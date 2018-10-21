Key Notes
Twenty Years at the Helm
Saks Fifth Avenue and Carolyn Elder, vice president and general manager, welcomed 800-plus attendees to celebrate 20 years of Key to the Cure to benefit the Louisiana Cancer Research Center. Mastheaders included Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna H. Edwards, who addressed the crowd as the honorary chaircouple; the 2018 chairing force of Elder, Louellen Berger, Patricia Brinson and Olivia Manning; Fabulous Under 40 spearheaders Lacey Conway and Amanda Seale; corporate liaison Sue Singer; social media Chairwomen Valerie Englade; and entertainment Chairwoman Sandra Pulitzer. Dozens served on the committee, such as Carla Adams, Gayle Benson, Meaghan Bonavita and mom Pam Ryan, Cathy Burka, Ana Gershanik, Barbara Greenberg, Amanda Herman, Janie Kahn and daughter Dr. Heather Kahn, Ellen Manning, Rhesa McDonald (sporting a shocking pink wig), Ann Rabin and Dottie Reese. Most were joined by a spouse or a guest.
On each floor, there was food and drink and scintillating sounds. The Alexey Marti Sextet played on the first floor (getting smiles with their “Besame Mucho”) and six purveyors fed the flock. On the second floor, a host of main courses were the food fare, while Judith Faye did tarot card readings and ELS Show Band got a groove going; and Paul Sanchez and Mark Carroll entertained on the third floor, where folks flocked for Saks Fifth Avenue’s Best of Fall/Winter 2018.
Key to the Cure is promoted in Saks stores and heralded by 2018 spokeswoman and acclaimed actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who smiles from pages of national magazines wearing this year’s signature T-shirt. At the bottom of the page, the wording, “20 Years, $40 Million Raised,” resonates in the fight against cancer.
The Crescent City’s top sponsors were the Goldring Family Foundation and Republic National Distributing Company (represented by Jane Goldring and daughter Diane Franco), Michele T. Reynoir and Kevin G. Clifford and Mrs. Isidore Cohn Jr. (Marianne). Darryl Berger, Vernon Brinson and Archie Manning and their co-chairing — and designer-clad — wives were also generous donors.
Further notables were Arthur Pulitzer, Sven Davisson, Dr. Prescott Deininger, Dr. Augusto Ochoa, Richard Granan, Betty Kohn with son and daughter-in-law Robert and Millie, Juli Miller Hart and mom Jerri Cullinan, Dr. Juan Gershanik, Crystal McDonald, Ann Rabin, Judge Kern Reese, Alix and Paul Rico, Britton and Sheila Sanderford with Shelby, Drs. Sissy and Oliver Sartor, Phyllis Taylor, Kim and Michael Sport, Carroll Suggs, Mary Vega and Cesar Martino, Gail Wall, and Saks executives Steven Putt, Suzanne Key and Angela Palmisano. Those who had chaired the event in the past, as well as the 2018 team, wore “Key Brooches” designed by Tiffany Adler, of Adler’s.
Celebratory pink was the theme and found chromatic rendering in the 19 floral arrangements at the entrance (thanks, Johnny Lopez and Perfect Presentations), bubby, uplighting and guests’ ensembles. Whimsical stilt walkers were a hit. With much of the event having a feminine focus, ELS complied, luring dozens out to the improvised dance floor for “Brick House” and “Lady Marmalade.” Joyful boogieing took over.
Tribute Time
“I was in Warsaw on a pilgrimage when Archbishop (Gregory) Aymond called me,” said Miles Gordon Stevens III. The call was to tell Stevens that he was the 2018 St. John Paul II Award recipient, an honor celebrated recently in the Hilton Riverside’s Grand Ballroom for the 33rd annual Catholic Foundation Dinner. The archbishop chairs the foundation that has Jamie G. Lassere as president and August “Gus” Kuntz, James M. Adams and Gregory S. LaCour as officers. Patricia T. “Patsy” Hotard, Anne Dardis and Cindy Nolan headed up the dinner. Previous award recipients have been Jane and Paul Nalty, Anne Milling, Mary Jane and John Becker, Mary Ann Valentine, Michael O. Read, Betty Lauricella, the late Deacon Everett J. Williams, Leon J. Reymond, Dr. Jack A. Andonie, John P. Laborde, Judge Jay C. Zainey, Anne and Jack Dardis, Marilyn Quirk and, in 2017, Sharon Ryan Rodi. Most were in attendance.
The honoree’s wife of 43 years, Ann Stevens, was present as were five of their seven children: Miles Gordon Stevens IV, Eugenie Stevens, Emily Hardin and husband Harry (and their sons, Seamus and Kiernan), Caroline Bacon and husband Michael (and their Colin) and Melanie Hoeman with Brent. Mingling, too, were foundation executive director Cory J. Howat, Marge and Don Garvey, Darlene and Marc Robert, Bette and Alan Arnold, Jeannie and Claiborne Perrilliat, Anne and King Milling with John and Sylvia Laborde, Linda and Richard Smith, Barbara Turner Windhorst, Ralph and Patricia Cox, Archdiocese of New Orleans Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. RaeNell B. Houston and about 520 others. They congratulated Stevens, a man of strong faith and a successful businessman and civic leader, whose New Orleans Steamboat Company, “employs more young adults transitioning from living at Covenant House to independence than any other company.”
The program’s principals were the Rev. Timothy Hedrick, Archbishop Rummel High School Honor Guard, the Rev. Joseph Doyle, the Rev. Kyle V. Dave and those people who appeared in the video. A three-course meal of wedge salad, short ribs and chocolate hazelnut cake pleased the assembly, who admired the basket centerpieces by Federico’s Family Florist and, in many cases, took them home. As for Gordon Stevens, he took home memories that will last a lifetime.
The 'Beet' Goes On!
The alliterative “Baubles and Bubbly for Beethoven” was presented by the LPO Volunteers for The Encore Shop to benefit the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Held in the beautiful University Section home of Mary Matalin and James Carville, the event started with a patron party during which time patrons and sponsors enjoyed early access to the for-sale boutique items, all designer and upscale (such as Chanel, Prada, St. John, Escada), and then broadened to the main event. New this year was the Sale Table. Throughout, LPO musicians John Reeks and son Jesse played while people shopped, sipped, supped and chatted.
MeMe’s New Orleans Cafe and Catering provided an enticing array of buffet foods, which were given a sweet finale by Betty Speyrer’s desserts and Rita Lapinto’s pralines. Oversize Champagne glasses with bubbles inside were the decorations, befitting the theme.
Carol Hall chaired the 200-person event that included LPO CEO James Boyd, LPO Volunteers President Charlotte Lewis with Bob, Encore Shop Chairwoman Melissa Gordon and Bruce, LPO President Ranney Mize and Emel, Boutique Sale Chairwoman Carolyn Landwerlin with Wayne, sponsor Chairwoman Marilyn Dittmann and Paul Leaman, Anne Gauthier and daughter Cherie, Angela Hill and Dr. Irwin Marcus, Darleen Carlisle, Sally Richards, Margaret and Bruce Soltis, Sheila and Dwight McGhee, Lorraine and Scott Chotin, Ann Duffy and John Skinner, Marlene Duronslet, Knowles French Jr., Jeanne Bruno, Debbie Alciatore-Empey and lots more.
The Encore Shop is owned and operated by the LPO Volunteers, who’re celebrating 50 years of supporting the musicians of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. And at “Baubles and Bubbly” their $upport and enthusiasm furthered the beat of Beethoven.