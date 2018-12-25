Yule Be Glad!
Ballo di Natale
A Christmas ball! And they had one, thanks to the 85-year-old Elenian Club, which presented six young ladies in the International Ballroom of the DoubleTree New Orleans. They carried bouquets of red roses, the flower of the women’s club. Further touches of red were in the table decorations of poinsettias. Golden pine cones, frosted apples and pears, and golden holly leaves added more seasonal atmosphere.
The younger girls were the ladies in waiting: Misses Emily Angelena Ingraham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ingraham III, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Deshotel; and Madison Montalbano and Samantha Claire Montalbano, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Montalbano — she’s Kim, granddaughters of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Montalbano — she’s former President Marian, and great-granddaughters of the late Mimi Zanco Leon, a charter member. The above Lisa Ingraham is the club president, Charles was the master of ceremonies, and Betty Deshotel is the treasurer.
Limelighted as debutantes were Misses Olyvia Riana Fonseca, daughter of Andrea Monterosso, granddaughter of former President Judith Miranti, and escorted by her grandfather, Christopher Guidroz; Tiffany Anne Hamburger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hamburger — she’s former President Nancy, and great-niece of the late Nancy Zito, charter member and queen of the Circolo Elena di Savoia (which became the Elenian Club); and Hayley Lauren Tanner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Tanner — she’s Laurie, granddaughter of the above Deshotels, and great-granddaughter of the late Josephine Pizzolato-Ploger.
After the presentation, the six young ladies and their escorts promenaded to the music of “What a Wonderful World.” The first dance was to “Thank Heaven for Little Girls.” Jerry Embree was the music maker.
More features of the evening were the introduction of past presidents, a tasty meal and ornament gifts for the ladies. All this was enjoyed by Maria and Danny Villafranco, Samantha Oncale, Robin Hummel, LeeAnne Leopold-Savoie with husband Ira, the above Judith Miranti with Bruce North, Faith and Bill Peperone, Joseph and Kimberly Montalbano, and Eileen Boudin with Harold Lambert. A ho-ho-ho, white-bearded fellow (Joseph Montalbano), who was outfitted in a red suit, arrived at 10 p.m. to make Ballo bounce.
Fete de Noel
“Believe” was the theme for the annual Fete de Noel of the Ladies Leukemia League Inc., which filled the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton New Orleans Riverside for joy-filled hours. President Lisa Baynham welcomed the crowd of nearly 1,000, Fete Chairwoman Ana Eller issued introductions, Camille Whitworth was the mistress of ceremonies; and Janet Patterson gave the invocation. Then came the announcement of the Light the Tree of Hope donors; Rosalie Edwards and Jeri Landry’s presentation of grant recipients Dr. Nakhle Saba, Dr. Rashmi Kanagal-Shamanna and Katerina Kourentzi, Ph.D.; and “The Magic of Disney” fashion show by Dillard’s with its tales as old as time. Highlights included model Susan Barbes as Cruella de Vil.
A luncheon of salad, roasted loin of pork and holiday doberge cake; for-purchase centerpieces; invitation and program artwork by Chrissy Gregg Baynham; a silent auction; special raffles; and door prizes added more accents. They were relished by Dr. Jayne Gurtler, Cynthia and Lainie Guidry, Richard Kernion, Deborah Hymel, Becky Allen (a prize winner), Sammy Steele, Judge Mary Hotard Becnel, Regina Ramazani, Kay Donnelly, Eulalie Petit, Carole Bitar, Maria Winn and Stephen Kernion, who donned a red suit, in a St. Nick of time, to add runway fun. Mr. Bingle made that scene, too, and several models, including Shawn Kraft, tossed out little plush Bingles. Always a touching moment, cancer-survivor children Katie Moore, Austin Abadie, Da’Ni Otis and Annabelle Thomas were introduced on the runway at the show’s closure. With $ figures coming in, profit from the always popular luncheon will run more than $130,000 for LLL’s challenge against leukemia. Believe!
Holiday Home Tour Hobnobbing
A new house always elicits attention. So does a newly redecorated one, and that was the case with the Uptown residence of Cece and Trevor Colhoun, the site for the 43rd Holiday Home Tour Patron Party of the Preservation Resource Center. Presented by Regions Bank, it was chaired by Coeli Hilferty Boron and Kathryn Bullock Joyner.
The party was a prelude to the PRC Holiday Home Tour presented by McEnery Residential and held the two subsequent days in the Garden District and Lower Garden District. Headquartered at Trinity Episcopal Church, the tour featured the homes of Ann, Bill and Bobbi Trufant, Frank Quinn IV, Kenneth Schwartz and Judith Kinnard, Jimmy and Vicki Lee, Susannah Coolidge and Fred Diegel, Diana E. Johnson, Susan and Ronnie Mizell, and, as a bonus, Sully Mansion Bed and Breakfast. Sarah Martzolf was the HHT event chairwoman, heading an A-Z (Liz Ackal-Casey Zainey) committee of dozens.
Milling about the Colhoun home, recently decorated by Sara Ruffin Costello, were most of the above, along with David Jackson with wife Sarah Martzolf, presenting sponsor Parke McEnery and Marti, PRC executive director Danielle Del Sol and husband Ramsey Green, spouses Katie Witry and Todd Riché, Saints Coach Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis and Melanie, Hayley Bumpas, Kristen Nelson, Graham Ralston (Regions Bank) and Adele, Pierre (hostess Cece’s father) and Suzie Villere, Marshall Hevron, Gordon and Kathryn McLeod, Richard and Mary Martin Roth, Carling Dinkler, Jessie Haynes, Jeanne and Sherman Boughton, the PRC’s Susan Langenhennig and scores more.
Platinum Sponsor Pigeon Catering and Events fed the designer-clad flock, Niki Epstein did the flowers and greenery, and New Orleans Banjos + 2 made merry music.
Patio Planters
No place like homes! The Patio Planters of the Vieux Carre held a home tour of French Quarter venues dressed for the season on a recent Sunday. That evening, Patio Planters, a volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation and beautification of the Quarter, amassed thousands for Caroling in Jackson Square, a cherished tradition that dates to 1946.
The preceding Sunday, brunch beckoned. Patio Planters, also called the French Quarter’s garden and social club, celebrated its 72nd Christmas with midday merriment at Muriel’s on Jackson Square. The well-decked halls of the restaurant (just paces away from Jackson Square) were beautified with decorations, including a 12-foot-tall Christmas tree.
Grillades and grits, eggs Benedict, omelets and pecan praline bread pudding were among the menu attractions, which had liquid complements in brandy milk punch, sparkling wine and mimosas. Jerry Christopher’s Big Easy Jazz Band purveyed scintillating sounds.
Agenda ado concerned the prestigious Daisy Todd Award presented to Ron Canedo by Planters President Tracy Treadaway (with husband Quitman Gahagan) and a crystal plaque to Bob Phelps for his many years helming Caroling. Sandra Dartus will now take it over.
More notables included event Chairwoman Barbara Richmond, Frances Salvaggio, C.J. Blanda, Janice Foulks, Tom McGinn, Stephen Swain, Douglas Barden, John and Dee Lynott, Alan Horwitz (with Sandra Dartus), Blake Aucoin and Jerry Stowe, Evelyn and Gunter Preuss, John and Frances Conner, and with Bob Phelps, wife Janice and children Douglas and Marie-Page. Upon exiting, “Merry Christmas” resounded.