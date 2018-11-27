Autumn Ado
Making History, Envisioning the Future
The handsome maroon invitation with gold and white lettering was chockablock with activities, all under “Presidential Inauguration.” It was in celebration of Tania Tetlow as the 17th president of Loyola University New Orleans and the first layperson and the first woman to lead Loyola since the Society of Jesus chartered the university in 1912. Loyola’s board of trustees extended the invitations for events that commenced on a Thursday with an Inaugural Missioning Mass in the morning and the 7:30 p.m. Inauguration Concert in the Louis J. Roussel Performance Hall. The next day, three events filled the afternoon and evening hours. As was the day-earlier Mass, an Inauguration Ceremony unfolded in Holy Name of Jesus Church on Loyola’s campus, followed by the Inauguration Reception in the Palm Court. Capping all the activity was the 1912 Society Inauguration Dinner in the Audubon Tea Room, beginning with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and dinner at 7:45 p.m.
Gold Sponsors, the top ones for the dinner and auction, were the J. Edgar Monroe Foundation, Henry Munoz (alumnus, 1981) and Kyle Ferari-Munoz, Sazerac Company and Republic National Distributing Company, and Sodexo. Marlene “Marla” Donovan was the honorary auction chairwoman and Tamar Gregorian, Chelsey Richter, Debra Rutter, Leigh Thorpe and Delaney Vollmer, the auction committee.
Guests were impressed with the surroundings within the tea room. The walls were awash with an amber glow, while the centerpieces were lighted white ginko trees and lanterns filled with large candles. The dinner menu consisted of a delicious mushroom bisque and a duo entrée of bay snapper and beef tenderloin. After the program, a dessert reception lured the 250-plus attendees to the patio.
Throughout the evening, there was music provided by students and faculty from the Loyola College of Music and Fine Arts under the direction of Meg Frazier, director of the School of Music.
Loyola alumnus Chris Wiseman, vice president for Institutional Advancement, opened the formalities that were followed by the invocation of the Rev. James Carter, SJ, Loyola’s president emeritus, who continues to teach two courses in physics. Further program principals were President Tetlow, Loyola board Chairman Robert “Bobby” Savoie and the Rev. Francis W. Huete, SJ, the board’s secretary/treasurer. Dennis Cuneo is the vice chairman.
The Integritas Vitae Award, one of Loyola’s highest honors, tapped Dr. Anthony Lazzara, a renowned physician, who left an academic position at Emory University in 1983 to help poor children of the developing world. Through the Villa La Paz Foundation, he leads Hogar San Francisco de Asis, a home for destitute and sick children near Lima, Peru. Upon accepting the award, he talked about the children he serves, professed deep gratitude and finished with “God bless you.” The audience stood in ovation.
More features were the induction of Founders of the Society of Jesus, Phyllis M. Taylor of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation and M. Cleland Powell III, of the Libby Dufour Fund, and into the Society of St. Ignatius: Louisiana Bar Foundation, Marion T. Bruno, Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Chandler Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Allain F. Hardin, Judge Mary H. Becnel and Daniel E. Becnel Jr., Dr. and Mrs. Roland S. Waguespack Jr., Dr. and Mrs. Robert A. Savoie, Dr. Virginia M. Angelico-Tatum, Mr. and Mrs. James R. McBride, Janine Harlam, of the Rasknob Foundation for Catholic Activities Inc., Leon and Eleonor Sarpy Trust and Steve Herman, of Herman Herman and Katz. Most attended, as did Faith in the Future Co-chairmen Anne Gauthier and Derby Gisclair, and Drs. Ranney and Emel Songu Mize, 2017 Integritas Award recipients.
A Salute to Service
The National WWII Museum’s Victory Ball amassed a crowd of 750 to hail those who have served and continue to do so, dedicating “their lives to our freedom.” Touted was Andrew J. Higgins and the men and women of Higgins Industries. Supporting Sponsors were Gayle Higgins Jones and daughter Victoria Vosbein McCooey. Medal of Honor recipient retired US Army Lt. Col. Charles Hagemeister was the featured guest at the gala that also celebrates Veterans Day.
Reveling in the format of cocktails — including the “Midway Mule,” — culinary creations by The American Sector Restaurant and Bar; florals by La Flowers; music and entertainment by The Greg Agid Trio and Gabriella Cavassa, The Victory Swing Orchestra, The Victory Belles and St. Rochettes Dance Krewe were WWII Museum President & CEO Stephen J. Watson and spouse Gina, President and CEO emeritus Gordon H. “Nick” Mueller and Beth, Chairman Paul Hilliard and Madlyn, Victory Ball Co-chairwomen Adee Heebe and Penny Baumer and Cathy Metcalf of the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.
Also, John and Bonnie Boyd, Mimi and Claude Schlesinger, Neil and Janet Maki, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Jackie and Arthur “Buzz” Clarkson, Bill and Maureen Detweiler, Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez and Pam Davis Friedler, and museum trustees Jane Olson, Herschel Abbott with Anne, Robert Lupo with Dr. Mary, Ray Brandt with Jessica and Robert Priddy with Kikie. All hailed “those who serve.” And had fun.
Trade Week Jubilee
Harrah’s Casino Theatre was the site for the night when the World Trade Center concluded Louisiana International Trade Week with jubilation. The week aims to help Louisiana businesses grow through programming, panel discussions, site tours and other opportunities.
The features of the Jubilee were many and included a four-course meal and centerpieces provided by Caesar’s-Harrah’s New Orleans, Peter Forest Photography (video and photo), music by Cha Wa Band (who regaled gala-goers with the song, “All on a Mardi Gras Day”), Scott Walker as master of ceremonies, a silent auction (including Copa Airlines tickets) and Paperdoll Productions stilt walkers and magicians.
Further highlights were the presentation of the Eugene J. Schreiber Award (in memory of the WTC’s late managing director Gene Schreiber) to Don Pierson, secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. As a surprise, he also received the Plimsoll Mark, an honor previously given to Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright.
Applauding Pierson, who was lauded for his exceptional knowledge and leadership in promoting international trade policy for Louisiana, were U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, WTC CEO Caitlin Cain, board Chairman Thomas Spiers, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana President and CEO Mayra Pineda, Meaghan McCormack, Caroline Castigliola, Stephen Hanemann, Edward Hayes, Sandra Lindquist, Ernesto Posadas, Larry Collins, Bivian “Sonny” Lee, Quentin Messer, Tim Hemphill, Norman Batnum, Greg Beuerman, Jessica Steverson and Bridget Neal.
Magic in the Park XXIV
“Celebrating the 100th year of the Brothers continuous presence in Louisiana and the 300th year since the entry into eternal life of Saint John Baptist De La Salle,” the Christian Brothers Foundation sponsored “Magic in the Park XXIV Gala & Auction” to benefit Christian Brothers School in City Park. The festive format was a Patron Party (only 225 tickets were available) in the Founder’s Courtyard that was chaired by Nicole Allen and Amy Piacun (joined by Duke and Christopher) with music by Magnetic Trio, the Sazerac signature drink and a gift; and the four-hour gala and auction. For that, the chairing force was Lisa Devlin, Judith Graffeo, Christy Kropp, Cindy Mandina (who with Steve Pettus got food from 27 purveyors) and Anjanette Tournillon. Event Chairwomen Carol Couvillion, the foundation’s operations executive, and foundation President Ed Ellinghausen (with Margie) mingled, issuing thanks to the crowd. The school president is Joey M. Scaffidi.
Festive features included decorations in school colors; 250 auction attractions; special items winners in Tony Cunningham, Joey Caldwell and Marc Grimaldi; and the scintillating sounds of Magnetic Trio, Tin Star and Scarlett Loveseat, which made the dance floor come alive.
Noted were Michael Prat, Richard Neider, Tara and Mark Leveque, Ray Radetich, Ken and Ashley Zito, Missy and Tom Martin, Margaret McFarland, Beth and Wayne Traina, Kurt and Amanda Offner, Keith and Valrie Amato, Bernard and Tricia Perez, Robby and Kim McMyne, Jose and Judy Abadin and 600 more, who made “Magic” their moment.