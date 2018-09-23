Crusading
Celebrating Life
Approximately 630 people gathered in the Grand Ballroom of the New Orleans Marriott for the annual Celebration of Life Luncheon of Cancer Crusaders. It was the 18th, and it hailed as chairwomen Dawn Miller and Charleen Boos, who attended with husbands Jim and Eric; Richard Buchsbaum as the master of ceremonies; honoree liaison Kathy Pastorek, who introduced the 12 2018 Cancer Survivors; CC charter member Judy Hof for the invocation; and CC co-presidents Cindy Wooderson with Rob and Celia Deininger with Dr. Prescott Deininger. Gratitude to them was abundant, as it was to the many sponsors.
Lauren Mouney Gisclair was tapped for the national anthem. Entertainment occurred during both the reception, thanks to the Gordon Towell & Don Vappe Duo of the Loyola School of Music, and, later just prior to the serving of lunch, the Mande Milkshakers. A salad of shrimp, cucumber and mango, a robust grilled pork chop and a chocolate nut cake filled the menu bill. Fancy Faces Décor did the eye-catching centerpieces of authentic jazz instruments and cylindrical vases with strands of crystals and red-rose flower balls. Committee stalwarts sported musical instruments as souvenir pins.
A lot of buzzing took place around the 191 auction enticements, which had Stacey Ricks as the top bidder, and the Parade of Prizes and its 103 items. Diana De Paula was delighted with her auction purchase of the “Ride in a Pink Cadillac at the Steak Out Against Breast Cancer Night.” The Oct. 17 event is presented by Al and Penny Baumer and Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse. Concerning the raffle, Janel Quitzal and a “plus-one” will travel with Southwest Airlines; Nicole Blanchard will have a year’s worth of desserts from Maurice’s Bakery; and Dorothy Kattengell will sparkle, thanks to sapphire and diamond earrings from Lee Michaels,
Right after remarks by Co-presidents Celia Deininger and Cindy Wooderson, the 2018 honorees were introduced. Take a bow, Pat Besselman, Richard L. Granen, Angela Hill, Kate Elizabeth Launey, Kathy Kittok Piazza, Patsy Kennedy Quintini, Lucille Schonacher Ruffino, Karen T. Stall, state Rep. Julie Stokes, Donna Thomas, Eve Vavrick and Dr. Roy S. Weiner. They were recognized during the Crusader Parade Celebration of Life as “indomitable spirits who are Cancer Survivors.”
Among the many applauding them were Tom and Carol Lee Rappold and Kay Larsen, Crescent River Pilots Foundation; Jerry, Pam and Todd Clower, Harbor Towing and Fleeting LLC; Chad and Vanessa Berg, Lee Michaels; Kevin and Nancy Colomb, J. Edgar Monroe Foundation; Henry Kothmann, Hancock Whitney Bank; and Dr. Augusto Ochoa, LSU Health Sciences Center/Cancer Center, a major sponsor as was Tulane Cancer Center.
And, Gregory and Stacey Ricks, Linda Daigle, Susie Baker, Brenda Higgins with Glenn, Gayle Benson, Richard and Julie Beltz, Penny Baumer, Debbie Buchler, Linda Camnetar, Debbie Bush, Jean Rice, Diane Hollis, Lisa Baynham, Casey Klaman, Suzi Lanier, Sheila Dupepe, Janell Adams, and countless others, such as past honorees Lance and Lynne Creel, Mona Louviere, Chad Landry, Gloria Parish and Lee Baraldi. For everyone, the crusade against cancer was paramount.
Military Appreciation Day
Held in the Mardi Gras Ballroom of the Marriott Hotel, Military Appreciation Day 2018 took place. It was sponsored by the Greater New Orleans Council, Navy League of the United States, “a national organization dedicated to support the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines by providing information to Congress and the public on issues that are important to the sea services.” The above council has adopted and supports the USS New Orleans, the USS Louisiana, the Eisenhower Squadron of the US Naval Sea cadets, numerous area high school JROTC units and the ROTC program at Tulane University.
More than 300 people attended, drawing from active duty military, business and community leaders, and Navy League membership. They enjoyed a menu of strawberry salad, chicken polenta and lemon chiffon cheesecake. The head table had floral arrangements of red, white and blue.
During formalities, guest speaker Coast Guard Rear Adm. Paul Thomas, Commander, 8th Coast Guard District, New Orleans, presented Person of the Year certificates to more than 30 outstanding service men and women. Special recognition and thanks tapped the luncheon’s Five Star Sponsor, and longtime board member, James J. “Jimmy” Coleman Jr.
Program principals, in addition to Rear Adm. Thomas, were Council President Antonio “Toney” Rodriguez, Military Appreciation Day Chairman William “Bill” Baraldi, and Commander Lynn Christensen, chaplain.
Further brass were Army Brigadier Generals John Dunlap and Vincent Barker; Capt. Anthony Scarpino, U.S. Navy; Col. Grady Belyeu, U.S. Marine Corps; and Chief Master Sergeant Gerald Raynal, Louisiana Air National Guard. From the ranks of those retired were U.S. Navy Rear Admirals Tommie Rinard and J.D. Olson; Coast Guard Rear Adm. Joel Whitehead with spouse Martha; and Navy Captains David Whiddon and Tom Nagelin with their wives, Bobbie and Janet. Prominent, too, were immediate past Council President Tommy Lind with Eugenia, Alex Lewis of Patrician Management (one of the sponsors) and Joan Kuhn, Council administrative assistant and luncheon coordinator.
Let’s Hear it for the Kids!
With a play on her middle name, Crowninshield, Whitney Jordan founded the Crown and Shield Foundation and, during a reception at the St. Charles Avenue home of Anne Montgomery, presented “Our Vision 2018.” The foundation’s mission is to “educate future generations using wholesome and entertaining media production and through the encouragement of the arts.” The program is in 13 public schools in the Greater New Orleans area and a feature film is being produced.
Attendees included Whitney’s parents Ingersoll Jordan and Vicky Derby Jordan, sister Townsend Jordan Claverie and husband Maumus, aunt Priscilla Jordan, event Chairwoman and committee member Emilie Montgomery and mom Christa, and host committee members Anne Redd, Susan Brennan and hostess Anne Montgomery. Further notables were Josh Canizaro (a board member, as were several) and Amber, Jean Paul and Patricia Lagarde, Eric Strachan, Patty Gay and George Schmidt, Katie Hardin, Arie Roth Kaller, Brandy Gilly, Anne Montgomery Grace, Richard “Dick” Colton Jr. and cousins Ernie Carrere and John Carrere, Create Louisiana Executive Director Jolene Pinder, Ross Turner, Judy Geddes Bajoie, film producer Todd Lewis and Claire, and dozens more.
Stephen Gamble of the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club catered, and preselected music of the '60s became the aural menu. Who can resist Louis Armstrong singing? A silent auction created a lot of excitement with some amazing trips riveting the crowd. Among the top auction bidders were Anne Grace, Brittany McGehee and Dana Hansel, who purchased the “Music to My Ears” package.