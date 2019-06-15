Spring Spurts
Building and Bonhomie
“Please join our hosts Carol & Al Bienvenu and Karen & Mark Gundlach for a cocktail celebration benefiting Bastion, community of resilience” bannered the invitation for a special event at the former home of artist James Michalopoulos. Located in the Marigny, the house was “hand built.” Further described as “funky and stunning,” the former residence was adorned with original artwork by Michalopoulos.
Supporting sponsors were Absolut and Public Properties. The Alden and Margaret Laborde Foundation headlined the host committee listing of 80 names.
Palate New Orleans, which did the catering and floral design, took the Michalopoulos style into consideration while choosing odd-shaped vases and unique flowers for the tables. Food was artfully arranged in a pickup hors d’oeuvres station with cheeses and Creole charcuterie. For more main-course munching, grilled shrimp and glazed pork tenderloin filled the bill. An impressive selection of libations flowed, including those from the Rum Bar, courtesy of Old New Orleans Rum, owned by Michalopoulos.
At 7 p.m. at the Building Bastion Cocktail party, Al Bienvenu related to the fundraising assembly why he and Carol were compelled to support Bastion. He then introduced Bastion founder and executive director Dylan Tête, who spoke about plans for a $4.5 million of the current location in New Orleans, as well as plans to replicate it in other parts of the country. “Bastion, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, supports local returning warriors and families through their transition from military service and beyond by providing a healing environment within an intentionally designed neighborhood.” Next, Michalopoulos, who teamed as a co-host, spoke about community and the importance of intentional environments. He also donated 20% of the sales from the event to Bastion.
Among the many attendees were Bastion development director and event coordinator Lauren Bowman Ponstein, board President Peyton and Elizabeth Bush, Pam Vitrano and Peter Boylan, Ben Butler, Beverly “Bev” and John “Johnny” Church, Janet and Thomas Favrot, Terry Fontham, Courtney and Louis Freeman, Ginger and Wally Gundlach, Catherine and Luke Lemoine, Darnell and Randy Philipson, Claudia and Cleland Powell, Jane Roussel, David Schulingkamp and countless others for whom “Building Bastion” blended with purposeful partying.
Magic and Memory
Put on by Felicity Redevelopment, Magic in Melpomenia XIV celebrated the life, legacy and contributions of Jerrye Louise Baehr Martin. In 1998, she was a founder of Felicity Redevelopment Inc., “Putting the neighbor back in neighborhood,” as a way to improve the lower St. Charles corridor by buying (and reselling) properties bordered by St. Charles Avenue, Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, Jackson Avenue and Calliope Street. The non-profit organization, which is funded by private donations, has bought and renovated more than 50 properties in the neighborhood.
Paradigm Gardens on S. Rampart Street (behind St. John the Baptist Church), was the location for the “Magic” levity. A lush and prosperous garden (and event space) in the heart of Central City, it supplies herbs and greens to some of the city’s finest restaurants. The party’s music was “supplied by the Garden” and consisted of R & B hits from the past.
The food was by chef Pat of Caribou Kitchen and included assorted flat breads, fried green tomato pie bites, beet and goat cheese dip, meatballs, mac and cheese, and shrimp remoulade. Keife & Co. wine store and Stein Deli purveyed the drinks.
Gathered for “Louise,” as the event was titled, were her husband, Ted Martin, and several of their children: Marie-Louise “Ouida” Laudumiey with husband Ferdie, Elizabeth “Liz” Richards, and Alice Allen. Cole Halpern, FR’s president and interim director, was there with then-fiancée Courtney Williams. They have since married and held their wedding reception at the Napoleon House.
Additional FR officers were Camille Strachan, Patrick McKenna and Colleen Evans Lusignan, attending with husband Greg. Noted, too, were Raul Vasquez and Lauren Bridges, Paula George, Michael Rouchell, Tim Trapolin, Sally and Bill Reeves, Katherine and Tony Gelderman, Herbert Halpern and Jacqueline Bishop, Julie and Monty Burlingame, Millie Ball and Keith Marshall, Savannah Strachan, Lou and MaryLen Costa, and Neal Morris. Minor Strachan was credited on the invitation as “DJ.”
The venue indeed evoked a sense of magic and even mystery as folks moved about the lush greenery. Several four-legged guests, properly penned, of course, were the garden’s goats.
St. Vincent Vitality
On a recent Tuesday, the St. Vincent Infant & Maternity Guild held the Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show featuring looks from J. Jill Clothing Store in the Lakeside Shopping Mall modeled by guild members. The location was the Airport Hilton. Doors opened at 10:30 a.m. for the 200 members and their guests.
Among the many features were a diaper drive to support Access Pregnancy. Michelle Black, director of Pro-Life Services for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, was on hand to thank supporters.
Bedecking the tables were lovely spring centerpieces done by Lisa Corcoran and Laurie Nodier. Everyone admired the moss-covered large cups and saucers with freshly planted pink or white begonias. A romaine salad, chicken and lemon ice box pie were the menu selections.
Strutting spring and summer attire in the fashion show were Cheryl Cabes, Carol Lavin, Mary Shannon, Pat Norton, Rosalind Seischnaydre, Judy Leggett Martin, Sheila Spring and Judy Quinilty.
Then-President Gaynell Pervel welcomed the gathering and thanked all for being present. Colleen Cloninger – an in-attendance past president, as were Maria Winn, Bonnie Nelson, Barbara Richard, Marcy Mayeux and Dotttie Schule — installed the officers. They are Cindy Wooderson, president, who was joined by husband Rob and thanked her mother, Dottie Schule, for support and encouragement; Cindy Bowman (with Mike), vice president; Casey Klaman and Carol Lavin, respective recording and corresponding secretaries; and Robin Dykes, treasurer.
Linda Brunken, Janet Patterson, ReRe Avegno Evans, Suzette Babcock, Jonell Robert, Linda Livaudais, Carol St. Martin, Lynn Schonberg, Linda Heno and dozens more composed the luncheon and largesse scenario.