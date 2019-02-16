Social Productions
Yes to WYES
The RSVP to the invitation extended by the Producers Circle of WYES was for a cocktail reception featuring special guest Walter Isaacson, acclaimed author, journalist and co-host of PBS’ Amanpour & Company. Lori and Bobby Savoie, along with daughter Mallory and son William, hosted the reception in their stunning home. It was packed “What a great talk,” resonated after Isaacson spoke. He’s also a professor at Tulane University, former Chairman and CEO of the Aspen Institute, former managing editor of Time magazine and, for the WYES connection , the nephew of longtime supporter Margie Bissinger. In addressing the crowd, he commented on his involvement years ago with “City Desk” later to become “Informed Sources.”
Mary Lou (Mrs. John L.) Ochsner and son and daughter-in-law Dr. Lock and Lori Ochsner chair the Producers Circle. Others “circling” about were WYES Board Chairman Cleland Powell with wife Claudia, Bill Goldring with Diane Hollis, Paulette and Frank Stewart, Judy Freeman, David Perlis, Elizabeth Goodyear and daughter Adelaide, Katherine Gelderman, C.C. Langenstein, Ashley and Edgar Bright, Bonnie Rault with Mary and Miles Clement, Suzie and Pierre Villere, Scott and Lorraine Chotin, Albert Ward and Karen Wood, Dot Weisler, John and Bonnie Boyd, Russ and Sandra Herman, Basi and Michael Carbine and Patricia Brinson. Also, board members Lori Savoie, Cleland Powell, Anne Redd, Tommy Westervelt, Rick Kirschman, Mark Leunissen, Paul Peyronnin, Karen Coaxum, and current and former WYES Presidents and CEOs Allan Pizzato and Randy Feldman.
Features of the event were abundant, starting with the Savoie residence and the easy flow from inside to the lush gardens surrounding the patio and pool. Petite Fleur by Lisa Brooking did the flowers, Laura Arrowood catered, and pianist Richard Scott Obenschain and clarinetist Chloe Feoranza made memorable music.
During the reception, which thanked Circle members, guests learned about the forthcoming documentary “Dr. John Ochsner: King of Hearts” and the April 12 annual gala, WYES Passport to the World, at the home of Bob and Sheryl Merrick. He’s also the brother of Patricia Brinson.
No Business Like Show Busyness
With great weather for a winter soiree, patrons and supporters arrived at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts to socialize and hear about the 2019-2020 season. Anticipation was to the fore! The setting was also a huge component, thanks to white lights aglow in the courtyard, and, in the lobby, a color scheme of gold, silver and white with tea lights throughout. A new TV screen showed scenes from previous shows.
Promised as an evening that would be “short, sweet and fun,” the formalities focused on co-artistic directors Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi. Thanks targeted the RT supporters, Young Performers’ shows and programs were cited, Carol Eshleman (Rummel High School’s theater program) reaped gratitude, and Hannah Rachal and Liam Gillem’s musical medley, as well as a video, highlighted the new season. “Mamma Mia!” will launch the new activity in July, followed in subsequent months by “9 to 5, the Musical,” “November,” “Scrooge in Rouge,” “Oliver,” “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Rucker, Fouchi and Ricky Graham will be the directors.
Relishing this “show and tell” were Charlie and Jane Hirling, Harold and Janet Pesses, Donna Kay Berger, Joseph and Elene Blotner, Linda Breun, Don Kern, Hugh and Sheila Collins, Betsy and Geoffrey Dobson, Victor Andrews, Pau Jackson, Agnes Haag, Gayle Pocataci, Nancy and Todd Wray, John and Carolyn Barrios, Dixie Becker, and lots more. It was a “sold-out” house.
Installation
The Jefferson Parish Medical Society and Orleans Parish Medical Society held the 2019 Installation Dinner-Dance at the Metairie Country Club and honored the JPMS Board of Directors, the OPMS Board of Directors and the Orleans Medical Society Alliance. Tulane medical student Christine Perrin received the LPMS Scholarship Award.
Passed hors d’oeuvres served as a prandial prelude with house salad, Angus filet, Yukon gold potatoes and crème brûlée composing the menu. Each table was topped with votives and brightly colored centerpieces by Villere’s Florist.
Notables from JPMS were 2019 President Dr. Gabriel Rivera-Rodriguez with spouse Sherry, master of ceremonies (and past president of JPMS and Louisiana State Medical Society) Dr. Bart Farris with Cherise, immediate past JPMS President Dr. John Wales with Peggy, and Drs. Mark Rice with Jennifer, Jonathan Boraski with Sheryl, Harold Miller with Kelli, Lindsay York Fantaci with Michael, Robert Chugden with Elizabeth, Pablo Labadie with Rene and Ralph Katz with Dollie. Dr. Tanya S. Busenlener is the vice president and Jodi Schwing, executive director.
From OPMS came honoree/President Dr. George Ellis with Kelly, and from OMSA, which has Meredith Yount as president, came honoree and President-elect/Treasurer Gail Louapre with husband Dr. Rene. Enjoying the OPMS and Alliance camaraderie, too, were Drs. Juan Gershanik, Bill Daly and Roger Smith with spouses Ana, Teresa and Georgie.
The Arrhythmia Band provided a bridge between formal and fun with throwback tunes by Drs. Tod Engelhardt and Gary Menszer. Crowd favorites included “Sweet Caroline” and “Pride and Joy,” which brought John Wales and his harmonica to the microphone. When the party ended at 11 p.m., the filled dance floor had several guests sporting neon-colored hats, courtesy of Dr. Gabe Rivera.
Founders’ Day
In this case, it was keepers of the tradition that observes the 194th anniversary of the legislative establishment of the Parish of Jefferson. To celebrate, the Jefferson Parish Historical Commission (chaired by Mary Grace Curry, Ph.D.) and the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana (with Gaynell Lawless Paradeles as president) sponsored the 38th annual Founders’ Day Banquet at Andrea’s Restaurant. Mistress of ceremonies/outgoing JHS President Dolores Danos welcomed all; Mike Hymel (with Gena Bergeron) led Thomas Jefferson’s daily prayer; pledges were given to the U.S. flag, led by veterans, the Louisiana flag and the Jefferson Parish flag; and, as the representative of Parish President Michael Yenni’s office, deputy chief operating officer Michele Morel (with Ricky Oubre) gave a proclamation. Guest speaker, Rhett Breerwood (with Heather), command historian for the Louisiana National Guard and JHS board member, spoke on “Citizen Soldiers: The Louisiana Militia from Bienville to Claiborne.”
Lentil soup, Andrea’s green garden salad, a main course choice and La Dolce Vita birthday cake sated the collective appetite. Guests sat at tables that had arrangements of red roses and baby’s breath.
Among the notables were event Chairwoman Victoria Currault, G. Leighton Ciravolo, Nick Danos with Dolores, Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston and Lynn, Jackie Martin (Lynn’s mom), Charmaine and Angelo Rini, John Portero with Mary Curry, Gertrude and Kathy Beauford, Sevilla Finley and Joy Glade Gray, Sylvia and Irvin Schwarz, Bob and Rubye Evans, Jon and Cherreen Gegenheimer, Margie Camardelle, Jason and Michelle Comboy, Judy and Bruce Mills, Cheryl and Ted Bergeron, Elaine Bergeron, Glenda and Arthur Bonneval, Karen Buckley and Bill Tate, Bonnie Cook, Drs. Ben and Susan Eble, Ken and Cindy Lemoine, Wanda Schultz, Carol Boffone, Ann and Lou Estingoy, Alice Mire, Marlene and Jeff Haydel and Greer Thompson, all delighting in the ceremonial cutting of the cake.