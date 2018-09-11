Enlighten Up!
Three institutions that make learning the focus, University of Holy Cross College, Tulane University and Alliance Francaise of New Orleans, decided to play it forward. Bowling, football and Open House rallied festive followers.
Strike it Right!
Billed as “UHC Night at Rock ‘N’ Bowl,” the evening event given by the University of Holy Cross was a summer closure and a chance for bowling bonhomie. It was open to all UHC alumni, students and friends. And scores responded with alacrity.
Attendees were treated to bowling, beverages, chomps (such as chicken Alfredo, boudin balls, shrimp remoulade, fried chicken and fried catfish) from the location’s kitchen, and live music by Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie. Food and fun fused for the lively crowd of 150.
The décor for the night mixed the UHC and the bowling theme and included large video screens of photos from around the university.
Matt Picard, UHC director of Alumni & Parent Relations, welcomed the bowling brigade, as did UHC President Dr. David “Buck” Landry, who was joined by spouse Yvonne. Further VIPs were Dennise Sauvage Tabony, chairwoman of the university’s board of director, and four UHC vice presidents: Victoria Dahmes, academic affairs; Dave Catherman, philanthropy and stewardship; Meredith Reed, student engagement and advising; and Angie Ruize, mission integration.
Finding this event was right up their alley were Brenton Geurin, Chris Bundick, Ronald Luman, Jeanne Noggerath, Mallory Romano, Rosemary Marchese, Neil Becnel, Keith Taranto, Dr. Lisa Sullivan, Dr. Ted Remley, Dr. Pat Thomas, Emily Oncale, Dr. David Delio and Sister Renee Daigle from the Marianites of the Holy Cross. To name a few.
The top bowler of the evening was UHC alumnus James Shea, who had a score of 175, including six strikes. The general o-pin-ion? A social event that bowled everyone over.
Tailgate To-Do
Members of the Emeritus Club of Tulane gathered at the Bea Field Alumni House for some pre-game tailgating before the Green Wave took on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Yulman Stadium. The party decorations included blue and green pompoms, tea lights and Tulane football memorabilia, such as mascots, trophies and old programs.
It was the first party that utilized the new pavilion at the Bea Field Alumni House courtyard, which served as a shaded outdoor area for mingling before the game. Munching was also prevalent as the tailgaters enjoyed light game-day refreshments. Folks relished hot dogs and chili, jambalaya, mini muffulettas, crudités and Green Wave sugar cookies. The game-day bar was open and featured the official Tulane Green Wave beer, brewed by NOLA Brewing.
In lieu of music, the pre-game show on CBS Sports was shown and played over the speakers. All the while, school spirit was on the rise. It hit a high note when TU President Mike Fitts met Emeritus Club President Dr. John F. Moffett and led all in a cheer of “Roll Wave!”
Along with Dr. Moffett was his wife, Eleanor, and their grandson, John Moffett, a Tulane sophomore. Others were immediate past Emeritus President Tommy Lind, Dr. Kent and Linda Cutrer, another past prez in Sylvan Steinberg with Judy, past Tulane Alumni Association President Arman Sadeghpour, TU Vice President for Alumni Relations James Stofan, Public Health and Tropical Medicine Associate Dean T.J. Stranova, Los Angeles Alumni Club President Jim Ezell, New Orleans Alumni Club President Emily Doliner, Dr. Julius Levy, Max Yanker, Xavier Rush, Alan Brackett, Laura and Benji Lee and Claire and Tim Avegno.
Remarking on the assembled spirit, alum club President Emily Doliner, said, “The tailgate was such a fun way to catch up with friends and kick off a new season of Green Wave football.” A verbal touchdown!
It All Starts with Bonjour
After two years as the executive director of Alliance Francaise de la Nouvelle-Orleans, Audrey Nikitine invited members, the board of directors, students, teachers, partners and friends to celebrate “la rentrée,” the “return” and the start of the school year, with an Open House. Anticipated attendees were encouraged to bring their families, along with food and drink to share, in an environment of catching up with old friends and meeting new ones. The fall schedule of AFNO classes and programs was also presented.
Milling about the quaint yellow house on Jackson Avenue that the Alliance calls home were Nikitine; Rachel Brandsness, events and communications coordinator; Melissa Benitez, administrative coordinator; and from the board, Secretary Joseph Dunn with daughter Amelia, Treasurer Pam Bonner, Meagan Moreland (chairwoman of the marketing committee) with son Zeke, Michael Harold and Sherri Horaist with husband Bill. Teachers included Layking Chang, Guillaume Tabet, Nadia Talata and Sandrine Vigouroux Crouch with son Oliver, while Ferdinand Addo, Denise Chapoton and Donald Maginnis and others answered to student. Tout le monde enjoyed the musical mixture of classic and modern French hits as they partook of a selection of French cheeses and wine.
While the event was casual and short, 6-8 p.m., guests stayed late into the evening, savoring the array of nibbles, making new friends and practicing their French.