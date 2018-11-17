Making Fall Festive
Homecoming Royalty
As a special approach to the honors at the recent BASH given by Southern University at New Orleans at the Hyatt Regency, 30 former homecoming queens were spotlighted, arriving from various parts of the country. Called one of her favorite events of the year, chancellor Lisa Mims-Devezin, Ph.D., says “It is the night we come together to raise money to provide scholarships and university enhancements.” To have a good time, too. She further commended the chairing force of Yvonne Narcisse-Green and Erinique Little, respective Miss SUNO for 1964-65 and for 2017-18, the senior and the most recent royalty; and SUNO Foundation Chairman Frank Williams. Ray L. Belton is the president-chancellor of the Southern University System.
The program’s principals were mistress of ceremonies Tammy C. Barney, Williams, Mims-Devezin, Student Government Association President Warren Thompson, and chief administrative officer Gloria Bartley Moultrie. Gala attractions included the Royal Essence Band; floral centerpieces of blue hydrangeas, plumes, gold umbrella palms and eucalyptus; the bounty of a sumptuous buffet; and lots of libations.
Further notables were Councilman Jay Banks and spouse Artelia, Michael and Paulette Bruno, Louvinia Wallace, brothers Thomas and Raphael Velazquez and Judges Regina Bartholomew Woods, Dale Atkins, Terri Love, Ellen Hazeur, Nakisha Ervin-Knott, Rose Ledet and Tammy M. Stewart, the homecoming queen of 1992-1993.
Presented by (and inclusive of) former royalty Narcisse-Green and Little, the 30 hailed queens were Debra Campbell, Sonja K. Williams, Margaret McCaskill Frick, Gay Maria Stephens Atai, Wanda Pfister Elum, Vera Warren Williams, Desi Dobard Delarge, Valerie Hollomon Waller, Jonetta Bennett, Pamela Bentley, Kathy Robinson, Linda Dobard Frederick, Cynthia Reed Valentine, Cheryl Legohn Tubbs, Ava Maria Allen, Stewart, Trikelle M. Otkins, Angela Marie Elly, Latoya Wise, Ariyon C. Bryant, Tamika Ann Boyer, Jakia N. Clay, Nidia Vanessa Hill, Lashena O. Haynes, Morgan Leneigh Douglas, Ja’Van Michelle Cobb, Myeisha Leontine Keith and Germika Stewart.
Gustatory Pleasures
The March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction took place at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel (a major sponsor, along with Children’s Hospital) with Tom Wolfe of the host hotel as the lead chef and, as participants, Aaron Burgau, Norman Conerly, Thorsten Leighty, Brack May, Bradley McGehee, Chris Montero, William Morrissette, Gregory Rosary Sr., Dallas Webber and David Whitmore. Each created a culinary splendor. Individual sponsorial thanks tapped Peiper and John Kirkendoll, Dr. Juan and Ana Gershanik, Ann and Jim Geary, Dr. Heather Kahn, Gordon and Holt Kolb and Tim Reily. Karen Eastman chaired the event. She and husband Perry Eastman IV, who also attended, have two children, and after the loss of their first child, Karen became involved with the MoD and serves on the MoD Market Board.
A patron party launched the evening that included the delights of the chefs’ tasting, auction action (with Chuck Mutz as the “live” auctioneer), embellishment by Kim Starr Wise Floral Events, music by T-Ray, The Violinist, and Jay Batt Jr. (with daughter Bailey) as the master of ceremonies. Serving on the Signature Chefs Auction Committee were Meg Baldwin, Amy Farnsworth, Jill Fitzpatrick, Melissa Fuselier, Courtney Garrett, Kelly Grace, Katye Irwin, Holt Kolb, Marley LeBourgeois, Marti McEnery, Ashby Navarro, Kristin Van Hook Moore, Carter Perrilliat, Paige Prechter, Mary Martin Roth, Kara Schonberg, Diana Stokes and Lauren Wakeman. Rainer Madigan is the senior development manager.
Noted, too, were the George Perry Eastmans III, Michael LeBourgeois, Courtney and Richard Montgomery, Meredith and Baldwin Montgomery, Greg and Sarah Feirn, Kathleen and Frank Monteleone, Dr. Scott and Kate Tucker, Jefferson Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken and Steve Dwyer, Lauren and Stewart Mastio, Devin Wakeman, Kaylea and Hunter Hill, Tina Motwani, Adele and Graham Ralston and Rivers Spencer. Each year at the gala, there is an Ambassador Family that has worked closely with the MoD. The limelight befell Mary Grace and James Gilbert and their son, William, whose delivery was premature. The family is increasing with Mary Grace’s pregnancy and a sibling for William.
A Spooky Soirée
Event Co-chairwomen Stacey LaCour (with Jay) and Mary Meyer Toups (with Tony) opted for the fun of seasonal dress-up as they exhorted “Ghoul, goblin, witch, Blue Jay” to join them for a Spooky Soirée. Given by Jesuit High School, it unfolded with mummy delights at The Cannery and the top sponsorship of Hancock Whitney and The Azby Fund. “Patron Visitation” started it, followed by “General Undertaking.”
At the entrance, there were graveyard scenes, light-up skulls on table tops, special lighting effects and talking skeletons. Fine food, absolutely fit for human consumption (and pleasure), came from 30 generous eateries, while 250-plus auction items lured the costumed crowd.
Also answering to chairwomen were Wanda Montalbano and Cindy Wooderson, with Ron and Rob, the auction; Missy Martin, with Tom, the decorations; and Karen DeBlieux, with Peter, sponsorships. Noted, too, were Wendy and Chip LoCoco, Jesuit High School President the Rev. Christopher Fronk, SJ, Marcelle Landry, Marty Beth Arruebarrena, Amy Burke, auctioneers the Revs. John Browne and Kevin Dyer (both SJ), Emily Frischhertz, Amy and JHS Principal Peter Kernion, Maura Owers, Stephanie Schott, Katherine Diliberto, costume contest winners Theresa and Ryan Truxillo and DJ Patrick Barbaro, who played such Halloween-type hits as “Thriller” and “Witchy Woman.” Next were dance tunes to kick the party up a notch.
Girl Scouts
Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts. She was also born on Halloween and to acknowledge both her and her natal day, the Girl Scouts Louisiana East’s Juliette Gordon Low Leadership Luncheon took place on that special day at the Audubon Tea Room. The luncheon committee was headed up by Mary Jane Becker and Toya Brown-Robertson; Lauren Galliano was the mistress of ceremonies (and a driving force for the revitalization of McFadden Cabin in City Park); and, as corporate sponsors, there were the Audubon Nature Institute, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and WWNO.
The honorees were Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Shell (Ron Stone, accepting), 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans (Jonathan Wilson, joined by Erica) and Minnie Finley awardee Jacquelyn Steele Daniels. More luminaries, all enjoying the menu of breast of chicken and crème caramel, were Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, GSLE CEO Jackie Alexander, board Chairwoman Dr. Lyndia Jones, ANI President and CEO Ron Forman, Chimene Grant Saloy, Ambassador Girl Scout Jordan Williams and mom Erin, Brett Bonin, Betsy Stoner, Margie Loud Zeno, Juana Marine-Lombard, Austin Badon, Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell, Robyn Merrick, Joyce Butler, Marianne Addy and dozens more.
A special treat that occurred during lunch was a photo slide show of local Girl Scouts set to Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”