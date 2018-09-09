Hello and Bye-Bye!
Here Come the Saints!
Going for the golden — and goal — the Touchdown Club of New Orleans held its always-packed annual Meet the Saints Luncheon at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. It was the 50th such event, and it opened the season with lots of good black and gold vibes.
For decades, veteran sportscaster, the recently retired Jim Henderson, served as the luncheon’s master of ceremonies. With big shoes to fill, Zach Strief, who played 12 seasons for the Saints and is the new “Voice of the Saints” on WWL-TV radio, has now stepped into that role. Prior to the luncheon, he and Scott Alexander fielded questions and answers from the crowd in the fifth-floor ballroom as they all awaited the arrival of the Saints. When the players and brass did arrive, they went immediately to the Rhythms Ballroom on the second floor, which served as a welcome room. There, a check was presented by the club to the Ray Hester Leukemia Research Fund at Ochsner Hospital and Team Gleason (former Saints player Steve Gleason).
One of the thrills of the annual event, now a half-century old, is the official entrance of the Saints. Led by the N.O. Saintsations, they processed into the ballroom, almost all wearing jackets and ties, as phone cameras clicked and folks hailed them with words of appreciation and encouragement. The boys were back!
For the Presentation of Colors, four members of the Marine Corps Junior ROTC Color Guard were tapped. Next came the national anthem as sung by Amanda Shaw and the invocation by Saints chaplain the Rev. Sidney Speaks, who, in the prayer, remembered the late Saints owner, Tom Benson. Bud Lite was a Major Sponsor, along with the Sheraton.
Lunch was then served, and the first course, a potato leek chowder, rated raves. Equally tasty were the following grilled chicken breast with mushroom sauce and a medley of vegetables, and the dessert trio consisting of cheesecake with a Touchdown Club logo of chocolate, chocolate-covered strawberries and a Mardi Gras petit four. Soft caramel-covered tablecloths adorned the tables and gold glitter disks served as topside decorations.
Enjoying lunch and chatter at a choice table were Rosalie Edwards, Charlotte Upadhyay, Barbara LaRock, Dianne Cook, Janet Patterson, Doris Rappold, Karen Abate, Danny Rodrigue and Dom C. Grieshaber Jr. Nearby, and within a crowd of hundreds, were Jean Rice, Barbara Ballard, Charlie and Joan Breaux, Ken and Nancy Prieur, Desi Vega, Elwood and Sandra Cahill, Mary Ann Caruso, Charlie Heim and Hank and Bev Bellows.
Club first Vice President and luncheon Chairwoman Paula Szubinski extended the official welcome, saying she was introduced to the club years ago by her father, the now deceased Robert Clark. She issued extensive thanks to all present, especially her committee of Mary Ann Caruso (co-chairwoman), M.J. Axinn, Cat Fleuriet, club President John Kohl, Theresa Lowe, Shannon Ockman and Jo Ann Senko. Theresa also chairs the board that includes Axinn, Ken Prieur, Caruso, second Vice President Loyd Bagot, Delinda Duncan, Shereen LeCron, Greg Ockman and Jamie Sanchez. In addition to officers Kohl, Szubinski and Bagot, Lynn Lewis serves as secretary/treasurer. The above Jo Ann Senko and Charles “Charlie” Breaux are also advisers, along with Beverly Bellows.
After Paula’s welcome, Zach Strief introduced the extensive head table, calling Saints owner, Gayle (Mrs. Tom) Benson, “Your honor.” She was joined by her brother, Wayne LaJaunie. Among the many top names to know were Saints head coach Sean Payton, executive Vice President and general manager Mickey Loomis, President Dennis Lauscha, senior Vice President and COO Ben Hales and scores more.
The excitement of the players’ introduction is one of the lures of the luncheon, and the newly cast Strief performed with elan. The cast included the pre-cut roster, and Strief found a choice anecdote about each player. Some of the notes he hit on were “Saints legend” (quarterback Drew Brees), “Tiny version of LeBron James,” former Heisman Trophy winner (Mark Ingram Jr.), “former Falcons player, who finally found a real team,” “Rookie of the Year” (Alvin Kamara), “avid Pokemon player,” “first responder” (Mitchell Loewen), “author of two books, father of five” (Benjamin Watson) and “world traveler” Tyeler Davison). Comments about hairstyles, their provenance and good works also figured into the entertaining narrative, which Strief concluded with “Ladies and gentlemen, your 2018 New Orleans Saints.”
Sean Payton then took the lectern to announce the Saints Awards, the 2017 Coaches’ Awards. Honored, and showcased with a video of their feats, were Drew Brees; wide receiver Michael Thomas; defensive end Cameron Jordan, who took the microphone, saying “We have the potential to be great; it’s our time to seize the potential”; cornerback Marshon Lattimore, "It’s an honor to be part of this team"; defensive back Justin Hardee, “I want to make my mom proud”; and tight end Josh Hill. All six expressed gratitude.
A raffle drawing concluded the program, but not the spirit of support. Many of the Touchdown Club fans were at the final preseason game (Saints 28, Rams 0) and will flock to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome today for the first official game of the season and the solidarity of the Who Dat Nation.
Partying is such sweet sorrow
“Bittersweet” and “Goodbye” were bandied about at the recent CHAIRish the Children given (and celebrated) by the Louisiana Children’s Museum. This was the 20th bash, one of the top summer parties, and it took place, as it has for years, in the Julia Street museum. But, for the last time. The presenting forces were the Founding Families Circle — Families of the LCM Founding Board, which raised more than $25,000 for the event.
When CHAIRish takes place in the summer of 2019, it will unfold in the LCM’s fabulous new facility in City Park. Understandably, the theme for the 2018 bash was “Thanks for the Memories.”
More than 600 guests enjoyed the fun and festive evening of gourmet cuisine and spirits from more than 20 purveyors, fabulous auction packages, one-of-a-kind chairs (thus, the name of the party), a complimentary photo booth and sultry music by The Jenn Howard Band. As a special part of the evening, LCM honored the above Founding Board Members, who helped start the museum 32 years ago. A patron party with cuisine by Peche Seafood Grill and specialty cocktails by Wheatley Vodka and Sazerac Rye launched the levity. Reflecting on the eat treats was Justine Aguiar, commenting “All the food is delicious.”
Headliners were event Chaircouples Kaylea and Hunter Hill and Sheldon and Michael Schmidt. The successive chairing forces were Hunter Pierson and Allison Berger Tiller, Founding Families; Jessie Schott Haynes, patron party; Cameron Adams, Emily Carrere, Dawn Fowler and Betsy T. Laborde, auction (with 250 enticing packages); Katie and Eric Hoffman, restaurants; and Emily Forrester and AJA Mipro, decorations. The committee of almost 100 ranged alphabetically from B-Z, as in Meg Baldwin to Margaret Zainey.
IberiaBank was the Program Sponsor, heading a list of other sponsoring sets, such as Gallery, Hospitality, Raffle and Media (including The New Orleans Advocate). Special thanks abounded, as did names of patrons, Lauren and Court Carrere, Julia and Wilton Bland, Laura E. Byrd, Colleen and Scott Levy, and Kendall Winingder and Patrick Schindler, as individual names in the top two patron categories.
The decorations duo of Emily and Aja and their committee transformed the site with glittering moons and stars in the museum’s colors of red, blue and yellow. Watercolor “bubbles” by Katie Rafferty floated over partygoers’ heads; a Founders Memories Wall displayed vintage photos and quotes (with special mention of Candy Weiss, Karin Giger and Cathy Pierson); and a special video presentation graced the outside of LCM’s signature “Logo House” in the atrium. Guests who entered the $2,500 Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry shopping spree raffle (with representation by Chad and Vanessa Berg of Lee Michael’s) sipped libations from colorful, blinking cups.
Chairs that went for top dollar in the silent auction were by Nadia Ramadan, “NOLA Architecture Chair”; Simon of New Orleans, “La Fin du Monde”; and Dr. Bob, “Mr. Tom (Benson) Saints Chair.”
Luminaries were LCM CEO Julia Bland, Barbara Boyce, and Founding Board Members Candy Weiss (with Jack), Louellen Berger, Jack Blitch (with Debbie), Linetta Gilbert, Pres Kabacoff, Mahlon Sanford (with Karen), Johnny Williams, and Verna Landrieu and Mickey Barthelemy (with Sidney), both former first ladies of New Orleans. Other special guests with Founding connections were Edgar “Dooky” Chase III, Michael and Joseph Marsiglia, Richard and Linda Norman Friedman, and siblings Cary and Sanders Phelps. From the LCM board came the above Colleen Levy, Wogan Bernard, Joe Bonavita, Jeanne de Laureal, Samir El-Dahr, Gordon Kolb and Ali I. Malik, among others. F. Paul Simoneaux presides over the board.
Museum bonhomie was ever so prevalent, if a tad bittersweet, as guests made their last CHAIRish rounds in the current location. Of course, when the band played “Thanks for the Memories,” the message was in the music.