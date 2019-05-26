Spring Salutes
Heads Up!
“Reaching new heights in giraffe conservation” was the come-on for stupendous socializing, the annual Hancock Whitney Zoo-to-Do in Audubon Zoo. Described as “dynamic” by L. Ronald Forman, president and CEO of Audubon Nature Institute, Carmen Duncan took the recent chairing helm. Her husband, J. Kelly Duncan, is the president of the Audubon Commission, and Lynes R. “Poco” Sloss, chairs the institute’s board.
Top names from title sponsor Hancock Whitney were Shane Loper, Joe Exnicios, Gary Lorio and Liz Hefler with respective spouses Mona, Debbie, Carolyn and Henry. Chevron, headline entertainment and promotional media sponsor, had representation in Caitlin and Nathan Hunter and Leah Brown and Martin Irons. John R. Nickens IV, joined by Marye, answers to president and CEO of Children’s Hospital. It was the Presenting Sponsor for the week-earlier Zoo-To-Do For Kids, which was chaired by Hancock Whitney ZTD attendee Allison B. Tiller, joined by Ben.
Still more gratitude targeted top sponsors Lexus of New Orleans, luxury vehicle raffle, which sold out; The Zemurray Foundation, Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room Party; New Orleans Pelicans, patron party. Individual Towering Twiga sponsors were Sue Ellen and Joe Canizaro, the Conwill Family Foundation, the Duncans, Michele Reynoir and Kevin Clifford, and the Waring family. Still more towering thanks tapped the entertainers, The Main Attraction Band, Vivaz, Ambush Band, Electric String Quartet, and Uncle Wayne (Daigrepont) Caricatures, Boogie Booth, and their sponsors, as well as all the donors to the online silent auction. Staycations, vacations and jewelry lured bidders, as did “Meet the Giraffe Herd” at Audubon Species Survival Center. Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry (Chad Berg with Vanessa) promoted the 2019 Chance to Win.
Furthering the giraffe theme, a slew of decorating forces (such as Luis Colmenares) created a festive African décor via fabulous flowers, furniture, lighting, and the garden tent. Top sponsors and patrons relished the party flow from the Tea Room, to the tent, and on to the extensive grounds for the To-Do and the approximately five dozen eateries — grazing was not just for giraffes! — and the 27 quaff quarters. Coffee was an attractive addition.
Last year, Stephanie Feoli chaired the bash. She returned for 2019 with husband Ludovico and daughter Ileana. More within the Zoo’s “who” (of 4,000) were Anne and King Milling, George Fowler and Miami friend Annette Vaillant, Elizabeth and Clifton LeBlanc, Angie and Will Scott, Roger Ogden and Ken Barnes, Lally Brennan, Melanee and Steve Usdin, Lele and Brent Wood, Anne and Paul Long, Beth and George Cary, Shane and Fenn French, Poco and Liz Sloss, Margaret and Ken Beer, Virginia and John Rowan, Tania Tetlow, Linda and Neil Baum, Nairne and Louis Lupin, Carol and Tom Reese, Britt Johnsen, Deborah Elam and Willard Dumas, CeCe Colhoun, Peggy and Jack Laborde, and Michelle and Field Ogden and his mom, Ann Ogden.
Sensory experience always abounds at this fabulous, and much anticipated, event, which draws flocks to the Capital One Bank Stage and its music in the peaking hours. Boogie numbers produced lots of night moves, as did “Dancing in the Street” and “Celebration.” All in concert and to raise dollars for the bannered head-liners, the giraffes!
Around the World in 80 Eats
If it wasn’t quite four-score nibbles, it was close to it at “WYES Passport to the World,” the inside-outside bash at the home and grounds of Bob and Sheryl Merrick. The global culinary attractions were purveyed by Celebrate! Catered Events by the Windsor Court and featured delectations dubbed “London Calling,” "Dreaming of Paris,” "Rockin’ the Casbah,” “Heart and Seoul,” and “Afternoon in Ipanema.”
Those locations helped cue costumes, and dozens of attendees followed suit. Rating raves were John and Bonnie Boyd, almost unidentified as the Emperor and Empress of China.
Music by Mike Morris entertained patrons, while gala-goers gyrated to Luv Sexy, sponsored by IberiaBank. More features, and there were so many, were GOPARK valet parking; Amelia EarHawts and a British guard to welcome the gussied-up guests; the vintage, red London telephone booth in the home’s foyer; digital caricatures; Hawaiian hula dancers; the Marrakech-themed lounge inside the pool house; and an online auction with coveted trips (among other enticements) sponsored by Sunrise Homes. Libations were by Sazerac Company/Goldring Family Foundation.
Co-chairing the global haunt were Bridget and Bobby Bories, Lauren and Ken Flower, and Lisa and Karl Hoefer, while Paulette and Frank Stewart were the honorary chaircouple. Further luminaries were WYES President and CEO Allan Pizzato, board Chairman Cleland Powell with Claudia, Kaylea and Hunter Hill, Tommy Westervelt, Mary Kevin and Larry Kornman, Patricia (host Bob’s sister) and Vernon Brinson, Cynthia and Robert LeBreton, Hope and Jimmy Meyer, Michele and Frank Lopiccolo, Len and Markey Aucoin, Kathryn and Jeff Scurlock, Diane and Wayne Ducote, Tia and Jimmy Roddy, Claire and Hugh Seligman, Tammy and Scott Crabtree, siblings Sharon and David Perlis, Sherry and Alan Leventhal, and James Michalopoulos. All were pumped for “Passport” and the whirl of delights.
World of Imagination
Each year for its Friendraising Luncheon (the event is gratis, but guests eagerly contribute), Kingsley House banners a clever theme. The 2019 event, which was its 10th and sponsored by Entergy, was titled “World of Imagination” and had KH preschool teacher Karent Hansell design the decorations. Tables were adorned with bright pink linens. The culinary designers were chefs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski; the event chairmen were Gil Brechtel, Sheldon Lykes and Laverne Toombs; board Vice President Chimene Grant Saloy was the mistress of ceremonies; and video testimonials highlighted KH’s impact.
Board President Miles and Rebecca Thomas enjoyed the luncheon of green salad, short ribs and lemon pie, as did KH CEO Keith and Luanne Liederman, Patti and Skip Brechtel, Arnel Cosey, Margaret Montgomery Richard, Bill Hammack and Janice Parmelee, Katherine and Tony Gelderman, the Rev. Kit Mclean, Mary Martin and Richard Roth, Vincent Giardina, Alan Meltzer, Diana Lewis, Jane Kohlmann, Claudia and Cleland Powell, Lisa and Glenn Gruber, Henry Lambert and Carey Bond, Wayne Lee, Yvette Jones, Kea Sherman, Gian Durand, Dominique and Michael W. Wilson, and Charles “Burney” Williams. As for giving, “Imagination” was to the fore.