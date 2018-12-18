Trees, Teens, Tributes!
Celebration in the Oaks
Billed as “The Most Spectacular Holiday Lights Festival in the Country,” Celebration in the Oaks amasses merry throngs to City Park to view spectacular light displays over 25 acres, including the Botanical Garden, Storyland and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. Hundreds of thousands of luminous glints, zillions of points of light, make the season and the experience ever so bright. Julie LaCour and Natalie Weiss are, respectively, the director and special events manager for “Celebration.”
Kicking off the 32nd anniversary of Celebration in the Oaks was a preview party for which “holiday cocktail attire” was the stated dress. More than 1,400 guests strolled the Botanical Garden to get the first glimpse of new light exhibits. An inaugural special feature was the Hilton-sponsored “Merry KISS-mas” kissing booth with mistletoe in the Botanical Garden. Of course, one of the principal delights was a ride on the Celebration Train along the festive 2-mile route.
Food and libations awaited the patrons, as did entertainment. For the former, savory delectables came from more than 25 restaurants and caterers, and for the later, Karma and DJ Bam Bam filled the night with rollicking sounds. Also attracting attention was the culinary competition with, as some winning names, Pascal Manale’s, Morton’s The Steakhouse and Lagniappe Luncheonette. The salted caramel white Russian was the “Best Cocktail.”
Notables included Susan Hess, City Park CEO Bob Becker and wife Pat, Karen and Peter DeBlieux, Andrea and Georges Legrand, Richard Meek, City Park Improvement Association President Steve Pettus, incoming President Larry Katz and JoAnn, Mary Ellen and Clifford Miller, Kel Villarrubia, Tania Hahn and a pack of pals, Jackie and Bruce Shreves, Denise and Jim Tebbe, Kathy and Edmund Schrenk, members of the Sally and (late) Adrian Duplantier family, Roz and Max Gruenig, Rob Krieger, Sue and Mike Guarisco, Pam and Jim Moriarty and countless others who mingled at the event, which sells out with alacrity.
All enjoyed yet another feature, the “Heaux, Heaux, Heaux” decorations in the trees on Victory Avenue.
Eight O’Clocks
For hours, the excitement of the annual Eight O’Clocks Winter Dance permeated two premises. First was the dessert party for hundreds at the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Payne and daughter Libby. The second — for the eighth-grade girls and their friends — was at the New Orleans Lawn Tennis Club.
The dress code stated semi-formal or party dresses for the girls (and no purses, oversize sacks/bags) and for the boys, ties, along with nice pants and shirts, but no jackets, jeans or athletic shoes. Members and their guests were duly checked in at the sites.
Greeting the girls at the garlanded-door of the Payne home were giant nutcrackers. Within the home were festive holiday decorations and a sparkling Christmas tree. Food fare included chicken tenders, finger sandwiches and cookies by Joan Farrell-Mathis, which repeated the theme of the invitations created by Lori Monaghan Borden and Kelley Abbott with Write On Stationery.
Similarly, Farrell-Mathis cookies and finger sandwiches were served at the Lawn Tennis Club, along with fruit trays. Lots of yuletide decorations filled the space, as did a Christmas tree, garlands and bows, table centerpieces, and a selfie station for photographs created by decorations Chairwoman Hilary Landry, mom of Mae Mae. The event’s chairing couples, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Prokop and Dr. and Mrs. George Hescock, greeted daughters Coco and Sarah, as well as the many other girls and boys. Attendees were eighth-graders from such schools as Newman, McGehee, St. George’s, St. Martin’s, Sacred Heart. Country Day, Trinity, Ursuline, Dominican, Jesuit, Brother Martin and Lusher.
The representative moms and their daughters were the above Machelle Payne and Libby, Michele Prokop and Coco, Allison Hescock and Sarah, and Hilary Landry and Mae Mae. More were Cappy Johnson and CC, Lorie DeMarcay and Lanie, Stephanie DeHoog and Eleanor, Jeanne Boughton and Elle, Cathy Honore and Jhanvi, Marley LeBourgeois and Morgan, Janine Coe and Lila, Colleen McLeod and Coco, Cherie Moore and Emmeline, and Vivian Eppling and Grayson. In the role of chaperones were Kendall Genre, Stacey Head, Deirdre Hooper, Lester Coe, Chappie Eppling, Eddie Falgout, Ryan Moore, Sherrie and Eric O’Bell, Shara and Patrick Hammett, Mandi and Roy Frischhertz, Mickey Landry, Michael LeBourgeois and Tara Weiss.
At the end of the two-fold evening, the girls received t-shirts by Jackson Advertising Specialties deigned with the invitation’s theme. But before the departure, current pop hits, along with “Jingle Bell Rock” and “All I want for Christmas” lured them and their buddies to the dance floor for the musical fun of DJ Dave.
Torch of Liberty
The Anti-Defamation League 2018 A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award Dinner honored Warner Thomas and Steve Gleason with the prestigious A.I. Botnick Torch of Liberty Award. David Gaines, Bill Oliver, Zach Strief and Phyllis Taylor chaired the dinner, which was based at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. General milling ensued during the cocktail hours and dinner followed.
Top donor categories were Flambeau, with the names of Entergy Corporation, Ochsner Health System, Edie and Paul Rosenblum & Weezie and Mark Margolis; and Keeper of the Flame with the Goldring Family Foundation & Woldenberg Foundation and the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation. Individual donors from the Torchbearer category were Mara and Josh Force, Ashley and Tim Francis, Cathy and Charles Glaser, Jill and Dave Israel, Brobson Lutz and Karen and Leopold Sher (now, new grandparents to twins). From Torchbearer were Vincent Adolph, Dr. David and Susan Ahlquist, Dr. Robin Forman, Sherrie and Alan Goodman, Melinda and Morris Mintz, Vicky and Peter Sperling and Ann (ADL South Central Regional Board chairwoman) and Shaw Thompson.
In 2012, honoree Warner Thomas was named President and CEO of Ochsner Health System and his leadership has been laudatory. From 2000-2008 Steve Gleason played with the New Orleans Saints. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011. Shortly afterward, he and his wife, Michel née Varisco, formed Team Gleason “to demonstrate that people can not only live but also thrive after a devastating diagnosis.”
Around and About
Honorary members of the Tulane Alumni Association were inducted in a ceremony at Two Audubon Place with Vice President James Stofan extending the welcome and Alumni Association President Tobias Smith doing the induction of honorees Carolyn Barber-Pierre, Sheila Favalora, Candise Guedry, Victoria Johnson, Lisa O’Dwyer and Samuel Ramer.
Noel social nods have come from Pat Denechaud and Regan Forrester and their gathering of friends at the Orleans Club; Jennifer (and husband Mason) Couvillon hosting the Junior League Sustainer Party (with two beautiful Christmas trees); and the English-Speaking Union New Orleans Branch rallying for “A Christmas Tea” at the home of Timothy Fields.