Let’s Brunch and Lunch!
Three recent event all occurred at midday, two in the same location, but on different days. Both brunches, they were The Links Inc., New Orleans Chapter, and ACCESS with its “Hats Off to Spring.” “Escape to the South Pacific” bannered the Promenade Luncheon and Fashion Show orchestrated by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society’s Leading Ladies Guild. The Metairie Country Club was the location for the levity. At each gathering, chapeaux caught every eye.
Alliterative Linking
“Hats, High Heels and Handbags” were celebrated at the New Orleans Chapter of the Links Inc. at the Audubon Tea Room for members, who are “Linked in Friendship, Connected in Service,” and their guests. Entergy was the presenting sponsor. The Swing into Spring Scholarship Brunch hailed five students with $2,000 each to further their education. They were Jazmyn Makayla Mackie, a senior at Warren Easton Charter High School; Kameron Josiah Lewis, a senior at St. Augustine High School; Brittany Jasmine Bush, an alumna of St. Mary’s Academy and a current student at Xavier University; Alicia Symone Hoey, a student at Dillard University; and Abigail Danielle Manuel, a student at Southern University in Baton Rouge. Huzzahs, all!
In addition to the catchy “Hats, High Heels and Handbags,” the subtitle “A Whimsical Celebration of Personality & Style,” added still more zest to the brunch. The centerpieces, some of the cleverest in town, were colorful topiaries shaped like hats, shoes and purses. “So cute!” was a constant comment. Links chapter members wore miniature hat-related corsages. More headdress activity occurred as a “fun hat” second-line ushered all to the dance floor for the music making of Black Cat Productions. Featured vocalist Sharon Martin’s “At Last” was riveting.
A yogurt parfait started the brunch fare, which moved on to a petit sirloin steak and concluded with a pot de crème dessert. Champagne was served upon arrival, and mimosas were poured at the table.
Headliners were chapter President Vonda Flentroy-Rice, gala Chairwomen Rica Trigs and Krystle Ferbos Duplessis, Sybil Morial (the city’s former first lady and, later, mayoral mother) with daughter Julie, Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson and daughter Judge Rachael Johnson Medina, Andrea Carter, Angela Campbell, Nona Martin, Bridgette LaViest, Tammi Griffin-Major, Germaine Davillier, Sunni LeBoeuf, Arnel Cosey, Janie Blackmon and husband Elbert, Kathelyn Courseault, Judge Ellen Hazeur, Susan Reine McCleskey, Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott, mistress of ceremonies Chimene Grant Saloy, Rhesa McDonald, and, for the invocation, Sheryl W. Rodriguez. Noted, too, were Alisa Wells and Nicole Blackmon-Lewis.
The joy of the brunch brigade found its way to the dance floor, where line formations got the crowd grooving. Of course, “When the Saints Go Marching In” played, everybody was linked in spirit.
Spring Salute
The Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans ACCESS Pregnancy & Referral Center gathered supporters to the Audubon Tea Room for “Hats Off to Spring.” Honoree Gayle Gaubert, who was hailed “for her commitment to a culture of life,” received a standing ovation as Sister Marjorie Hebert, CCANO president and CEO, presented her award. Created by India Stewart, it was painted piece with, in addition to other significant details, wording from Psalm 139.
As part of the program — and prior to the award presentation — Michelle Black, director of Catholic Charities Pro-Life Services, welcomed the crowd and Archbishop Gregory Aymond made special introductory remarks. Earlier, he and the ACCESS board extended the invitation, which was designed by Chrissy Gregg Baynham, to the jazz brunch and auction. The top donors, the “Diamond” category, were A Friend, David and Anna Jouandot and Team Tangie Inc., Realtors.
Among the top names were event Chairwoman Kim Simon, who coordinated the logistics and activities; assistant Karen McGoey with husband King; ACCESS board President Lynn Woods Schonberg with husband Stephen and mom Gloria Woods; Vice President Madge Schexnaydre; recording secretaries Mary Ellis Hasseltine and Lois Cambre; and past President Lisa Bayhnam. From the Gaubert family came Gayle’s husband of 55 years, Jimmie, and children Jamie Gaubert Lassere and husband Richard, Aimee Gaubert, and Jimmie Gaubert Jr. They reported the tidings of the day to Gaudet grandchildren Andre and Julia and daughter-in-law Rita Gaubert. Doug Black joined Michelle, as did their sons, Will and Henry, who served with Archbishop Rummel High School Student Ambassadors. Directed by Denise Schmidt, the students helped run the auction.
Still others, who delighted in the served meal of spinach salad, sirloin steak, and vanilla cheesecake, were board members Sharon and Mark Rodi, Elisabeth Dillmann, Patricia Quinlan, Hope Cambre, Joan Cuccia, Diane Gannuch, Linda Heno, Gwen Keenan, Maria Villafranco and Sharon Simons Wild. Notable guests included Tangie Stephens, Rita Congemi, Janet Patterson, Maria and Robert Winn, Rosetta and Vincent Tumminello, Nancy and Ralph Hihar, Anne and Jack Dardis, Kay and Barra Birrcher, Linda and Frank Sunseri, Gail and Roy Daigle, Kathi and Wayne Pietri and Judy and Bob Martin.
Sheila Spring and Jean Mitchell chaired the silent auction of 130 items, while guests took chances to win at the parade of prizes. As for the music, Christian Bautista led the Archbishop Rummel “Raiders Jazz Band," which set a scintillating tone for a true Jazz Brunch.
“Escape to the South Pacific”
With the cherished musical “South Pacific” as a hit on the boards of the Jefferson Performing Arts Center and staged by Jefferson Performing Arts Society and maestro Dennis Assaf, a title for the luncheon of the organization's Leading Ladies Guild was obvious. Cast members Mandi Mueller and George Cordes performed with Frank von Hoven as the piano accompanist.
Catching the eye, too, were the models in the Stein Mart Metairie fashion show: Barbara Alleman, Christine Brown, Ginger Crawford, Lorraine Cucchiara, Sandra Herman, Barbara Lawler, Victoria Morgan, Suzanne Parker, Shannon Ryan, Linda Watson, Marshall Harris and Philip Melancon, who provided additional piano entertainment. Peggy Scott Laborde was the fashion show moderator, assisted by Betsy White of Stein Mart.
The mastheaders were guild President Valerie Hart; event Chairwoman Gerri Valene; judges Mary Katherine Lonatro-Tusa, Cindy Paulin and Sammy Steele III; and winners Ricki Guildford and Janet Shea, tied by Best South Pacific Hat; Suzanne Scott, Best South Pacific Ensemble; and Janie Kahn, Best Ensemble. Jessica Falati was the society wreath raffle winner; Breaux Mart donated the bromeliad plants centerpieces; and all enjoyed the parade of prizes and Sinamay hat sale, co-chaired by the above Mary Katherine and Jolene Ryan.
The traditional green salad of the Metairie Country Club, a main course choice (beef or fish) and dessert was savored by Dennis Assaf, John and Jackie Morgan, Dianne and Barry Breaux, Mary Ann and Mettery Sherry, Constance Cowart Young and Harold, Janet and Irvy Schwary, Olympia Accardi, Betty Brooks, Judy Burgess, Amy Carbonette Cioll, Brenda Chetta, Mary Dana Dandry, Bunny Emery, Jane Farber, Lynne Duvernay, Robbin Hardee, Patricia Persaud, Margaret Wagner, Adele Mangiapano and past guild Presidents Dr. Jane Miller, Carrel Epling and Kellie Barnes. Notable spouses were Murray Valene, Russ Herman, Ashton Ryan Jr., Frank Stewart Jr. and Nick Tusa.