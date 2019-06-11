Next Steps
Blanche, Stanley and Stella would have looked twice, noticing “A Streetcar Named Delta.” And not “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
Using a signature play and theme for its annual La Fête du Ballet, Delta Festival Ballet invited supporters for “A Night of Dancing, Dining and Auction Bidding” at the Alexander Room in Metairie. It was chaired by Jessica Patrick-Esteve, Cheryl Surcouf Pelle and Jessica Donegan Van Vrancken (also the board’s secretary), who didn’t have to depend on “the kindness of strangers” as attendees. The DFB “family” is extensive.
Amy Centola and Erica Adams, of Two Sprouts, did the invitations and logo for the gala, which was catered by Hobnobber Cafe and its Crescent City culinary classics, concluding with bread pudding. “Lady DuBois” signature cocktails were created by Tableau and served in limited-edition Delta Festival Ballet-etched glasses. The dance company is celebrating its 50th year and siblings Joseph Giacobbe and Maria Giacobbe have been at the helm throughout. They answer to artistic directors.
More featured of Fête were the exciting auction items on the “Stanley” and “Stella” tables. Included were private dance lessons with Jessica Touchet, Carrie Brown and Jason Brown, respectively for ballet, contemporary and ballroom; two prints by Terrance Osborne; and a Dickie Brennan & Co. gift certificate with tickets to “Kinky Boots” at the Saenger. Then there were the feet of Fête. The Youth Ballet performed “Goody Goody” by guest choreographer Tommy Ralabate. Music throughout the evening was provided by New Orleans Classical & Jazz, led by Harry Hardin.
Joining their chairing wives were Jay Van Vrancken and Ryan Pelle, who mingled with the Giacobbes, ballet master Richard Rholdon, major donor Nan Alessandra, master of ceremonies Chase Zibilich, Cutting and Marjorie Jahncke, and administrative director Carrie Brown and husband Jason, a board member. Also from the board was Dr. Charles Schlosser, who was with spouse Traci. The Schlossers were major donors, as were Ray and Judy Spadafora, Charles and Valerie Corcoran, Jeffrey and Amy Fernandez and Mike and Katie Brandner. Teamed for the committee were 18 women, including the above Katie, Valerie and Traci.
Joan Patrick is the board president; Laura Hornaday, vice president; Kayne Stewart, treasurer; and Jessica Van Vrancken, secretary. Jason Brown, Jeanne Bruno, Linda Fried, Lynn Fay, Virginia LaHatte, Pamela Martin, JoAnn Neumann, Charles Schlosser, Michelle Smolinski, Peter Stedman and Jeffrey Surcouf also compose the board.
Certainly a joyful “ride” was had by all who found “Streetcar” on the right track.
A Spring Swing
The Eight O’Clocks held Spring Dance at Southport Hall, amassing 330 girls and boys for a get-together before the summer hiatus. The night went “POP” for the local eighth graders, who responded to the candy-colorful invitations designed and printed by Lori Monahan Borden Design and Write On Stationery. They were gumball themed. Girls were to wear “spring chic” and boys, “dress slacks and shirt.” No purses, jackets, blue jeans, shorts or athletic shoes were permitted, and members and their guests were checked in at the door.
Parents were to arrive promptly at 11 p.m. or earlier to pick up their children or carpool group. Furthermore, the invitation stated, “Regretfully, parents (with the exception of chaperones) are not invited to attend the dance.” Girls and boys just wanna have fun.
Chomps were pre-and teen favorites (but let’s not stop there). Pizza, pasta, chicken and mozzarella sticks were readily enjoyed, as were themed cookies by Joan Farrell Mathis in the shapes of clocks and gumballs.
DJ Dave spun lively music, which kept the party pack on the dance floor. He also provided a photo booth with various costume props for everyone to use for funny pictures with pals. As for the favorite tunes, they were “Baby” by Justin Bieber, “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, and “Last Hurrah” by Bebe Rexha.
Headliners and their schools were Sarah Hescock and Jhanvi Honore, St. George’s; Coco Prokop and Eleanore DeHoog, McGehee; CC Johnson, Lanie DeMarcay and Coco McLeod, Sacred Heart; Mae Mae Landry, Libby Payne and Morgan LeBourgeois, Newman; Grayson Eppling, Ursuline; Elle Boughton, Trinity; and Lila Coe, St. Martin’s.
Jay and Alison Hescock and Sam and Michele Prokop were the event chaircouples and chaperones with assistance from Cappy Johnson, Hilary Landry, Lorie DeMarcay, Chappie and Vivian Eppling, Sherman and Jeanne Boughtn, Lester and Janine Coe, Kendall Genre and Mandi Frischhertz.
Along with the gallivanting, there was gratitude. Thank-you gifts were given to the member school’s eighth grade class representatives. What a treat it was for the recipients to get Eight O’Clocks coffee beans and mother-daughter photos by Natalie Wagner Photography!
Fine Arts
“Spring Luncheon” was the lure for The Fine Arts Club which used the meal and related mingling to frame the annual business meeting and installation of officers. It took place in the Patio Room of Commander’s Palace on a Monday. (At Commander’s and a week earlier, Juli Juneau rounded up a passel of pals to celebrate 50 years of Jazz Fest, which she called “the best music festival in the world.” Hats were a “must” and fabulous outfits were encouraged. And sported.)
The printed Fine Arts Club menu was outlined on a cute background of white polka dots on bright pink. Garlic roasted shrimp salad was the main course and classic crème brûlée the dessert. The lush view from the Patio Room was a visual feast, while the white, pink and clear balloon centerpieces added decorative buoyance.
Tapped as new officers were Lynda Moreau, president; Gretchen Bonfert and Cherry Bordelon, the first and second vice presidents; Bette Marks, treasurer; and Nancy McArthur and Janice Boyle, the respective recording and corresponding secretaries.
Savoring the camaraderie of the organization, which is 103 years old, were Alice Martin, Ruth Olivera, Kathleen Morgan, Ann Barnes, Lynne Cashio, Marilyn Duett, Lorene Dunlap, Linda Forman, Gaye Wilson, Leda Sobon, Joan Lennox, Patricia Millan, Lee Pitre Lynch, Alice Reese, Jean Rouse, Liz Schenthal, Peggy Simmons and Patsy Baltz.