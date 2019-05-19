Spring Fêtes
Queen’s Promenade
The New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association presented A Night in Old New Orleans 2019, which began with the Queen’s Promenade, Jackson Square, where Dr. W. Kenneth Mann was the master of ceremonies. Hours later, the Night in Old New Orleans Parade occurred with horse-drawn carriages going from Armstrong Park to the New Orleans Sheraton on Canal Street for the gala. Doberge cake was the dessert.
Cecelia (Mrs. Joseph Warren) Browning is the Spring Fiesta Association president. Acknowledgments tapped Messrs. Browning, C.J. Blanda, Charles F. Childress Jr., Morris Kahn, Blake A. Aucoin and Jerry W. Stowe; Mr. and Mrs. Mark A.B. Bickham; Ms. Cheryl Lynn Kirby, Ms. Karen T. Holzenthal; and Mmes. Mann, Robert E. Richmond, Richard A. Rooth, Raleigh L. Ohlmeyer Jr., Lloyd R. Moffett, Robert P. Thibeaux, Paul M. Zimmermann, David L. Jorgensen, Robert R. Senter Jr., Frank Milanese, Edwin C. Laizer III, Glen R. Landry and Lucas H. Ehrensing.
Reigning was Miss Stephanie Elaine Rehkopf, daughter of Mr. Ward Rehkopf and the above Ms. Kirby. She was given this honor in recognition of her volunteerism with NOSFA and the organizations it cooperates with, such as Friends of the Cabildo and Patio Planters. Radiant as queen, and with “Gratitude” as her theme, she caught every eye in a gown of white floral lace over a shimmering underlayer with a pearl, crystal and “diamond”-beaded waistline. The couturière was Amalia Carrera of Eve of Milady. Her family jewelry was sentimental.
Her mother, Cheryl Lynn Kirby, wore a gown of deep sea blue from the Yvonne La Fleur Custom Collection.
Members of the court included as maids of honor Misses Chloe Jewel Stowe, daughter of Mr. Craig Alan Stowe and Mrs. Carolyn Francis Stowe, and Nicole Lee Votaw, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Charles Votaw. Further court members and their parents were the demoiselles, Misses Kristina Schwing Bickham, Mr. and Mrs. Bickham; Monet Elizabeth Menard, Mr. Robert Louis Menard Jr. and Dr. Geraldine Frable Menard; and Catherine Marie Zimmermann, Mr. and Mrs. Zimmermann. Messrs. Cain Alexander Stowe, son of Mr. Stowe and Mrs. Stowe, and James Avery Coppock, son of Mr. John Edward Coppock Jr. and Ms. Kirby were the gallants, as were Masters Nicholas Francis Lobrano, Mr. Francis Jay and Judge Joy Cossich Lobrano; Tucker William Schibler and John Riley Schibler, Dr. and Mrs. Charles Goodwin Schibler; Joseph Warren Zimmermann, Mr. and Mrs. Zimmermann; and Liam John Borne Curran, Drs. William and Tracy Curran.
The promenade girls and parents were Misses Eleanor Helen Hortencia Curtis, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Curtis; Alexandra Nance Livingston, Mr. and Mrs. David B. Livingston; Cecily Valentine Borne Curran and Camille Rosalie Borne Curran, Drs. Curran; Mercedes Grace Lee Ohlmeyer, Mr. Raleigh Lawrence Ohlmeyer III and Ms. Kristina Furra Ohlmeyer; and Marguerite Ellen Thibeaux, Mr. and Mrs. Thibeaux. Little Miss Eva Joan Perret, Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Brian Perret, was the jewel bearer.
At the Sheraton, the decorations were a gold lame background beneath a gold crown, and a gold throne. Hydrangeas with roses centered the tables. Noted around and about were Radford Hope Freel, Carly Marie Breaux, Lt. Col. Jim Webb and Alice Reese, the Edward Overton Cailleteaus, the Jeffrey Welshes, Clay Emerson Hanna, the Mark Emerson Hannas, Philip Bonfanti and Sarah Sneed, the Albin Guillots, Dr. Bruce Barron and Valerie Hart, Patricia Ingold and Patricia Habeeb Muehlemann, Astrid Mussiet and Sanda Collier. Last year, Miss Brooke Anna Laizer reigned. For years to come, both she and queen Stephanie will have cherished memories of “A Night in Old New Orleans.”
Totally Pawsome
“Peace, Love and Good Juju” titled the 40th annual Howling Success of the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which has Walker Saik (who was joined by spouse Margaret), and Ana Zorilla, as respective board president and CEO. The Howling Success co-chairwomen were Ellen Kempner (with husband Lee Sucherman) and Machelle Hall. Additional chairing forces were Cheryl Lemoine and Allison Shapiro Dandry, restaurants; Melissa Lessell and Emily Sucherman, auction; and Allison Raynor and Jackie Shreves (with Bruce), sponsorships.
The bash was housed in The New Orleans Advocate and adjacent tent with Luna Botanicals providing the décor, the Joe Gelini Duo (members of the Grammy-nominated, Cha Wa) and the Velvet Cactus cocktail for the Hill’s Pet Nutrition patron party, delicious food (especially the smoked salmon dip) from more than 35 restaurants, boho-chic attire, the Glitter Buffet by Elektra Cosmetics, and Bryan Batt and Tom Cianfichi as masters of ceremonies. The Lupin Foundation-sponsored silent and live auction featured almost 200 select items, including an original piece of Juju Doll Art by Garland Robinette, “Faunette, the Protector of Animals.” The Mack Photobooth, sponsored by The New Orleans Advocate; entertainment sponsored by Gia Maione Prima Foundation, including music by Diji Diallo Trio; and three hours of music by Big Sam’s Funky Nation added still more woofs and meows of approval.
Dr. J. Coller Ochsner (accompanied by Rob Ackerman) was the top individual sponsor, the sole name in the Woofs & Wags tier. Making their rounds, as well, were Jackie Palumbo, Karin Adjmi, Lynn and Mike Coatney, Dan Shea and Stephanie Stokes, Kerry Cahill, Susan and Hervin Guidry, Paulette and Frank Stewart, Louis and Nairne Lupin (who said her thematic outfit had 52 safety pins), Eleanor Farnsworth, Margo and Clancy DuBos, Clem Goldberg, Mark and Mindy Mayer, Paul and Mary Ann Murphy, and, as early visitors, a few four-legged friends, all eligible for adoption. And that would be good juju!
Mojito merriment
Country Day’s recent City Nights gala was bannered “Havana Nights,” a sartorial call for “Tropical chic” attire. The Gustaf W. McIlhenny Foundation and Florie Claire and James Snyder were the top Hemingway patrons. The first order of the Cuban ado kicked off at the nearby home of Kim and Paxton White for the patron party,` where The Garnished Palate catered, Dunn and Sonnier did the flowers and Javier Gutierrez made the music. Kim teamed with the above Florie Claire, as well as invitation designer Alecia Holinga (with Adam), to co-chair it. The auction party in Chandler Circle had Ellie Brown (with Clifford), Jennifer Coleman (with William IV) and Jennifer Fowler (with George IV) as chairwomen, while the auction spearheaders were Cherie Moore (with Ryan), Jessica Schulman (with Jordan) and Kristin Stewart (with John). Sherri O’Bell (with Eric) presides over the Parents’ Association.
Named Chandler Circle after the fairly recently retired head of school Carolyn Chandler — also, a recent bride after vows with Ed Louden — and indoors in the Coleman Family Dining Room, the main partying had food by Joel Catering, Patti Constantin, Galatoire’s, Sucre and Mark A. Uddo, the school’s chef. Erath Winery and the Sazerac Company provided libations and Javier Gutierrez and DJ Raj purveyed the musical mix. Dancers from Trixie Minx Productions, cigar rollers from Cigar Factory and lighting from Element made further statements, as did the classic 1956 Chevrolet for more Havana atmosphere. Alecia Holinga and Z Events rated raves for the décor and the transformation of the dining room into the Tropicana night club. Sought-after auction items included a Saints package (and travel on the team’s charter jet), jewelry, vacations, sports memorabilia and art.
Lured to La Habana were head of school Matt Neely and wife Erica, Sidney and Boo Charbonnet, William and Ramona Seeman, Brandt and Annie Temple, Charles and Valerie Corcoran, John and Kathleen Kazour, board Chairman Gerry and Jeanne Barousse, Dr. Shami and Nomita Gupta, Christian and Rachael Gambel, Fred and Jennifer Heebe, Odom Heebe, Brian and Lisa Katz, Wan and HS Kim, John and Marbury Little, Sam and Heidi Morse, and Dad’s Club President John and Elizabeth Schwing.