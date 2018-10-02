Sunday Soirées
Socializing was abuzz on a recent Sunday evening, when the Huguenot Society, Sunday at Emeril’s and Fall Affair held forth concurrently, all celebrating anniversaries. For the latter ado, bee keeping got a generous nod.
A “22” Tout
The Department of Psychiatry Advisory Board and the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Foundation held “Sunday at Emeril’s: XXII Anniversary Celebration” at Emeril’s Restaurant and honored Dana Hansel and Anne Redd. Elizabeth Boh and Pamela and Robert Steeg chaired the dinner that started with a round of cocktails. Then everyone sat for exemplary cuisine, speeches and encomiums.
More features were the Perfect Presentation flowers of rust-colored roses and hydrangeas with balloons on the table of honorees Dana and Anne, who were joined by their husbands, Steve Hansel and Edmund Redd; music by a NOCCA trio; and auction items. Arthur Roger donated an art piece by Ida Kohlmeyer that was purchased by Howard Osofsky, M.D., Ph.D., who holds the Kathleen and John Bricker Chair of the LSU Health Psychiatry Advisory Board. With him was spouse Joy Osofsky, Ph.D., of the LSUHSC School of Medicine, where she is a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry. Both Osofskys have been integral to the dinner since its inception.
Another round of bidding concentrated on custom placemats and napkins donated by Jane Scott Hodges of Leontine Linens, which were purchased by Danny Conwill. The two of them were accompanied by their respective spouses, Philip Hodges and Mary Clare Conwill.
Prior to the auction, Department of Psychiatry Chairman Howard Osofsky was tapped for “message and acknowledgement.” The attendees then relished a dinner of seafood stuffed artichoke, crispy frog legs etouffee, lamb T-bone and pecan tart. Adler’s supplied the favors and gifts. Of course, top thanks went to chef Emeril Lagasse and the staff at Emeril’s.
Remarks came from the above advisory board President Michael Schmidt with wife Sheldon; Crystal McDonald gave the invocation; and Emeril Lagasse addressed the crowd as the dinner host.
Among the many notables were Jimmy and Susan Gundlach, Dorothy Clyne, John and Ann Casbon, Phyllis Taylor, Carroll Suggs, Greg and Sarah Feirn, Ann and Dr. Tony Fuselier, Peggy and Jack Laborde, Katherine Boh, Rhesa and Alden McDonald, Linda Mintz and dozens more who showed strong support for mental health services, especially those for children. Enjoyed fabulous food, as well.
Tricentennial Tribute
Not only did the annual Fall Affair of the Garden District Association celebrate the 300 years of New Orleans, but it also hailed the 125 years of Commander’s Palace, where the benefactor and cocktail receptions and dinner were held. As guests enjoyed drinks in the patio festooned with hanging orchids arranged by Tucker Fitz-Hugh Jr., pianist David Torkanowsky, percussionist Shannon Powell and bassist Grayson Brockamp provided scintillating sounds. The hors d’oeuvre attraction was an artisan cheese canape drizzled with honey donated by Garden District residents who keep bees (not necessarily in the GD). The program/invitation listed them in the Bee Keepers category: George Brower, Liz and Terry Creel, Sarah and Prescott Dunbar, Jimmy Gundlach and Virginia Miller, who co-chaired Fall Affair 2018 with her husband, Bruce Wallis, and Raelynn and Peter Loop. Another pair of bee keepers were Brian Brockman and Jack Forbes. Sadly, Jack Forbes and Ella Brennan, former Commander’s matriarch, died on the same day, and were especially remembered. Dottie Brennan, Lally Brennan (“The Fall Affair is one of my very favorite events all year”) and Ti Martin reaped gratitude for the dinner for which Ginja Moseley did the stunning flowers of orchids, protea, blue thistle and Avery Island greenery. Watermelon gazpacho, crispy redfish and Ella’s Big Apple (because Ella loved New York) filled the menu bill.
Gathered as “honey” hobnobbers were Lauren Brennan Brower with George, GDA board Chairwoman Jenny Charpentier and John, Vice President Jacob Gardner, Treasurer Allain Hardin and board members Yancey Jones, invitation and program designer Laura Moise and Ed, Andrea Bland with David, Barbara Beckman with Edwin and Isabel Sanders and Moye, who made a Fall Affair chairing fivesome in 2017 with Sue Peters and Anne and William Summerour.
Also attending were Anne and Herschel Abbott, Nan and Edgar deMontluzin, Shaun and Foster Duncan, Jennifer Fallon and Camilo Salas, Lynne Rothschild Stern, Bonnie Broel, Laura and Sonny Shields, Carli and Frank Tessier, Laura and Philip Claverie, Terry and Rand Voorhies and Linda and Tommy Westfeldt.
Huguenot History and Party Presence
Vernon and Patricia Brinson opened their impressive home for the celebration of the 47th anniversary of the Huguenot Society in New Orleans, a patriotic and social organization based on Huguenots who were French Protestants. In this country, after the Louisiana Purchase, many Huguenots, such as Julien Poydras and Paul Tulane, moved to Louisiana.
White and yellow roses and white hydrangeas were the floral embellishment in the Brinson home, Laura Arrowood catered the tasty hors d’oeuvre array and Jeffrey Pounds made music his medium.
Among the minglers were John Beaumont, who heads up the chapter, and Sylvi, Alison and JP Tujague, Lydia Ozenburger, Frederic Querens, Mahlon and Karen Sanford, Courtney-Anne Sarpy, Armon and Karen Schubert, Dan and Marie Summit, Jay and Lois Van Kirk, Wayne and Cintra Wilcox, Bill and Cindy Woessner, Bryant York, Clay and Stephanie Spencer, John and Bonnie Boyd, the Rev. Gedge Gayle Jr., Buddy Bolton, Drew and Julie Jardine and Max and Margaret Maxwell.
A few short speeches led by John Beaumont punctuated the socializing. Then it was back to a meeting and greeting savored by Diane and Chuck Zatarain, Phil and Kathy Lorio, Petricia Thompson, Stan and Cindy Ellington, Patricia Strachan, Barbara Arras, Jack Barnett, David Gooch, Carlo and Rosemonde Capomazza, Kevin and Haydee Mackey, M. Webb Offutt, Charles and Susan Diermond, Tommy Doussan, Tony and Ann Fuselier, Dave Grissett, John Grout, Ned Hemard with Martha Robbins, Jim and Jan Jeter and scores more who recalled the history involved. The reception was the 47th annual Celebration of the Edict of Toleration.