Showing Some LOVE
Dancing Will Keep Us Together
“Love Will Keep Us Together” marqueed the annual Dancing with the Stars, The Good Shepherd Way, that unfolded in the Grand Ballroom of the New Orleans Marriott, starting with a cocktail social and dinner. Dancing, in a different ballroom, was at eight. Suggested dress for the attendees, who usually number 1,000, was “sparkling attire.”
Thanks all around were plentiful and especially targeted major sponsors Hancock Whitney, Angel Wings Foundation, Ronnie and Gwen Briggs, Reily Foods, Marriott New Orleans and the Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation. In fall 2001, and with the determination and vision of the Rev. Harry Tompson, SJ, Good Shepherd School opened its doors to 30 underserved children for a holistic education. “What makes GSS unique is a year-round education, extended days, small class sizes, and tuition paid by benefactors.”
Emcees Shelley Brown, Fox 8 News, and Travers Mackel, WDSU News, opened the evening’s program. Next up were the above Ronnie Briggs, president of the GSS Mission Network, and GSS alumni Jaylen Robinson and Johnny Williams. Archbishop Gregory Aymond gave the opening prayer and GSS CEO Thomas Moran Jr. made remarks.
All the while, anticipation was heating up for the competitive dancing. To the floor, as pairs, were Katie Steiner and Chris Franklin with choreography by Taylor Turkmen; Edie Darragh and Mark Faliveno with choreography by Amal Hamdan and Ashley Iserman Gervais; Sharon and Mark Major with choreography by Stephani Kammer; and Monique Pontiff and Torey Hayward with choreography by Annie Cuccia.
The six ensuing teams — and names of their choreographers — were Do-Bee Plaisance and Mark Slessinger, Gina Iserman; Genny Morris and Sid Artigues Jr., Fran Moran; Kristy Fitzpatrick and Glen Armantrout, Sarah Stuckey; Christy Benoit and Scott Hedlund, Eleni Korominas; Betsy Becker Laborde and the Rev. Michael J. Schneller, Anne Gervais; and Tracy and Troy Duhon, Janell Wattigny.
The Grand Champions, and winners of the Mirror Ball Trophy, were the couple who received the greatest number of votes. Votes cost $1 each. Thrilled as those winners, the team that raised the most money, were Darragh and Faliveno. Fan Favorites — the couple who wowed the audience with their style and grace, and were chosen by a “free” vote — were Morris and Artigues. Last year, the Mirror Ball trophy winners were Max Gruenig and Hilary Gibbs (with choreography by Kate Rohm) and the Fan Favorites were Paul Spitzfaden and Theresa Truxillo (with choreography by Fran Moran). Every year, excitement and applause are rampant.
Among the headliners, all admiring the thematic décor of roses and candlelit tables, were the senior Wally Pontiffs, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Karen and Bobby Major, Ann Duplessis, Pat and Henry Shane, Cindy and Ron Paulin, Kevin Colomb, Alan Ganacheau, Gary Laborde and David Darragh (among the supportive spouses and family members of the contestants) and event coordinators and GSS development staff Jamie Roy and Rene Ronquillo. In the five years of the event, “This was our most successful year to date,” said Rene. “We raised over $395,000 for the students of GSS.”
The 10 dancing duos were not the only ones commanding the spotlight. Just prior to the program, GSS fifth-grade students performed an Afro-Modern dance routine.
History, Herstory
Held at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters in City Park and with “Making History: New Orleans, Louisiana” as its title, Boys Hope Girls Hope held forth festively, amassing more than 400 guests for the Fall Gala. Lewis J. Derbes Jr. is the board chairman of the organization, which helps academically capable and motivated children-in-need to meet their full potential. They live in value-based, family-like homes and receive an education through college.
Recalling the 300 years of the Crescent City, the decorative touches included elegant gold and navy fleur-de-lis centerpieces with plumes; Step and Repeat-style crests and gold fleur-de-lis lining the stage; and backdrops and a “selfie wall.” At the entrance, there was navy draping, New Orleans flags, large plumes and gold shimmer accents. Credit for the ambiance tapped decorations Chairwoman Patrice Senac and her husband, Steve Kupperstock.
Anticipated attendees got a preview of the chromatics, thanks to the fold-out invitation and its colors of gold, navy and white, as well as a significant gold crown.
The party flow was constant with “History” hobnobbers gravitating to the catering of 15 local generous restaurants (hit dishes included steak sandwiches, alligator tacos and shrimp remoulade), the Wine Pull with prize bottles ranging up to $150 in value, and Belle Isle’s specialty drinks made with their grapefruit moonshine and habanero moonshine.
Concerning auction action, there were 70 silent items offered through the mobile bidding platform, Handbid. The top item was a three-hour sailboat cruise with a picnic dinner by Restaurant August. Tanya “TJ” Lewis caught the limelight as the auctioneer, getting the going “gone” for five choice offerings, one of which was a package that included dinner at Ralph’s on the Park and orchestra tickets to “Hamilton” at the Saenger. Sarah Lilly, who was joined by husband Dr. James Lilly, chaired the auction.
Reveling in the presence of “History” were honorary Chaircouple Eddie and Marianne Koehl, who succeeded Tom and Connie Kitchen, the immediate past honorary chaircouple; Sally-Rose Cragin and Mike Gaglione and Caroline Broussard, the Junior chairing force; BHGH board Vice Chairman Gregory Rouchell; and Liz and Dr. Terry Creel, Anne and Steve Queyrouse and Patti Mahoney, who lined up the restaurants. Banner Chevrolet Banner Ford and the J. Edgar Monroe Foundation were the top sponsors, figuring in La Nouvelle-Orleans category.
Attending, too, was stalwart supporter Sally Duplantier, whose late husband, Judge Adrian G. Duplantier founded Boys Hope Girls Hope in 1980 with the late Rev. Harry W. Tompson, SJ.
More in the party pack were Lynne Burkart, Rick and Tina Flick, Tommy and Leanne Cvitanovich, Charles and Vonda Rice, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Ralph and Patricia Cox and the Kitchens.
A live painter, who created a piece that was sold in the live auction, added yet another attraction to the always-fun event. As for the music making, Rewind got the lively lot to unwind on the dance floor.
Formation
“Josephine Louise Hall has been home to generations of Newcomb and Tulane women, and it’s still the only all-women’s residential hall at Tulane. For many, living there was a formative part of their undergraduate experience.” This came from Taylor Murrow, associate director of communications, Newcomb College Institute of Tulane University, who was spreading the news of the residential hall’s 100th anniversary.
The JL Centennial Kick-off Party took place at the home of Kaye Courington. Both she and attendee Catherine Edwards are members of the NCI Director’s Advisory Council and serve as co-chairwomen of the Josephine Louise Centennial Celebration. The official 100th Anniversary Celebration of Josephine Louise Hall will be on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Others attending were NCI executive director Sally J. Kenney, who said that in recapturing JL memorabilia “We want to show what it meant to be in a special place at a special time”; Newcomb Alumnae Association Board President Andrea Mahady Price; NCI director of Alumna Relations Geneva Longlois-Marney; and Centennial Committee members Andrea Arons Huseman, Andrea Cabell Jones and Janice Meer.
An impressive floral arrangement by Harkins, the Florist centered the dining room table and a Bittersweet Confections cake featured an original drawing by Newcomb College alumna Lisa James. Champagne was sipped as the gathering listened to the program and the JL renewal plan and shared memorabilia from their college years. There was even a T-shirt that stated, “I’m a J.L. Fan!”