpieces of pastel baskets with assorted spring flowers would go home with the person at each table who had the most recent birthday. In one case, two women shared the same natal day.
Harvest Hobnobbing
The 10th anniversary Harvest at Home to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank took place at the spectacular home and grounds of SH board member Rupa and Tarun Jolly. Gayle Benson was the honorary chairwoman (and was thanked effusively for the gift she made honoring the one-year death of her husband Tom) and Jennifer Heebe (joined by spouse Fred) and Skylene Montgomery were the co-chairwomen. Because of NFL business out of town, Sean Payton was unable to accompany Skylene.
Milling about were SH board Chairwoman Skye Fantaci with Matt, CEO Natalie Jayroe with Ken, Britton and Sheila Sanderford, board member Ayesha and Aaron Motwani, Melanie and Mickey Loomis, Morris and Cathy Bart, Anne and King Milling, Penny and Robert Autenreith, Jamie Snyder and Florie Claire (with Florie’s mom, Claire Webb), Doug Hammel and Mignonne Mary, Lee Adler and board member Robert Marks, Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi, Kathy and Robert Zetzmann, Cherie and Ryan Moore, Donna and George Nalley, Susan and Jimmy Gundlach, and board member Susu and Andrew Stall. Last year, Susu co-chaired Harvest at Home along with 2019 attendee Erin Romney Cazes. Susu also did the flowers for the Jolly party. More features were the Xavier Reed Quartet and, of course, the food with Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus of Coquette as the featured chefs. Sue Zemanick, Rebecca Wilcomb, Alon Shaya, Maggie Scales, Tory McPhail and Susan Goss added further menu items.
By their presence, guests abetted the coffers of Second Harvest Food Bank and its mission of “Feeding South Louisiana.”
'Street Requiem'
Held at the Academy of the Sacred Heart Nims Fine Arts Center, the concert, “Street Requiem 2019: Homeless Not Hopeless” amassed a caring throng. Entergy was the major sponsor, and Woodward Design + Build and Pontchartrain Partners LLC, supporting ones. For the patron party, Sacred Heart donated the centerpieces and patrons enjoyed fine purveyance from the likes of Ozanam Inn and Café Reconcile.
After partaking of the culinary offerings of 15 generous restaurants, guests sat for the performance. Symphony Chorus of New Orleans was joined by the University of New Orleans Chorale and Delgado Community College Chorus, accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra, to perform “Street Requiem.” It was written in Australia by Kathleen McGuire, Andy Payne and Jonathon Welch to shed light on the plight of those living on the streets. At the fundraiser, Steven Edwards served as the music director; Steven Scaffidi, production director; and the school’s Mary Lane and Jana Fogleman, the assistant producers.
“Homeless Not Hopeless” benefited Ozanam Inn (“We give a fish today and teach to fish tomorrow”) and Hotel Hope. Three people who were formerly homeless and have graduated from OI, HH and Goodwill programs spoke about their journeys from homelessness.
Notables in attendance were Paul and Donna Flower, Brian Bagur, Sister Melanie Guste, RSCJ, Stacy and Thomas Koch, Claiborne and Jeanie Perrilliat, Erin and Jim Stahnke, Mike Hammer, Fred and Karen Kirchgraber, Romney Richard and Charley, Michael Grumich and Kathleen, Megan Dearie, Duane Couch, the Rev. Louis Arceneaux, Raymond and Mary Jeandron, Janice Foulks, Kevin and Nancy Colomb, Craig and Karen Haydel, Alan and Cathy Demma and Carolyn Mayo.