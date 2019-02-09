Time for Touts
Ace and Appleseed
The former was the venue, the latter, the presenter. On a recent Thursday evening, Louisiana Appleseed’s Good Apple Gala gathered folks, many of them lawyers, to the Ace Hotel for a 6 p.m. gala. Following the program, the Core Members’ after-party carried on the momentum. Several important moments put a shine on the “Apple.”
Media professional Camille Whitworth acted as mistress of ceremonies, presenting awards during the program to the honorees, but for the special 10-year Legacy Award to former Louisiana Appleseed Executive Director Christy Kane, it was Allison Tiller who did the honors. Yet another attraction was the video by Christa Rock.
Additional tributes were classified in two categories. The first was Social Justice and found awardees in Gayle Benson of Benson Enterprises “for her exemplary work in creating access to education and personifying social justice to the Who Dat Nation”; U.S. District Judge Jay Zainey, who has created opportunities through a program that restores dignity to the homeless of New Orleans and 37 cities across the nation; and state Sen. JP Morrell and his successful efforts for a constitutional amendment for unanimous juries in criminal court. Kudos!
Pro Bono awardees were five in number, lawyers who volunteer their time generously. Take a bow, Alex Baynham and Jeffrey P. Birdsong, of Liskow and Lewis, and their efforts for affordable housing; state Rep. Paula Davis and her wide-ranging advocacy efforts, specifically in the area of small successions; and Etheldreda Smith, of Kuchler Polk Weiner, LLC, and Molly Wells, of Fishman Haygood LLP, for their creation of the School Breakfast Report to feed school children in schools throughout Louisiana. More praise!
Further attractions were entertainment by NOCCA musicians Benicio Bodenheimer, Psalm Fitch, Thomas Halverson and Javier Garcia-Metoyer; the premiere of the new Braendel Company-designed Louisiana Appleseed logo; Christy Harowski’s donation of flowers from Harkins the Florist; stone coasters as party favors to commemorate the 10th anniversary; the Ace Hotel’s catering and the anniversary apple cake by Pure Cake NOLA; and the Wine & Bourbon Raffle. For the door prizes and Rare Wine Raffle, the donors to thank were the Ranier Law Firm, Linda Perez-Clark, Carlos Mickan and textile store Palm Orleans. Entergy and The Helis Foundation were Champions sponsors.
Getting their Apple energy were Judge Karen and Stephen Herman, Judge Piper Griffin, Judge Bernadette and Dr. Tony D'Souza, Federal Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld, Judge Tiffany Chase, Paul Flower (Woodward Design + Build, one of the many sponsors) and Donna, a dad-daughter duo in Beau and Jessie Haynes, Andy Kopplin, state Rep. Walt Leger, Kathleen McNelis, Jeanine Sullivan, Vanessa Spinazola, Sharonda Williams, Nyka Scott, Claudia and Cleland Powell, Daryl Bird and Kara Van de Carr, Rachel Pickens, Susan Floyd, Louisiana Appleseed Executive Director Adrienne Wheeler and scores more.
YMCA Meeting and Greeting
The Garden District home of Richard and Jackie Yancey was the location for laurels and levity at the annual meeting of the YMCA of Greater New Orleans. Embellishing the handsome residence were mixed floral arrangements of daisies, hydrangeas, roses and tulips. The Wine Seller provided wine and beer and ETC! Catering fed the flock with such gustatory goodies as artichoke-stuffed chicken breasts, mini crawfish beignets and brownies.
Assembled were the YMCA of Greater New Orleans Board of Trustees, Belle Chasse YMCA Advisory Board, West St. Tammany YMCA Advisory Board, East Jefferson YMCA Advisory Board and key community leaders. The executive directors of the Belle Chasse and the West St. Tammany YMCAs, Bob Becnel and Joey Roberts, were tapped to present, in turn, the Mildred Wild Volunteer of the Year Award to Lance Corporal Mitchell Bernier, “a passionate YMCA member and volunteer,” and the C. Allen Favrot Humanitarian of the Year Award to Paysse McWilliams, “a longtime YMCA member, supporter, board member, and friend.”
Further notables were host Richard Yancey, YMCA board chairman; President and CEO Gordon Wadge; and such board members as Jay Batt with wife Andree, George Wilson with wife Nell and mom Betty Wilson Jeffrey, Alvaro Munoz with Yimna and Julie Nosser. Others with strong YMCA bonds were C. Allen Favrot, Pratt and Nicole Provosty, Sheriff Marlin Gusman, Carolyn Pearce with Edward Johnston, Kevin Stierwald with Irene, Paul Kavanaugh, Erik Spansel, Sarah and Ken Roberts, Dot and Dick Piner and Elder Gwin. Beaming with pride were honoree Paysse’s wife Jamie and son Jacob Williams.
The Bounty of the Bivalve
“Let the World Be Their Oyster” to benefit the Choice Foundation — a nonprofit charter management organization that runs Esperanza and Lafayette Academy charter schools — amassed a crowd to the home of Cecile and Westy Ballard. The cocktail buffet served as a kick off of a multipart fundraising campaign bearing that title. Teamed as sponsors were IberiaBank (Megan Eustis, Anne Kock, Tommy Westervelt, Cliff Worley, Meghan Donelon); Auto-Chlor Systems (Perry and Karen Eastman); Hancock Whitney Bank (Jim Nelson, John Morton, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Crosby); SLA; and Arnaud’s Restaurant (Katy Casbarian).
Among the donors were Arnaud’s for the hors d’oeuvres and dinner; Gracious Bakery for desserts, including “mountains of dark and white chocolate bark”; and Sazerac Company for the bar. Bizou Wines added the vinous component. Posy prowess came from Stephen Sonnier of Dunn and Sonnier.
Decorations furthered the “Oyster” theme, which was announced via the invitation’s cover art. The outside staircase to the Garden District home had artfully arranged groupings of real oyster shells, in the center of which was a vase of freshly cut camellias and strings of pearl-decorated lights. Not only did attendee Bev Church help pull together the outdoor arrangements, but she also added camellias from her yard.
Yet another attraction was the online silent auction with works by acclaimed Louisiana-based artists, such as Gretchen Weller Howard, Billy Solitario, Alex Beard, George Dunbar and Jose Maria Cundin. Also up-and-coming young artist Avery Rowan.
Choice Foundation Board Chairman Jim Swanson issued thanks and then gave an overview of the foundation. Listening attentively were CF board members Hans Jonassen, Dewana Hill, Don Beery, Wendy Lodrig Bart with Hank (they’re newlyweds), Pierre Conner, Margo Phelps with Esmond, Alysson Mills, Fritz Gomila with Gwathmey, Rob Worley with Cassie and Kate Ballard Werner with John, to mention most. Answering to John as well were Messrs. Charpentier and Hazard. Noted, too, were Gene and Charlotte Parrino, Jill and Minor Pipes, Wendy Ciolino, Bill “Billy” Grace, Liam and Sheridan Grace, Kim and Marshall Page, Stefanie Allweiss, Robert and Anne Walmsley (just back from Italy), Esperanza Charter School head Nicole Saulny, and CF’s Earl Williams, Susan Jurkanas and Marissa Allweiss Wendte.
Around and About
The home of James and Sheila Favrot was abuzz with Le Petit Theatre’s Season Announcement Party. Extending the invitation were artistic director Maxwell Williams, executive director Don-Scott Cooper and the Board of Governors, which is headed by Barbara Motley. On the boards in 2019-2020 will be “Noises Off,” “A Christmas Carol,” “A Night with Janis Joplin,” “The Piano Lesson,” “Angels in America, Part 1” and “Something Rotten!”