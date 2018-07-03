Spirit
Leadership
The National WWII Museum New Orleans held its American Spirit Awards to acknowledge leadership, celebrate service and uplift education. Held in the museum’s U.S. Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center, it was presented by Hancock Whitney with additional support from Madlyn and Paul Hilliard (the museum’s board chairman), Todd Ricketts and Sylvie Legere, and The Starr Foundation. The gala celebrated “individuals and organizations whose work reflects the values and spirit of those who served during the World War II years.”
To embellish the premises, Quest Events was tapped for the background and Urban Earth and Solomon Group, respectively for the florals and lighting. Guests trod a blue carpet to make their entrance, where, after a round of socializing and passed hors d’oeuvres by the Napoleon House, they sat for a three-course dinner catered by Ralph’s on the Park, Brennan’s and Red Fish Grill. The Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group provided bread service and chardonnay and Cabernet wines accompanied the dishes.
The formalities commenced with the national anthem by The Victory Singers; a welcome by the museum’s immediate past board Chairman James A. Courter; museum President and CEO Stephen J. Watson’s introductory remarks (and citing of former medallion recipients Phyllis Taylor and John Laborde, attending with wife Sylvia); and the recognition of Whitney and Hancock Bank President and CEO John Hairston and spouse Ann. Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond gave the blessing.
Noted among the 550 guests were museum President and CEO Emeritus Gordon “Nick” Mueller with Beth, Gina (Mrs. Stephen J.) Watson, Carmen (Mrs. Jim) Courter, Florence Davis, Archie and Olivia Manning, Brian Bowers, Jack Appel, Jennifer and Chip Knight, Mona and Shane Loper, Joe and Debbie Exnicios, Ralph and Susan Brennan, Robert and Kikie Priddy, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Joe and Kathy Sanderson, Jeff and Kathryn Scurlock, Henry and Karen Coaxum, Bobby and Debbie Patrick and scores more.
Now for the 2018 laurels and due congratulations! The American Spirit Awards tapped Maurice R. “Hank” Greenberg (in absentia), chairman and CEO of C.V. Starr & Co. Inc., and one of the first champions of the museum, then the National D-Day Museum; actor (Lt. Dan Taylor in the movie “Forrest Gump,” among many others) and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been working in support of veterans for nearly 40 years; and U.S. Sen. John McCain (represented by daughter Meghan), who had a 22-year career as a naval aviator, was taken prisoner of war in the infamous “Hanoi Hilton,” and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. Earlier that day, two more threesomes were honored — Susan Hess, Archie Manning, Adair Margo — with the 2018 American Spirit Medallion, and Bernice "Bee" Falk Haydu (in attendance), retired Marine Corps Gen. Charles C. Krulak and retired Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Victor "Brute" Krulak (honored posthumously) with the 2018 Silver Service medallion.
After kudos galore, music became the momentum. Stepping forward for the bounty of the beat were The Temptations, featuring Theo Peoples.
A Feat of Feet!
Called “a true New Orleans experience,” the Royal Street Stroll of the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience combined perusal of rare antiques, fine art, live jazz, and historic architecture with some of the world’s outstanding wines. Requisite nibbles, too. The Stroll was led parade-style by the Krewe of Cork with several renowned winemakers as grand marshals. Additionally, and along the seven-block route on Royal Street, there were stilt walkers, Louis Armstrong and Madame Marie Laveau look-alikes, a mime, and bands, such as Kumasi.
The VIP Lounge was located at the Caliche and Pao Gallery, where the Court of Two Sister and Wines Unlimited purveyed, and the NOCCA Trio entertained. Notables included NOWFE President Jim Fein; officers Gail Varuso, Ewell Smith and Traci Beninate, past president; executive director Aimee Brown; board members Laura Brennan Brower, Michael Gulotta, Susan Hislop, James Moises, Frank Oliveri, Tod A. Smith; and guests Dottie Belletto, Ian McNulty, Tim McNally and Brenda Maitland. All recognized NOWFE’s 26 years of fine food and drink, as well as the $1 million-plus it has raised for local nonprofits.
Seafood Socializing
The Academy of New Orleans Trial Lawyers held its annual Seafood Party at Landry’s Seafood House, where guests gathered and took in the beautiful scene of a Lake Pontchartrain sunset, while relishing boiled crawfish, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, cold beer and soft drinks. Directed by Neil Nazareth, Palmer Lambert, Stephen Kreller, Jason Landry, Cayce Peterson and Linda Haring, the academy, an organization of civil trial lawyers from the Greater New Orleans area, honored the local state and federal judiciary. Almost 100 attended for “a wonderful turnout,” according to social Chairman Benjamin W. Gulick.
Milling were Judges Dale N. Atkins, Christopher J. Bruno, Roy M. Cascio, Marcus R. Clark, Bernadette D’Souza, Nakisha Ervin-Knott, Piper D. Griffin, Ellen M. Hazeur, Paulette R. Irons, Sandra C. Jenkins, Rosemary Ledet, John J. “Johnny” Lee Jr., Hans J. Liljeberg, Terri F. Love, Michael P. Mentz, Monique G. Morial, Robin D. Pittman, Angelique A. Reed, Kern A. Reese, Paul N. Sens, Mark Shea, Raymond S. Steib Jr., Stephen J. Windhorst and Justice Jefferson D. Hughes III.
Basking in the pleasant aspect of fellowship, food and a nice late spring evening, several attendees remarked on how well it all came together. “This is such a great event each year — one that I always enjoy and look forward to,” commented Jeffrey Berniard.
Rush Up Your Shakespeare
An “End” and a beginning. The first play of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane was “All’s Well That Ends Well,” with a cast of 13 and directed by Amy Holtcamp. Following the applause of the first night's presentation, theatergoers lingered in the lobby of the Lupin Theater for a reception, where they mingled with the cast and the production staff, while enjoying wine, finger sandwiches, other taste treats and big cookies.
Board President Cassie Worley, former board President Ted Martin, Marie and Jimmy Cahn, Caroline and Arthur Nead, Kathryn and Charlie Lacoste, Martha and John Landrum, Eric and Shannon Holtzman, Bob Lemon, Mike Kuczynski and Christine Albers, Victor Holtcamp with Amy, Juan Barona and Bob Phillips, Robert E. Young, Barbara Haley, and Festival staff Marty Sachs, Clare Moncrief and Chaney Tullos were among the dozens.
Conversation also focused on the Festival’s other offerings, including the recent sold-out “Food for Love” created by and starring Broadway and screen veteran Leslie Castay; the July 6 opening night of “Macbeth” (known in theater circles as “the Scottish Play”); the staged reading of “King Lear” on July 11; and By Any Scenes Necessary’s “Julius Caesar,” an “improv” collaboration with The Nola Project on July 18.
All the while at the post-opening-night reception, compliments targeted the players, who, no doubt, took satisfaction in the “Well”-ness of the evening.