Justice and Juniors
Project Partying
It was glorious gallivanting when the Pro Bono Project held its 30th annual Justice for All Ball, beginning with a patron party in the Odenheimer Pavilion of the Audubon Zoological Gardens and then moving on to the Audubon Tea Room for the main merriment. Meaningful, too. “The Pro Bono Project’s mission is to provide free, quality civil legal service to the underserved by engaging volunteer lawyers to render pro bono services.” The fundraiser ball abets the mission, raising approximately one third of the Project’s annual budget.
Patron partygoers were greeted by the charming Merry Antoinettes, who remained — and entertained — throughout the Justice for All Ball. While rubbing shoulders, the patron pack enjoyed the French 300 specialty drink to celebrate the city’s tricentennial, enjoyed the vocal gamut of songs from the 1930s through today as rendered by Nayo Jones, and savored Pigeon Catering goodies. The evening’s master of ceremonies, Mark Romig, gathered the crowd at 7:40 p.m. for a short thank-you program to hail honorary Chairman Calvin C. Fayard Jr. Sharonda Williams and Kevin Colomb (with wife Nancy), who chaired the 2018 ball, along with 2019 ball Chairwoman Nadege A. Assale, presented Fayard with an engraved bowl, courtesy of Adler’s.
A brace of large Blaine Kern Mardi Gras jesters emblazoned with “30” numbers in gold decorated both the patron party and the main event. Using Carnival colors, there were lights and flowers in purple, green and gold.
A favorite libation at the ball was The Big 30 Old-Fashioned in honor of Fayard’s favorite cocktail, the old-fashioned; more than 20 food and beverage providers, along with Audubon Catering, purveyed; Pyramid Productions brought a magic touch of high-tech with screens to provide thanks and recognition to a slew of supporters and a special video tribute; and an audio/video booth had stories of guests from past balls.
Joining Calvin Fayard, a Platinum Sponsor through Fayard & Honeycutt APC, was his wife, Frances. The J. Edgar Monroe Foundation was the Silver Sponsor. Other luminaries were TPBP executive director CC Kahr and husband Dr. Brent Wallis, immediate past Chairman Norm Rubenstein, Chairman-elect Christopher Ralston (the immediate past president of the New Orleans Bar Association), Dana Douglas, Christy Kane, Mark Samuels and Nancy (in from San Francisco), Michelle Egan, Robert L. “Bob” Redfearn, Molly Vigour, Sharika Mahdi, Robert Brickman, Bruce and Jackie Shreves, Adrienne Wheeler, Phil Wittmann, Judge Sarah and Patrick "Pat" Vance and Judges Tiffany Chase, Piper Griffin, Sidney Cates IV, Rachel Johnson, Jay Zainey (with son and daughter-in-law Christopher Jr. and Casey), Sandra Jenkins and Terri Love.
Also, Richard and Pattie Stanley, Van Robichaux, Chris Short, Katie Lasky, Philip Franco, Wendy Hickok Robinson, Elwood Cahill Jr., David Bienvenu, Joanna Broussard (in from Chicago), auction/raffle Chaircouple Mark and Barbara Kaplinsky, master of ceremonies Mark Romig with David Briggs and auctioneer Andrew Ward. Auction “winners” included Susan Kohn, Michelle Anderson and Olisa Ojeh.
To rev up the decibels, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters took to the stage, luring the mostly “black-tie” crowd with favorite numbers. “A Natural Woman” (a tribute to Aretha Franklin) got both genders on the dance floor. It was really popping with “Boogie Shoes” and “That’s the Way (I Like It).” And for good partying, it truly was.
A Sidereal Blast
The Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust presented “Passport to the Stars,” which titled the 2018 Rising Stars City Stars Soiree benefiting Junior Achievement Greater New Orleans. Brandon Smith, accompanied by wife Tara, chaired the JA Biztown-located bash, while Jimmy Dunn acted as co-chairman. The earlier patron party was catered by Celebrate! of Windsor Court.
Kudos to the 2018 honorees! They and their businesses were Stirling Barrett (Krewe), Chad Berg (Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry), Mark Berger (Higher Power and Varsity Sports), Eddie Compass (Next Generation Logistics LLC), Crystal McDonald (Acrew) and Clayton Randle and Michael Hecht (Ajax Holdings).
A red carpet entrance area bedecked with pictured passports of the above Rising Stars welcomed guests, who then noticed tables decorated with centerpieces of navy, gold and globe balloons with small suitcases; lighting by the Solomon Group in thematic colors of blue and gold; sweeping “star” images; and, on an outside wall, a projected globe for photos. Sixteen restaurants fueled the fun, Robin Barnes made fine music, and a photo booth by Spoof Photos created souvenir looks.
As for the auction, there were top getaways offered. The Carnival Dream Cruise was “won” by Janet and Richard Nick; the Telluride Vacation, by Eric Morgan; and a Bahamas stay, by Laura and Chase Mullin.
Representing the Tolmas Charitable Trust were Vince Giardina with daughter Amy Giardina Haley, as well as Lisa and Dart “D.J.” Romano. Within the party constellation, too, were Kacy and Scott Wainwright, Catey and Bradley Spieler, Bonnie and Lee Happel, Kathy and Alex Mouledous, Larry Closs, Brian Scofield, Marian Wallis, Alden McDonald Jr., Todd McDonald (with Crystal), Shana and Dana Stumpf, Tom and Lisa Richert, Katherine Kay and lots more social stars.
Legal Levity
“You are cordially invited to attend the presentation of the New Orleans Bar Association’s Presidents’ Award to Marcus V. Brown” bannered the cream-colored invitation that stated The Board Room and Library of the Windsor Court Hotel as the venue. Each year the Presidents’ Award recognizes a lawyer, who, in addition to professional excellence and integrity, has shown a dedication “to leadership and service in the highest ideals of citizenship.” It is the Association’s highest recognition.
Recipient Marcus Brown, who received a symbolic fleur-de-lis (with three plumes “standing for leadership, service and the concern for well-being of all”) was joined by spouse Judge Nannette Brown. “Under the leadership of Marcus Brown,” said NOBA President Dana Douglas in her tribute, “Entergy’s Legal Department contributed over 15,000 pro bono and service work hours in the New Orleans metro region.” Entergy Chairman and CEO Leo Denault praised the honoree, saying, “Marcus is the kind of leader every company wants.”
Champagne, crawfish au gratin tarts, pesto grape tomato and mozzarella lollipops, and prosciutto with dried figs provided drinks and eats.
NOBA notables included past Presidents Kim Boyle, Judge Jerry Brown, Grady Hurley, Chris Ralston, Pat Vance and Carmelite Bertaut, as well as past awardees Judy Perry Martinez (2017), president-elect of the American Bar Association, and Wayne Lee (2003). And Judge James Graves Jr., Judge Tiffany Chase, Rick Stanley, Rachel Wisdom, and from Entergy, executive Vice Presidents and Brown’s colleagues Chris Bakken, Paul Hinnenkamp and Don Vinci.