Let’s Party!
Three top social events took place concurrently, giving life and luster to the arrival of autumn. Martini Madness, the Curtain Call Ball and the Excelencia Gala rated party-pack raves. “Sold-out” resonated.
Popp Goes the Party!
Ashley Zatarain Jeansonne and Whitney Wilkinson teamed to chair Martini Madness 2018, Friends of City Park’s young professional-driven fundraiser, in the Arbor Room at Popp Fountain. Count ‘em! More than 1,100 people amassed, ready to eat and drink (after all, the event was bannered Martini Madness), as they enjoyed raffles, a silent auction and featured entertainers. Proceeds will benefit capital improvement projects in City Park.
In keeping with the title of the to-do, Event Solutions provided red and purple lighting both inside and outside the Arbor Room to give it a thematic glow. Centerpieces of a variety of red flowers donated and designed by Iris Floral and Event Design added posy power.
More than 30 local — and generous — restaurants provided the chomps with duck wings, Indian gumbo and smoked brisket among the many favorites. Frencheeze Food truck served up late night bites of grilled cheese and parmesan truffle fries. To diet for!
Concerning the quaffing, the bash’s Beer Garden featured a half dozen breweries and their suds to sip, while Republic National Distributing, in collaboration with Friends of City Park, served 30-plus types of martinis. Billed with catchy names, there were Blue Rasmopolitan, Greyhound, Smokey Martin and “Make Your Own Martini Bar.”
Lady Luck kicked in for a number of the happy horde with the six raffle packages that offered, in various combinations, staycations, spa days, tickets, home furnishings and jewelry. A David Yurman necklace from Aucoin Hart gave silent auction bidding a big boost, as did artwork by Adele Sypesteyn Studio, Carol Hallock Art, Amanda Fenion and “MM” Co-chairwoman Ashley Zatarain Jeansonne.
Leigh Morgan Thorpe, Friends board president, made her rounds, as did board members Adam McNeil with spouse Collette, Kathleen Smith with Tom, Jason Villemarette with Nicole, Robin Bordelon Borne and Annie Thibodeaux. Donors, sponsors and VIP attendees — the list was almost endless — included Lisa and DJ Romano, Shannon Brice, Marshall Soullier, Makenzie Morris Hill, Meghann Holland, Nicole Chauvin and Bill Slaughter and Anthony Gugliuzza.
An Insta Station with props produced a slew of memorable and funny photos, while lounge furniture was ever so inviting for those who wanted to sit a spell. When it was time to shake a leg, dozens did so to the lure of a DJ’s music.
Curtain Call Ball
“We wanted to get people into the theater,” said Julie Livaudais George, who co-chaired Le Petit Theatre’s Curtain Call Ball: A Tribute to the American Musical with Janet Daley Duval, who remarked, after the fun fete, “The demonstration of local talent shows why supporting LPT makes so much sense.” After the initial milling in the adjacent Tableau restaurant, folks moved on into the theater for a musical performance by Broadway and cabaret star Christine Pedi, who amused and wowed the “CC” crowd with an Eartha Kitt-inspired “I Will Survive”; a cast of local favorites with Leslie Castay (entering the theater rendering “The Sound of Music”), Idella Johnson, Polanco Jones Jr., Whitney Mixon, Kevin Murphy, Sean Patterson, Cameron-Mitchell Ware and Kebron Woodfin slated to sing a medley of beloved American musical fare under the musical direction of accompanist Jefferson Turner; and Mark Romig helming the live auction and bringing in big bucks. A walk-on role for the future production of “A Christmas Carol,” part of LPT’s new education programming, was a hit. The silent auction attracted guests early on during the cocktails portion of the evening. Then, vigorous bidding ensued for donated jewelry from Friend & Company and Keil’s Antiques, and a painting from Matthew Peck.
Décor designer Urban Earth riveted the eye right away with a dramatic entry arch of red fabric and large pink paper flowers. Those same chromatics figured within the theater’s area. In Tableau, food, glorious, food attracted with pork, carving stations, an oyster bar and charcuterie.
Luminaries included retired Judge Stanwood Duval Jr. and Ted George with their much-lauded wives, board Chairwoman Barbara Motley with Biff, Kathleen Favrot Van Horn and mom Kay (Mrs. H. Mortimer Jr.) Favrot, LPT artistic director Maxwell Williams with Christina Pellegrini Williams, executive director Don-Scott Cooper, and board members Brenda Moffitt with Mike, Bob Gettys with Martha, Kathleen Edmundson with Bob, Brent Wood with Lele and Ned Benjamin.
Noted, too, were a Brennan threesome in Dickie (of Tableau, a Main Stage Sponsor with IberiaBank and The New Orleans Advocate) and Lynne and Dottie, Jane and Rodney Steiner, Susan and Jimmy Gundlach, Alexandra Stafford and Raymond Rathle, Dana and Steve Hansel, Anne and Edmund Redd, Sean and Lena Zaitseva McCloskey, Joyce and Sidney Pulitzer, Gladys and Brian Gille, Tia and Jimmy Roddy, Kay McArdle, and dozens more, who, post-performance, headed to Tableau’s second floor bar for the after-party, desserts and more rollicking music.
Excellent Ado
Presented by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana with Blue Cross Blue Shield as the title sponsor, Excelencia Gala 2018, an official New Orleans Tricentennial event, held forth festively at the InterContinental Hotel with dinner, dancing, silent auction and the Excelencia Awards presentation to Cox (accepted by Millie Baudier), ASI Federal Credit Union (Sonya Jarvis), New Orleans Baby Cakes (Cookie Rojas), Synergy Design Group (Luz Lobos) and New Orleans Business Alliance (Alejandra Guzman, Young Leader). Beatriz Ball Collection designed the beautiful awards. Celebrated, too, was Hispanic Heritage Month.
Stephen Knecht of Mardi Gras Productions embellished the premises with lanterns and lit candle pillars. More such features were gold table linens, white orchids and greenery. In a moment of formality and patriotism, the U.S. Marine Color Guard presented the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. With TeleVizion, Jose Garcia created a PowerPoint presentation of HCCL’s highlights of the year and sponsor support. As for the silent auction, the crowd rallied for artwork (Terrance Osborne, Gustavo Duque, Elsa Baker, etc.), a COPA Airlines getaway, staycations, trips, and Mignon Faget and Lee Michael jewelry.
The InterContinental’s acclaimed chef, Arthur Batiste, provided a memorable menu for the elegant sit-down dinner. Post “postre,” guests enjoyed coffee with chocolates created by Sucre Salon.
Mastheaders included HCCL President and CEO Mayra Pineda and husband Hector, City of New Orleans CAO Gilbert Montano, New Orleans Business Alliance President and CEO Quentin Messer, New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation Executive Director Raul Fonte with wife Helen Flammer, World Trade Center President and CEO Caitlin Cane and Xavier University President Reynold Verret. Also answering to titles were Dr. Juan Gershanik with Ana Ester, Teresa Lawrence, Ronnie Mains, Marvin Saborio with Gisselle and Marcel Gonzales with Alyce. Javier Olondo was the master of ceremonies.
Dance floor attractions were rendered by the popular Julio & Cesar Band, which kept the party pack on their feet for lively night moves.