Social Momentum
Law Laureates
The Louisiana Bar Foundation held its 33rd annual Fellows Gala at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, highlighting “365 Days of Justice,” an interactive fundraiser. Black tie was the requested dress.
At the dinner, recognition went to those whose professional activities have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession and have brought credit and honor to the legal profession. The recent gala honored 2018 Distinguished Jurist D. Milton Moore III, Court of Appeal, Second Circuit, State of Louisiana-Monroe; Distinguished Attorney H. Bruce Shreves, founding member of the firm Simon Peragine Smith & Redfearn LLP (the gala’s top sponsor); and Distinguished Professor Thomas C. Galligan Jr., LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The Calogero Justice Award went to The Kendall Vick Public Law Foundation and was accepted by Jerome J. Reso Jr., the foundation’s president. India Stewart designed their awards, as well as those for the patrons.
Passed hors d’oeuvres were relished at the patron party as attendees reached for goat cheese and peppercorn boursin lollipops and leek and gruyere cheese tarts, among other enticements. The dinner menu consisted of bayou salad, hanger steak, and a chocolate ganache tart with Chantilly cream and a “365” white chocolate disc. Flowers with Friends did the red rose arrangements, Adrien Broussard Photography snapped poses, and DJ Charles Belonge spun tunes throughout the evening. A sure cynosure, the spectacular ice sculpture highlighting the 365 Days of Justice was created by New Orleans Ice Sculptures. Classic and Frenchie martinis were shaken and poured through the ice sculpture to those who awaited with a ready martini glass.
As always, the silent auction stirred up the socializing as bidders vied for such coveted items as an offshore fishing trip for four, a 2020 Krewe of Muses ride and a Drew Brees-autographed jersey. The respective “winners” were Jack Whitehead, Alan Brackett and Shayna Sonnier.
Galagoers included the limelighted foursome’s wives, Janet Moore, Jacqueline “Jackie” Shreves, Susan Galligan and Carreen Reso, along with Alan Brackett and Deidre Deculus Robert, who co-chaired the event. Spouses Linda Brackett and Jimmy Robert accompanied them. Milling, too, were Mike and Jennifer Street, Amanda and Barry Barnett, Judge John C. Davidson and Dianne, Chris Ralston, Barry Grodsky, Bob Kutcher, Patricia Krebs, Allen Borne Jr. with Sandy Maher, David and Shelly Bienvenu, Minor Pipes and Jill, Skip Philips, and Jane and Stephen Sherman.
Jazzed for Education
Jefferson Dollars for Scholars, a Program of Scholarship America, held forth festively at The Forum on Veterans Boulevard in Metairie. It was presented by state Sen. Conrad Appel (with Carol Ann), state Rep. Polly Thomas (with Robert “Bob”) and Jefferson Dollars for Scholars. All beckoned with “It’s time to jump and jive for our instrumental leaders!”
Honored were The Joe W. and Dorothy Dorsett Brown Foundation, Cox Communications and The Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.
Atmosphere was all at the bash. “The Jazzed for Education” theme was rendered with a jazz club ambiance via dim lighting, gilded instruments and diplomas, mortarboards with gilded tassels, jazzy paintings and a spectacular ceiling structure of jazz instruments that were rescued from Hurricane Katrina. The Forum and Vincent’s Italian Cuisine catered, offering such eat treats as stuffed mushrooms, pecan and coconut shrimp skewers, and Vincent’s veal cannelloni.
Further features were the three “over-filled” baskets of libations won by Eric Bosch in the raffle, and the auction attractions: a stay in a Destin, Florida, condo, purchased by Phillip Rebowe; a cruise donated by event Chairwoman Melinda Bourgeois (with Wayne) of Travel Central; and the “Restaurant Tour,” bought by Dr. Jane Miller, a special event committee co-chairwoman along with Karen Villavaso.
In addition to those “Jazzed” jaunters, there were Jefferson Dollars for Scholars Board Chairwoman Lisa Jennings with husband Dave Barback, CEO Lisa Conescu with Robert, and representatives of the honored organizations. Jonathan Baynham, joined by Chrissy, accepted for the Brown Foundation; Jefferson Dollars for Scholars board member and Cox community specialist Millie Baudier accepted for Cox Communications, and was joined by Sharon Truxillo, James Moffett and Rachel Smith from Cox; and James Caillier, Ed.D., accepted for the Taylor Foundation for which he is the executive director.
Also spotted were Jefferson public schools Superintendent Cade Brumley, Ed.D., Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul and Lynn Johnston, Alison and John Sharai, Stephanie Messina, Billy Kraus, Bob and Linda Vining, Tim and Ethel Madden, Cherreen and Jon Gegenheimer and Patrick and Katherine Hamby. “What a great place for a party! A jazz club in Metairie,” said Patrick about the venue.
The band for the party was Chicory, which blended the Great American Songbook with dynamic, modern jazz “played by some of the best musicians in the city.” One of the band’s members was drummer Bruce Miller, husband of the above Dr. Jane. No doubt, they’re drumming up enthusiasm for the “Restaurant Tour” she bought in the auction.
The “Green” Scene
Reginelli Way and Kolb Field of the Isidore Newman School welcomed guests for “Get Your Green ‘N Route 66” put on by the Newman Parents Association for the annual N’Spiration fundraiser. Stephanie November, who was joined by Pete, is the association’s president, and Frances Fayard (with Calvin), Jennifer Guillen (with Julio) and Rupa Jolly (with Tarun “T.J.”) co-chaired the event. The auction spearheaders were Ann Cook, Marley LeBourgeois and Courtney Montgomery, whose husbands, Guy, Michael and Richard, accompanied them.
The retro revelry was evident early on. Car hops in poodle skirts greeted guests as they arrived and The Motorsports Garage provided classic cars. Plus, there were decorations of roadside hubcaps and vintage highway signs and a diner-themed bar, Dale’s Diner, with soda fountain drinks, collectible photos and memorabilia on the walls, and authentic diner booths. It was named for head of school Dale M. Smith, who made "Route" rounds with Dara. Associate head of school Kim Wargo was joined by husband Mark Cortez, and board Chairman Peter Sperling by Vicky.
Newman parent Jason Goodenough of Carrollton Market purveyed the diner-themed eats for the patrons, and Ralph Brennan Catering and Events followed taste-treat suit for the main event with, among others, meatloaf sliders and root beer floats. Libations came from W.I.N.O., Sazerac Company, Crescent Crown Distributing and parent Mani Dawes for specialty drinks “Sunset 66” and “Old Fashioneds.” More than 70 “I Love Newman” experiences were donated by faculty and staff as auction items, adding to the dozens of other auction attractions. K. Miller Gem and Jewelry gave the gold raffle necklace, and school parent Juli Fee designed the invitation. For the musical thrills, you can’t beat the Big Easy Boys, who entertained patrons with hits of yore. Truffle Honeys added more sounds, as did DJ Q.
Others along for the “Route 66” ride were Kelly and David Oliver, Allison Plaisance, Angele and Andre Thionville, Karen and Perry Eastman, Anne and Jody Guillot, Hillary and Mickey Landry, Machelle and John Payne, Kathryn Brennan McLeod and Gordon, Tammy Mahon and Brian, Annie and Matt Wilson, and about 360 more. All thanked the top donors, the Royal Rider category, which included the Fayards, the Guillens, the Jollys, the Novembers, Singer Haley Vision, and Michelle and Lamar Villere.