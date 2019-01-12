Come All Ye Faithful
Cheers to 50 Years
Not one, but two milestones were celebrated at the recent celebration of the Crest of Brother Martin: the 50th anniversary of Brother Martin High School and the 150th anniversary of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans. The annual gala was the perfect way to say “cheers” to the school and its mission “to form young men … to meet the needs of a changing world.” According to school President alumnus Greg Rando, “Here’s to our next 50 and 150 years!”
Regions Bank got the Main Sponsor billing for the bash, which took place in the New Orleans Marriott, beginning with a patron reception and catering, as it was for the main event, by chef Thorsten Leighty, senior pastry chef Yves Favier and the hotel’s staff. Among the many attractions during the evening were more than 180 items on nine auction boards (including one for restaurants, one for hotels and the Gold Board), a Parade of Prizes, a live auction and a slew of raffles, including the $5,000 cash raffle drawing. Among the raffle winners were Lisa LeBourgeois, Cindy Bellina, Greg West and Terri Ridgley. Mark Romig, another alumnus, was the master of ceremonies.
The decorations committee was spearheaded by Jeena Seals, while alum Mike Smith and his Crescent Sound and Light team did the lighting and sound. Glad sounds were started by Jerry Christopher Music and later, Uptown Phunk.
In the second tier of sponsors, Patrons of the Crest, were donors Dave’s Pharmacy, Inc. (Anna and David Jouandot, David III and Joshua — the men are all alumni), Hancock Whitney Bank (alum Joe Exnicios), Orleans Capital Management and Schiro’s School Time Uniforms.
In keeping with the celebration of the 50th anniversary, patrons of Brother Martin donned their favorite golden and shimmering cocktail attire. Welcoming guests were Chaircouple Ami and Charlie Martinez and Co-Chaircouple Kim and Jamie Munoz. The doors to the grand event were embellished with black velvet draping and large, white balloons with golden streamers. Champagne flutes, a life-size brace of them, were filled with gold lame fabric and accented by white carnations, the “bubbles.” That motif continued in the various centerpieces. Meanwhile, the stage featured crimson and gold back lighting to offset the white draping. Huge screens highlighted the sponsors and included pictures from the past and present.
In addition to the chairing couples, the brass included past Chaircouple Scott Corrente (an alumnus as are many of the following) with wife Mia, Bonnie Rando with President Greg, school principal Ryan and Kristen Gallagher, Kenny Spellman, Deborah and Mike Broussard, 2018 Alumnus of the Year Joe Caruso with Erin, 2019 Alumnus of the Year Milton Dureau Jr. with Christine, Arlene and Craig Tafaro, the Jouandots, Brother Martin Parents Club President Vic Landry with Beth, Kristen and Bobby Ramsey, Daisy and John DiMaggio, Diane and Jimmy Gatti, Danielle and Clinton Dauzat, Cherie and Robert Oertling, Mari Alice Orgeron, Nicole and Chris Laiche, Ashley and Benjamin Gootee and Earl Seals with Jeena. Garnering congratulations were Bryan and Megan Siebenkittel Whalen, the school’s community relations director, whose recent nuptials were at the Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church.
About 670 other milled about and when the dance floor beckoned, responded to the lively downtown beat of Uptown Phunk.
Jingle and Mingle
The New Orleans Chapter of the Xavier University of Louisiana Alumni Association hosted alums and friends at the first Jingle Bells and Cocktails Scholarship Gala held in the McCaffrey Ballroom of the Xavier University Center. Making a crucial point about financing higher education, Alana Sarrazin, alumni chapter president, said the gala was all about keeping students there and “doing our small part to keep St. Katherine Drexel’s mission alive and making the dreams of this generation of Xavier students become a reality.” Scholarship money is always essential.
To further the theme, the ballroom had a festive “Jingle Bells” transformation. Gold sequined fabric adorned the stage and tables, and tall, clear vases held red bells and floating candles. In all the corners of the room, there were gold-wrapped presents topped with red and green bows and jingle bells. More features were fir garlands, poinsettias and Christmas trees. Shermichael’s Catering, owned by Anthony Dixon, purveyed with a feast of Creole favorites and a dessert display table to sate every sweet tooth. Holiday punch was one of the drinks. More libations came from the mobile bartending company, JusTini Cocktail, founded by Jessica Robinson. Signature ones included the French 1925 to honor the year Xavier was founded by Mother Katherine Drexel.
Adding to the fun and excitement were the raffles. As they entered, guests received raffle tickets for a 9 p.m. prize drawing that resulted in 10 winners.
Among the 150 or so in attendance were Xavier President Reynold Verret, provost Anne McCall, New Orleans Chapter of Xavier University Alumni Chairwomen Ashley Sankey and Monique Jones, Camellia Okpodu, Diana Hernandez, Brendolyn McKenna, Eugene Priestley and sister Deidra Priestly, Iriane Lee, Leah Verdin and Lindsey Verdin, Gina Smith, Bridget Rey, Deidra Jones, Nichelle Taylor, Ashley Brewer, Shayla De La Rose and countless others. Mayor LaToya Cantrell, an alumna, was scheduled as an honored guest and speaker, but a last-minute obligation prevented her attendance.
Yuletide joviality was to the festive fore — and floor. For those who wanted to dance, DJ Ally Bea spun a variety of R&B Christmas classics, as well as popular hits for glad grooving.
All Hail!
Guests gathered recently at Touro Synagogue for the L’Chayim Award Gala honoring the synagogue’s first female president, Joyce Pulitzer (joined by husband Sidney), who reaped praise for her congregational and civic contributions. Remarks were made by Rabbi Alexis Berk, current Touro President Teri Hunter, and Joyce’s dear friends, Rickie Nutik and Saundra Levy. To mark the occasion, Joyce was presented a New Orleans Glassworks-created Kiddush cup.
Features were numerous and included decorations of glowing lanterns suspended above tables bedecked in shades of teal and green, and lots of greenery; Joel Catering and the bounty of a three-course meal of salad, game hen ravioli and a trio of desserts; and music both during the cocktail reception and dinner by the Carl LeBlanc Trio.
Also present were past L’Chayim recipient Betty Kohn; past Presidents Phyllis Alltmont with Jack, Walter Levy with Laura and Hal Shepard with Kathy — both past awardees. And Rebecca and Simon Finger, Gary and Nancy Silbert, Robert and Millie Kohn, spouses Julie Koppman and Brian Bain and Jill and David Israel. Also, event committee members. Many of the above participated as underwriters or patrons making the gala a successful fundraiser to benefit the synagogue. Along with tributes to Joyce Pulitzer, giving was the order of the evening.