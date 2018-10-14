Sip, Sip, Hooray!
'Storm' Salute
“To celebrate women and their accomplishments” related Anne Milling as the reason concerning the Women of the Storm Luncheon in the Pavilion of the Two Sisters of City Park. Especially celebrated were the recent achievements and “first” titles of LaToya Cantrell and Tania Tetlow. The former now answers to Mayor Cantrell and the latter, to president of Loyola University New Orleans. Both now hold positions not held by women before. Additionally, Loyola President Tetlow is the first non-Jesuit to head up the university.
Both honorees were Women of the Storm, which was founded by Milling, and part of the civic activism after Hurricane Katrina and the break of the levees. Fearing that the city would be forgotten after the devastation, the women, part of a broad coalition representing a diverse population, walked the halls of Congress urging national leaders to visit our devastated city after Katrina. Cantrell and Tetlow were among them.
As decorations, there were Mason jars filled with sunflowers, complemented by WOS buttons and footballs underscoring the disappearance of our Louisiana wetlands at the clip of one football field per hour. A simple buffet of grilled chicken salad and finger sandwiches pleased the collective palate. To conclude (with a sweet touch) were Joan Farrell cookies with the WOS logo.
When she spoke, Tetlow touched on the role the late U.S. Rep. Lindy Boggs had played in her life, as well as a summation of the diversity and strengths of Loyola University, which she now heads. Mayor Cantrell focused on the necessity of unity and cooperation among diverse constituencies of the city, especially as she tackles challenging issues of funding infrastructure and the needs of water management.
In addition to the above, the notables were WOS leadership, including Liz Sloss, Sally Suthon, Naydja Bynum, Carmen Duncan, Alexis Robinson, Pam Bryan and Madeline West, as well as Cecile Tebo, Mary Matalin, Sybil Favrot with daughter-in-law Beth Favrot, Leah Chase with daughter-in-law Alva Chase and granddaughter Kimberly Reese, Leann Moses, Judge Nakisha Ervin-Knott, Anne Redd, Julie Henault, Kent Davis, Dr. Arnel Cosey of Delgado Community College, Hermaine Malone, Dottie Reese, Mary Marks, Joyce Pulitzer, Hattie Broussard, Delores Heglar, Danielle Del Sol, Shaun Duncan, Julie George and Melissa Gibbs.
A Fin Time
Getting in the social swim were close to 3,000 attendees who soaked up the sights and sounds of the ninth annual Scales and Ales at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas as they quaffed wine, beer and cocktails and savored delicious cuisine from 50-plus local restaurants and bars. Live entertainment and a unique aquatic atmosphere were further highlights of the bash as it flowed throughout the Aquarium and onto the plaza overlooking the Mississippi River.
Linens in aqua, navy blue and yellow adorned the lawn’s bistro tables and highboys, which were topped with beautiful light-up glass centerpieces filled with water, shining aquamarine glass pebbles and glittering gold accents. The VIP tent also featured light-up lounge furniture with an exclusive view of the main stage. Within the tents, event sponsors and patrons – and there were legions – enjoyed premium cuisine from GW Fins and Audubon Catering, as well as fresh raw oysters by Oysters XO shuckers. The Mixed Nuts were the headlining entertainers, DJ Brice Nice spun tunes inside the Aquarium, and The Sirens of New Orleans, Elektra Cosmetics, Boogie Booth, Magic Memories and the Great Maya Reef tunnel added to the fun. Adding another element was the moving “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” exhibit, a series of larger-than-life sculptures of aquatic animals made entirely from debris collected from beaches.
Then thrust of the evening was a focus on the Aquarium’s campaign to address plastic pollution, one of the gravest threats facing marine wildlife today. To that end, vendors (Open Water, Abita Brewing Company and others) found alternatives to plastic. Restaurants used biodegradable materials (such as bamboo). Phoenix Recycling donated recycling service and YLC Recycles provided volunteers, who, along with those from Audubon, helped guests recycle and later sorted recyclables.
"Big fish” at the purposeful party included chef Tenny Flynn (GW Fins); S&A host committee members Kelly Waltemath, Tupper Allen, Olivia Carisella, Henry Heaton, Lauren and Stewart Mastio and Connor T. Lutkewitte; Audubon Nature Institute’s Kyle Burks and Laurie Conkerton; sponsors Taylor and Matt Oertling and Jodi Yuspeh, among countless others; and patrons Beth and Steve Tope. All were duly armored to fight plastic pollution. And have a lot of party fun.
St. Jude in the Big Easy
“Finding cures, Saving children” is the motto and purpose of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats childhood cancer and never sends families the bill. On a recent Friday evening, supporters gathered at Generations Hall for a fundraiser chaired by Carol Bienvenu (a Promise Sponsor with husband Al) and Bo Farrell. Along with six companies in the top Angel Sponsors category, the individual ones were Carol Brown, Kristin Fary and Gary and Martha Solomon.
Nola Party Boutique provided the decorative balloons; Federico’s Florist the flowers; and Byblos and Twelve Seasons Catering fed the flock. Providing the drinks were Moises Wines and The Goldring Foundation (liquor). As always, an auction generated a heap of excitement. Among the coveted items were an Emerald Coast getaway for eight and a Who Dat Weekend (donated by Capital One Bank) with J’anine Sullivan and Drew and Nikki Aucoin as the respective purchasers.
Program principals were mistress of ceremonies Nancy Parker from Fox 8; the special event speaker, Rick Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for the St. Jude; and patient family speakers Ryan and Shelley Sisson.
The Bienvenues were with daughters Gigi and Madeleine while Bo Farrell was joined by husband Conway. Mingling, too, were Jim and Glenda Barkate, Maury and Gino Rendeiro, John and Kathleen Kazour, Cameron and Jamie Henry, John and Jeanne Baxter, Laura and Chip Brooks, Aimee and Michael Bell, Helen Jenkins, Pat and Gretchen Morris, Brad Romig, Hugh and Kim Hamilton, Stephanie and Dennis Pasentine, Karen and Mark Gundlach and Kelly and Bill Ellis.
To get a groove going, The Abita Stumps started the music momentum during the patron party. For the main event, it was smooth sailing (and lots of good sounds) with Where Y’acht.