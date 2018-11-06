The Boo’s Who!
Good Will Haunting
Getting an early start on All Hallow’s Eve, the Women’s Guild of the New Orleans Opera Association held “A Haunting Affair,” the inaugural masquerade, in the “Haunted Guild Home” on Prytania Street. Chanteuse Maryflynn Thomas chaired the infernal delights that received decorative wizardry from Suzanne Long (with husband Dr. William), Amy Carbonette Cioll (with Nick) and Kathy Christian. Christian Karcher acted as caterer/chef and guests/ghosts feasted on heavenly food and wicked libations. Dr. Jane Miller (with Bruce) spearheaded the patron party and “Michelle the Oracle” read Tarot cards.
A highlight of the spooky swing was the costume contest. As winners, there were Most Beautiful Stephanie Bertinere, Most Creative Brenda Mabry and Steve Koeppel (in “Game of Thrones” garb) and Spookiest Valerie Grubb. Lady Luck tapped as raffle winners Barbara Ballard (with Bill Hudson), Karen Milanese and Deborah Fagan (a necklace from Lee Michaels).
More within the party pack were Guild President Karen Villavaso, Vice President Joanne Mantis, Diane Buckley, Ann Duffy with John Skinner, Pam and Stephanie Rogers, Bill Bodin with Chairwoman Maryflynn, Todd and Kathleen Halm Simmons, Robert and Billie Bob Van Vrancken, Dr. Terry Voorhies, Constant Cowart Young (she and Harold Young are newlyweds), maestro Robert Lyall, Dr. Chuck and Lorraine Cucchiara, Jeanne Charlebois, Jackie Elliott, and a slew of committee members.
To close the event, which harked back to haunting “as in Days of Olde,” opera singer Casey Candebat entertained with Todd Simmons accompanying on the piano. An appropriate song was “Some Enchanted Evening.” As for the feat of feet, The Yat Pack got the groove going.
The Zoo’s Boo
Three nights of pre-Halloween family fun attracted hordes to Boo at the Zoo, a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital and Audubon Zoo, the site of friendly frights for children up to age 12. “Sold-out” banners it!
Who can resists "Star Wars" performers, Super Star events, nightly animal encounters, a haunted maze, games with prizes, trick-or-treat houses, and both wagon/stroller and family costume contests?
Starring within the “Boo” brigade were LCHC Health CEO Greg Feirn with wife Sarah and sons Williams (The Joker) and Charles with pals Hunt Hill, Parker Connolly, Charles Jackson, Patrick Kearney and Brooks Carey, all dressed like Zombie Saints players; and Children’s Hospital President and CEO John Nickens IV with Marye and their Texas-based daughters, Rebecca Nickens and Juliana Carpenter with spouse Chris and their kids Marye (unicorn) and William (robot). Pals, Landford siblings, Graham (ninja) and Aubrey (flamingo) joined them.
Noted, too, were Catherine Favrot with Lauren (penguin) and friends Bizzie Guy and Lauren Kearney (cows); Shante and Kerry Weber with children Shakiya, Kenzie and Kingston, all as “The Incredibles”; Hope and John Owens with Penelope (mouse) and Esther (rabbit); Michelle and Dr. Field Ogden with Miles, Mignon, Preston and Phoebe; Nina and Ashley Scriber with Dorothy Grace and Baldwin; Lisa and Kenny Miestchovich with Owen; and Kristen and Court Robinson with Anna (cat) and twin sons Jack (llama) and Graham (giraffe).
More “Boo” presence and costumes came from Jessica and Ben Whitworth with Charlotte, Cate and Nell; Rachael and Jonathan Schilling with Addison; Brooke and Christopher Oglesby with Nora; Ashley and Blaise Angelico with Thatcher, Chandler and Hadley; Alicia and Douglas Higginbotham and Douglas; Kristina and Terek Balamane with Logan, and three generations in Elizabeth and Ryan O’Malley with son Patrick and grandparents Gerri and Eddie O’Malley.
Hundred and Haunting!
In 1919, the New Orleans Garden Society will celebrate a century. Each year, however, a seasonal celebration takes place with a Halloween theme. This year, Valerie Hart and Amy Carbonette Cioll chaired the annual luncheon, and, with society President Alice Reese, welcomed and thanked the attendees, many Halloween-dressed to the nines.
More mastheaders at the Audubon Tea Room were mistress of ceremonies Margaret Orr; “Bewitching” judges Sandra Thompson Herman and Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa, who tapped as hat winners Suzanne Scott, Alice Reese, Cindy Faison and, together, Peggy Howell and Patricia Fugua, “Brides of the Living Dead”; and Yvonne LaFleur for the fashion show. Models, all NOGS members, were Tina Brickmann, Brenda Doussan, Cynthia Glancy, Julianne Lansing, Denise Mehurin, Adrienne Paciera and Lee Lynch. Jane Farber won the $500.00 Yvonne LaFleur boutique gift certificate donated by LaFleur.
A Civic Award is presented each year. The 2018 monetary award went to the Botanical Garden Foundation at City Park and the Goldring Woldenberg Great Lawn with Becky Anderson accepting.
More features included the patron party with table decorations of witches’ hats; the “Ghost Buster” dessert capping the luncheon menu; the Parade of Prizes and silent auction; a favor of a succulent grown by master gardener Adele Mangipano and her committee; and Cathy Langhoff’s clever centerpieces: a haunted house perched on a grassy knoll with flying bats and witches.
“Bewitching” buddies were Pam Glover, Cindy Voss, Patty Ingold, Jean Murlin, Karen Burnmaster, Anita Garcia, Lynn Skidmore, Peggy Simmons, Jeanne Turnipseed, Margie Mielke, Dorlene Alaynick, Jackie Lothschuetz, Carole McGinnity, Erin Fleming and Susan Schaff.
Everything Halloween!
There was no doubt about what holiday it was. The décor, according to a party principal, was “everything Halloween.” Pumpkins, laughing skeletons and goblins made the home of Holly and Geoff Snodgrass the place to be for night frights.
Putting on the fundraising was the Brain Injury Association of Louisiana and United Spinal Association, Louisiana Chapter. The Snodgrasses are Friends of BIALA. More organization VIPs in attendance were board Chairman Paul Genco with Megan; Ms. Wheelchair America 2019 Karen Roy; event co-Chairwomen Kathleen Waring, Nicole Marquez and Kathleen Mulvihill; and board member (as are Waring and Marquez) Janet Clark. Along with Joseph Gravier, Kathleen Mulvihill created BIALA’s new video, narrated by Archie Manning and sponsored by Superior Van & Mobility.
Mingling, as well, were Dr. Jonathan and Adrienne Rynning, Susan and Bryan Burkenstock, Larry and Linda Abbott, Betty and Geoff Founds, Barbara Arras, Frank Vollenweider, Zach Morris and Elizabeth Madere, Ricky Weibert, Kimberly and Keith Hill and Cinamon and Chip Higbee. To their delight, and that of all the others, 10 members of the Pussyfooters dance group performed to Bruno Mars music, and later did line dancing with Friends of BIALA joining the lively fun.
Around and About: Jessica and David Gentry of “Ghost Manor” on Magazine Street, rounded up Halloween cohorts for a costume party and everyone obliged in amazing form. “Join us if you dare!” headed the invitation extended by the New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association for “Halloween Bash” at the home of Louise and Paul Zimmermann.