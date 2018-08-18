Sisterhood
We Are Family
“La, la, la” sang headliner entertainer Jeffrey Osborne as he made his way to the stage at the recent Heavenly Host of Stars Gala presented by the Sisters of the Holy Family in the Hyatt Regency’s Empire Ballroom. Keenly anticipated, Osborne delivered the sonorous goods.
The event is always a major social draw during the summer and is an easy sell-out. The hotel, Entergy, WWL-TV and AT&T were the top sponsors; Paul and Donna Flower and Joseph and Becky Jaeger teamed as honorary chaircouples; and Tracie Boutte served as gala chairwoman.
As guests entered the ballroom, they immediately noticed the beautiful floral arrangements. Crystal vases, encircled with “diamond” ribbon, held white roses, white Siberian lilies and white hydrangeas, which were set on midnight blue pin-tuck table skirts topped with crystal stars and rhinestone accents. For dining, guests had a choice of well over 50 dishes (including grillades by chef RJay Udaundo of the Hyatt Regency) from dozens of generous restaurants. The signature drink was the “StarTini” made with Ciroc Vodka contributed by the multi-hyphenated Sean Combs (P. Diddy), whose family was in attendance.
Patrons assembled at 5:30, milling about for more than an hour. The initial entertainment came from Quiet Storm (Connie and Dwight Fitch) with Naydja CoJoe accompanied by the Chris Severin Band. Norman Robinson, the masterful master of ceremonies, welcomed the assembly of 800-plus at 7 p.m. Following him was the Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, S.S.J., pastor of St. Raymond and St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Sharon Martin, clad in a chartreuse top and a knee-length baby blue skirt, revved up the vocal decibels with, among others, “Let’s Stay Together.” The crowd loved it.
All the while, the silent auction of categorized items — Fun & Leisure, Staycations, Wearables, Rosary Beads, etc. — lured the “Heavenly” host with donations by Mary Matalin and James Carville of Saints tickets, purchased by Dr. William LaCorte; and paintings by Michael Maples and Dr. Cecily Poree Turner, both purchased by "NCIS: New Orleans” actress CCH Pounder. Mark Romig stepped up to get the bidding “gone" for the live portion, which included an OutFront Media digital billboard usage, a Saints guitar signed by Drew Brees and donated by Gayle Benson, and a Brennan’s dine-around with limousine service. The respective buyers were Dottie Bolletto, Rod West and Alden McDonald. Gail T. Armant made rounds selling raffle tickets for the Sheridan Cooper-donated umbrella done with a tricentennial theme.
Among the evening’s highlights were the recognition on stage by congregational leader Sister Leona Bruner, S.S.F., of the Flowers and the Jaegers; the acknowledgement of the many sponsors; a five-minute video of the history of the Sisters of the Holy Family, chronicling 175 years; and the presentation of the Henriette DeLille Award, bearing the name of the founder, to historian Virginia “Ginger” Gould, Ph.D. She was honored for her dedicated commitment and service to the Sisters for many years. “I’m awed by the Sisters and what they do,” said Ginger after the gala, adding how honored she was. At her table were David Speights, Jill Wagner and Dr. Ed and Janice Foulks.
Luminaries included the Tod Smiths, Michael Smith, Dwight Boutte with Tracie, Madeleine West with Rod, Sonia Perez, Tanya Lombard, Marianne and Eddie Koehl, Dr. Joe and Deidre Labat, Bishop Ferdinand Cheri, Coroner Dwight and Beverly McKenna, Judge Piper Griffin, Judge Ellen Hazeur, Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen, the Rev. Chuck Andrus, S.S.J., Judge Kern and Dottie Reese, Dr. Robert and Beverly Matheny, Judge Ivan Lemelle, Jane Nalty and son Monsignor Christopher Nalty, the Rev. Howard Byrd, S.S.J., Karen and Brittany Major, Gretta Burns and daughter Roxanne, Jacques Morial, Henry and Karen Coaxum, Wanda Aguilard, Judge Terri Love, John and Kimberly Grady, Alexis Robinson, Marcia St. Martin, and Holy Family Sisters.
For his entrance, the marvelously fit Osborne came in the door of the ballroom, working the crowd and launching into song. He never stopped moving on stage, and intermittently back in the crowd, as he performed. He sang his newest release, but it was the L.T.D. old-school numbers that got everybody moving to the groove. “Love Ballad” rocked the place and “On the Wings of Love,” so fitting for what the bash was all about, had everybody swooning and singing along.
Once Upon a Time
The Archdiocese of New Orleans Retreat Center held its fifth annual Wine & Dine with chef John Folse at Chateau Golf and Country Club. “Once Upon a Time” was the theme and Nancy Parker of Fox 8, the celebrity guest. Further notables were Archbishop Gregory Aymond, Archbishop emeritus Alfred C. Hughes, Retreat Center Executive Director Paul Ceasar, Ph.D., and Barbara (decorations chairwoman), and Co-chairwomen Constance Buisson and Lila Crotty with Mike and Tim.
Champagne and piano music by Michael Pellara greeted arriving guests, who had a virtual Paris experience, thanks to decorations of the Eiffel Tower, floral profusions and candlelight. A beach vacation and a week in Crested Butte, Colorado, offered another type of travel as auction items. In the live auction, special dinners prepared by chef Folse and Leah Chase went to high bidders Pat and Henry Shane, Rae and Joseph Dempsey and Madeline and Dr. William Aleman.
After cocktails, guests sat to sup sumptuously on bisque, spinach salad, filet mignon and bouche noire. Compliments flowed on the cuisine.
Within the dinner’s supportive ranks were Marianne and Steve Schrempp, Karen and Kerry Nichols, Carole Kolwe, Suzy Glennon, Sylvia Schully, Kathy Screen, Linda and Frank Sunseri, Cheryl Smith, Susan and Dr. Fred Rodriguez, Lisa and Paul Breaux, and Sisters Rochelle Perrier and Gretchen Dysart, both MSC.
Sleepless in the Crescent City
“We haven’t slept since 1718: A Celebration of the New Orleans Tricentennial” titled the 2018 Moms Night Out of New Orleans Moms Blog. More than 500 mothers and others amassed at Mardi Gras World, where Byblos, Maypop and Reginelli’s helped feed the flock. Musical nourishment came from DJ Brant Gauthreaux and Young Pin Stripe Brass Band and top vendors were SATAZI, Truly Scrumptious, NOLA TShirt and Home Malone. Black and gold, the party’s signature colors, permeated the premises from tablecloths to glitter accents.
Delighting in this annual diversion were Nikki Greenaway, Cathleen Randon, Kristin Fletcher, Kristen Moore, Marykay Yrie, Lindsay Dawson, Jill Holland, Leeann Evans, Allison Hamada, Alyssa Gele, Jennifer Kadden, Tracey Wiley, Hannah Szubinski, Melissa Tierney, Amanda Newell, Nicole Suhre, Giselle Diaz, Mandy Hahlos, Meagan Ceaser, Linda McAdams, and hundred more, many outfitted in togs from their favorite decade of the city.
And the title? Said Lauren Chiu, “It was a fun night to celebrate moms who don’t sleep in a city that doesn’t sleep.”