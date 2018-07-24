Compassion and Culture
Cheering the Beaux!
Alpha Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. held its 30th annual Beautillion in the grand ballroom of Copeland Tower Suites and Conference Center. Recognizing the three decades, the theme was “Celebrating 30 Years of Cultivating Confidence, Compassion and Culture.”
The Beautillion program helps young men address challenges in life, thanks to workshops in career development, financial management, college and vocational programs, community volunteerism and etiquette. A formal presentation of Mr. Beau, his court and the Belles is the culmination of the program. Scholarships and awards were presented to each of the Beaux totaling $9,000.
When guests entered the ballroom, they immediately admired the pink and green floral décor and lighting, which set a tone for the evening. The musical chromatics came from Dwight Sr. and Connie Fitch. Formalities included a welcome from Robyn S. McCormick, president of Alpha Beta Omega Chapter; Joseph K. Byrd for the invocation; master of ceremonies Byron L. Fulton; and Councilman Jay H. Banks as the toastmaster. Mr. Beau 2017 Rodney G. Perkins Jr. was presented with his mother, AnJanette Perkins (a Beautillion co-chairwoman with Brenda G. Francis), who received long-stem pink roses. Prior to the presentation of the successor, Mr. Beau 2018, a special ceremony was conducted to retire the signature Beautillion Cape of 30 years, which was created by Barbara B. Brown.
Reigning as Mr. Beau 2018 was Mr. Dante Gene Jacques-Hicks, son of Ms. Sonovia Hicks. His royal court included as Beaux Larry Stewart Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Davis; Anthony Jordan Bates Jr., son of Arthur Bates Jr. and Dr. David and Mrs. Rachel Ruegsegger; Caleb Joseph Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Clay; and Dwan Trufant, son of Ms. LeKesiah Washington-Fleury. The Junior Beau was Caleb Emmanuel Dauphin, son of Ms. Keianne McCormick.
The corresponding Belles to them were Randa Dixon, daughter of Mr. Randy and Mrs. Laura Dixon; Toi Jones, daughter of Mr. Mack and Mrs. Darcel Reid; Allison Elisa Henry, daughter of Ms. Lori T. Jefferson; Jadah Scott, daughter of Mr. Owen and Mrs. Latasha Barnes; and Alexia Renee Brown, daughter of Mr. Rene and Mrs. Regina Brown.
More features of the elegant ado were entertainment by Centre Stage School of Dance; the waltzes of the Beaux with their mothers and then the Belles; another waltz for the mothers and fathers/escorts; and the scholarship and awards presentation by President McCormick, along with Sharon Sheridan and Linda Nash (attending with spouse Ezickel).
Notables included Christine Mitchell and Dr. Brenda Jackson, Micheal Moore and Evelyn Francois, Tracy Dedeaux and Fannie Reddix, Dr. Conchetta W. Fulton and Valerie Moten, Wanda Wilson and Cilleria McClendon, Dr. Dawn Williams and Nicole B. Lewis, Stephenie Marshall and Chimene G. Saloy, Theodore George and Dr. Gloria Love and many others who appreciated the words of President McCormick. She congratulated the Beaux and the Junior Beau “as they continue to strive toward excellence and manhood.”
A final treat awaited. Guests enjoyed open dancing, the buffet and the special Beautillion cake. Mr. Beau, Beaux Davis, Bates, Cook and Trufant, as well as Junior Beau Dauphin will have memories of this significant evening for 30 years. And then some.
The Proof Was in the Possible
With many hundreds in attendance, the annual Mission Possible Gala filled Generations Hall to benefit the work of New Orleans Medical Mission Services and its international relief for all in need. Pumpkin Parker and Jessica Schulman chaired the bash that had as chairing forces Lisa Ballay and Sunny Kijko (silent auction); Mary Sue McLaughlin and Jennifer Marsiglia (live auction); Melissa Guidry and Amy Windmeyer (food); Christy Kane and Gaines Seaman (sponsorship); Maureen Long and Nina Edmison (data entry); Ann Inderbitzin (public relations); Alecia Holinga and Billy Spencer (logistics/set up); and Edna Centola and Kristie McConnell (volunteers). Committee members numbered 45.
Dr. R. Daniel Jacob, Dr. Thomas J. Kennedy and Mr. Frederick J. Mikill II all answer to NOMMS founder, with Jacob as chairman, Kennedy as medical director and Mikill as managing director. Mr. David E. Richards is the treasurer and Dana Dallas Atchison, Jack Dardis, Jennifer Esler, Dr. Lance Estrada, Jane M. Gisevius (to whom the gala was dedicated), Raymond Massett, Dan Milham, Ralph Senner, Eric D. Tanzberger and Mr. V.M. Wheeler III are board members. Most all were noted.
They and members of the NOMMS President’s Council gathered at approximately 7 p.m. for words of edification from Archbishop Gregory M. Aymond. Another dignitary was Monsignor Andrew C. Taormina.
Doors opened prior to that for the patron party and the boost to start bidding. The various silent auction boards were sponsored by Dardis, Couvillon & Associates, Inc. (Board A); Drs. Lance and Leslie Estrada (Board B); Dr. William Preau III (Board C); and MMR Constructors, Inc. (Board D). Ochsner Health System sponsored the live auction action that also credited Haven Custom Furnishings. The offerings were sensational with a Krewe of Orpheus Carnival thrill, a ride in a WWII Basic Trainer Plane, jewelry, a Pelicans party and fabulous luxury trips to Puerto Vallarta (donated by Lisa Harper), Honduras (Ralph Senner), the Bahamas (Kathleen “Frog” and Terry White) and Aruba (the Ritz Carlton). More munificence came from Platinum Sponsors Mrs. Larry Garvey, Jane Gisevius and Ochsner Health System.
Along with the plethora of attractions and activities, including a slew of food and drink stations, there was the music. Commanding the night moves were the Bucktown Allstars.
Musical Friends
Amici, the “friends” support group of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, held a Sunday Musicale in the afternoon at the Everett Place residence of Dr. and Mrs. Gary Rich, Gary and Jenny. The home was built by Leon Godchaux with acoustics designed to accommodate musical events. All in attendance noticed the latest art acquisition of the Riches: a sculpture of a female conductor made of papier maché. She stands close to the piano ready to conduct.
Loyola School of Music sent two opera singers, Blythe Reed and Rahim Mandal, students of Dreux Montegut, to perform. Individually, they sang arias to accompaniment on the piano by Jonathan Szymanski. Together, Reed and Mandal sang “To Dream the Impossible Dream,” which garnered hearty applause and effusive praise.
For the social aspects of the musicale, the hosts embellished the dining room and other areas with lilies in various shades of yellow. Refreshments were white wine, finger sandwiches and petits fours from Swiss Bakery, as well as cookies and cheese straws.
Claire (Mrs. Harry C.) Stahel serves as Amici president, succeeding Michael Harold. Along with the host couple, more names to know were Montegut, Rebeccka Coe and dad Bill, Jackson Galloway, Barbara Sands, Jo Ann Adams, Michelle and Kimball Schlafly, Constance Cowart, Joann and Rob Marier, Elizabeth and John Ryan (chatting up a trip to London and Paris), the John Martins, Mary Reidy, Eileen Capritto and Virginia Dare Rufin.