Building Blocks
Circling Around
The impressive Garden District home of Susu and Andrew Stall was the site for the night when the 2018 Bienville Circle and the Laussat Society of The Historic New Orleans Collection hobnobbed. These are the collection’s two highest membership levels.
Upon arriving, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour and passed hors d’oeuvres. Remarks began at 7:30 p.m. with the collection's board Chairman Drew Jardine (joined by wife Julie) welcoming everyone, thanking the host couple and the Bienville Circle and Laussat Society members, and acknowledging in-attendance board members: Hilton Bell, Bonnie Boyd, John Kallenborn, Chuck Lapeyre, Lisa Wilson and E. Alexandra Stafford. Laussat Society Chairwoman Alexandra Stafford spoke next, encouraging visits to the French Quarter and to the collection for its exhibitions and evening programs, and recognizing three winners of merchandise from The Shop at The Collection. She then presented director of museum programs John H. Lawrence, who introduced the 2018 gift of the Circle and the Society, a sculpture of Mahalia Jackson by acclaimed American artist Elizabeth Catlett, whom he described as “one of the nation’s most important African-American artists … who worked in Louisiana.”
A hint of fall delighted the many guests as they ambled about the showplace home, as well as the pool area, rear patio and lawn. The grounds were decorated with hurricane lamps, festoon lighting and numerous arrangements of blooms in the colors of autumn, thanks to Urban Earth. Pianist Scott Kyser performed American standards and traditional jazz favorites, and Ralph Brennan Catering and Events purveyed. Along with the main-course buffet attractions, there were the sweet ones, such as s’more cones and an outdoor dessert station for Bananas Foster.
Mingling, too, were Susan (hostess Susu’s mother) and Jimmy Gundlach, Marla Garvey, Lee Adler and Robert Marks, Ron Harrell and Christian Mounger, Hunter and Cathy Pierson, Paul Leaman and Marilyn Dittmann, Tim Trapolin, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Blair and Sybil Favrot, Andy and Diane Plauche, Susie Hoskins, Clancy and Margo DuBos, and from the collection, CEO and President Priscilla Lawrence with the above John, director of development Jack Pruitt, and deputy director Daniel Hammer with Klara.
Just Wanting to Be Bayou
Louisiana Landmarks Society held its annual Fete du Jardin at the Pitot House, titling it “Big Fun on the Bayou.” Producing the musical joy was the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band. The event, which celebrated the importance of Bayou St. John in the 300-year history of New Orleans, hailed Sarah Howard and Kelley Gill as the chairing duo and as members of the committee, society President Michael Duplantier, second Vice President Sandra L. Stokes, Alice Allen, Sarah Busch, Karen Dufour, Margot Hammond, Elizabeth Landis, Julie Martin, Anne Miller and Jennifer Zdon. James R. Logan IV is the first Vice President and Sally Reeves, Louis McFaul, Nathan Lott and Hilary Somerville Irvin are respective treasurer, assistant treasurer, and recording and corresponding secretaries, while Jenny Dyer is the house coordinator. Harry and Mary Ann Barkerding were top patrons.
Aligned with the “Autumn on the Bayou” theme, there were wildflowers in striking shades of purple and gold with touches of white that were arranged in crab cages. More features were craft beer by Royal Brewery, the Old New Orleans Rum specialty cocktail “Partly Cloudy,” fabulous food from a dozen caterers, and clicks by Twirl Photography.
Noted were Baptist Communities Ministries Chairman Drew Jardine, Elizabeth and Jim Landis, John Busch, past society President Anne Morse with Jimmy, Jenny Cromer, Bill Reeves, Sandy Rosenthal, Denis and Lulie McDonald, Anne Milling, Carolyn Leftwich, Toto Robinson, Elizabeth Lott, Gordon and Kathryn McLeod, Jim Derbes and Jan Katz, Eddie Bonin and Rene Fransen, Chuck Garber and Rodney Villareal, Nathan Chapman and Dennis Alonzo, and Adrienne McFaul.
Overheard was a statement that said it all: “Perfect weather at the perfect setting — the circa 1799 Pitot House on Bayou St. John.”
A 300th Tout
The colorful Tim Trapolin-designed invitation hailed the city’s 300 years with depictions of a slew of notable characters, locations and episodes in New Orleans’ history. Bannering the invitation’s assemblage was “Lambeth House Foundation Toasts the Tricentennial.” The presenter was Guardian Angel Hospice.
Points of attraction were the cocktail reception, dinner buffet, open bar, silent and live auctions, and lively entertainment. Linda and Pierre Conner and Beth and Stephen Conner were the chaircouples; Chris Franklin, WWL-TV, the live auctioneer; and Jacques Saleun, the chef.
Rubbing shoulders, too, were Lambeth House CEO Scott Crabtree and Tammy, foundation board Chairwoman Maureen and Arthur Huguley, Sandy Villere, Tim Trapolin, Susan Tyler, Holly Abbott, Hartley and Blair Crunk, Lee Bressler (another board officer, as are Rosemarie Coffman and Bush Wrighton) and Tamie, and Shannon and Patrick Able.
Flowers and drapery adorning the tables echoed the red, white, blue and yellow of the New Orleans flag, and in place of table numbers, there were names of famous Crescent City streets. To add musical warmth, local band Cool Breeze was tapped to perform. After-the-fact figures tallied more than 175 guests and over $75,000 to benefit the Fellowship Fund to help residents of Lambeth House who outlive their resources.
Fine Fellows
The Richard Morris Hunt Prize is an annual exchange of French and American preservation architects that is now in its 30th year. In alternate years, a French or American architect is selected to spend six months in the other country. Tulane University architect Wendy Hillis received the prize (which is sponsored by the French Heritage Society, as well as the American Institute of Architects) in 2007 and fellow New Orleanian Beth Jacob, last year. The fellows gather every two years for a reunion, and Hillis and Jacob just teamed to host it here.
Among the activities were a Tuesday evening lecture at the AIA Center for Design, a Friday evening dinner at Evergreen Plantation and a Saturday evening dinner at Sun Oak House on Burgundy Street. All were choice happenings, as was the Wednesday buffet dinner at the Garden District home of Patricia Strachan. Joel catered and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates provided the vinous accompaniment.
Present were architect-attendees from France and the United States specializing in historic preservation. They were particularly interested in the architecture and social history of the important Greek-revival Strachan home. Prior to dining, guests gathered for cocktails in the tea house next to the expansive lawn.
Among the fine fellows were hostess Strachan; French Heritage Society members Jean and Buddy Bolton, who hosted a luncheon earlier in the day in the Rex Room at Antoine’s; French Heritage Society founding President Michele le Menestrel Ullrich from Paris, who made a $1,000 donation on behalf of the Richard Morris Hunt Prize to “The Orleans Collection” at the New Orleans Museum of Art; the Washington, D.C.-based Architects Foundation Executive Director Marci Reed; and the Prize’s Paris Management Team: Florence Jeanjean, Diane Saint Olive and Joseph Warner; and Tulane Historic Preservation Program founder Eugene Cizek.