Flight and Flowers
Come Fly with Me!
When several people opened their invitations, air-travel déjà vu set in. The clever invitation for a debutante party depicted the familiar logo associated with Pan American World Airways without “Pan Am” in the center of the blue circle. Whereas it ceased operations in 1991, Pan Am suggested a motif for the debs’ levity. The invitation, made to look like a first-class airlines ticket, gave the New Orleans Lakefront Airport as the “destination,” as well as the “flight” date and time frame, 8-11 p.m.
Scripted in the signature blue used for the invitation and throughout the bash, along with red and white, were the names of the three debutantes and their parents: Isabel Catherine Gibson, daughter of Charles Gibson and Nicole Chauppette; Jessica Carter Schaumburg, daughter of Jeanne and Seth Schaumburg; and Madeline Cecelia Zimmer, daughter of Angela and Jay Zimmer. “Come Fly with Me” was the message.
The colors of red, white and blue uplighted the façade of the airport; vintage 1950s convertibles lined the driveway in front; and a brace of flight attendants, holding glasses of bubbly, “checked in” guests. Inside the theme was rendered by table arrangements of globes, tiny suitcases and destination tags, accented with hydrangeas and mini airplanes. Prosecco with assorted fruit and juices served as the signature in-flight drink. On the second level in the Sky Club, the party pack eyed the impressive Xavier Gonzales murals as they enjoyed mac and cheese.
Outfits for the moms and daughters — white was the look — had Isabel in an Alexis mode and mom Nicole in BCBG Max Azaria; Jessica wearing Xscape and Jeanne in Antonio Melani; and Madeline and Angela respectively sporting designs by Nicole Miller and Parker Black.
Gallivanting with Isabel were dad Charles Gibson and mom Nicole Chauppette with Ronald Oakley; deb brother Samuel Marx Gibson; and grandparents Sam and Connie Chauppette. Also, Shawn Bordelon, Jared and Kim Bordelon, Stacy and Mallory Swanson, Tommy and Nancy Oakley, Nickie Evan Toups, Amy Amerson and Erin Burchfield, George and Colette Schiaffino, the Matthew Barousses, the H.J. Platts, Dan and Cate Carlin and Ashley Manning.
They, as did countless others, relished all the delicious cuisine catered by Messina’s at the Terminal. Passed food kept the party pack well energized, while dozens also went inside the Diner at the Terminal for the slider stations and fries. Nearby was the prosecco and dessert bar with macaroon pyramids, thematically decorated cookies, petits fours and the above signature libation.
Jaunting with Jessica were deb siblings Katherine Quealy Schaumburg and Grace Farnsworth Schaumburg; grandparents Ada Louise Farnsworth Beavers and Kenneth and Angela Demarest; Kenneth Demarest Jr.; Cedric Schaumburg; and Ridgeley Schaumburg. Caroline Grace Zimmer joined sister Madeline for the fun, as did deb grandparents Charles and Carolyn Imbornone and Leonard and Joan Delbert. Noted, too, were John and Ashley Corbello, Andra Imbornone, Veronica (Mrs. George) Koclanes and Helen Koclanes, Anthony and Linda Russo, Tom and Irene Lutkewitte, Scott and Barbie Landry, Margaret and Michael Pelitere and Arthur and Jeanne Landry.
Comments from them and other festive fliers targeted the clever theme, the “flight attendants” with trays of candy cigarettes and sunglasses, the vintage cars, the abundant and delicious nibbles, and the venue.
Music, of course, figured in the social concourse. The Bucktown Allstars lifted the party spirits “above ground level” into a dancing pattern and Isabel, Jessica and Madeline and their pals took jubilant flight.
Festive Florescence
Radiant as the queen of the 2018-2019 Greater New Orleans Floral Trail was Miss Callie Renee McDaniel, daughter of Mr. Cecil Charles McDaniel and Ms. Michelle Renee Deris, and granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. William George Deris. Her grandfather escorted her. To crown her, Jennifer Van Vrancken, her majesty of 1986-87, stepped forward. Last year, the scepter was held by Miss Kerri Elizabeth Grass, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Gene Grass, who gave a farewell address during the recent Coronation Ball’s program at the Sheraton New Orleans.
Matthew J. Hedrick III, board treasurer and service award recipient, opened the formalities as master of ceremonies. Then came the presentation of the Floral Trail’s executive board members, President Cathy R. Schwab (who welcomed all to the 82nd Festival of Flowers), Vice President Harry G. Yeatman, Secretary Virginia H. Roch, and Treasurer Hedrick, and executive board members Sally B. Hedrick, Richard W. Schwab and Kevin A. Rieth.
After the Carnaval Orchestra played the national anthem and the outgoing queen appeared, the 2018-2019 court stepped forward. The maids were Misses Phylis Mary Grace Gagliano, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Frank Gagliano; Allison Mary Hedrick, daughter of Mr. Bryant Bernard Hedrick and Mrs. Tracie Roddy Senior; and Le’Vanna Maria Rossignol, daughter of Capt. and Mrs. Louis Joseph Rossignol III. Eight demoiselles followed: Misses Sophia Dianne Cruze, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Ayres Cruze; Chloe Marie Hart, daughter of Mr. Christian Jason Hart and Ms. Michelle Renee Deris; Emily Bernard Hedrick, daughter of Mr. Bryant Hedrick and Mrs. Senior; Lilian Lee Hernandez and Mercedes Mary Hernandez, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Joseph Hernandez; Katherine Ann Koppens, daughter of Mrs. Jennie Ann Sciarrotta and the late Mr. Kirk Allen Koppens; Shelby Marie LaSalle, daughter of Mr. Shelby Paul LaSalle Jr. and Dr. Marija LaSalle; and Isabella Grace St. Philip, daughter of Mr. Vincent Joseph St. Philip and Mrs. Faith Ann Boudoin.
Nine princesses graced the court, smiling as Misses Khale Brenna Acosta, daughter of Mr. Troy Gregory Acosta and Ms. Debra Lyn Fleming; Sophia Margaret Dusang, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Paul Dusang; Bella Marie Impastato, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Impastato; Ainsley Claire Liles and Avery Caitlin Liles, daughters of Dr. and Mrs. A.C. Liles III; Avery Grace Perez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Joseph Perez; Maya Gabrielle Rahman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sami Badia Rahman; Ansley Madeleine Schmidt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Robert Schmidt III; and Kaelynn Marie Steltz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Michael Steltz.
The flower girls and their parents were Misses Ava Anne DiBenedetto, Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Anthony DiBenedetto; Giana Jean Impastato, Mr. and Mrs. Impastato; Audrey Grace Isham, Mr. and Mrs. Asa Clayton Isham; Cecily Elisabeth Kupar, Mr. Kenneth Michael Kupar and Dr. Elizabeth Spadafora Kupar; Ella Claire Langlois, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Christopher Langlois; Liv Elise Steltz, Mr. and Mrs. Craig Joseph Steltz; Mary Kate Elizabeth Steltz, Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Michael Steltz; Emery Lynne Tantillo, Mr. and Mrs. Jed Alan Tantillo; and Meadow Cecelia Waltemyer, Mr. and Mrs. Cory Tait Waltemyer. Master Colin Joseph Perez, son of Mr. and Mrs. Perez, was the royal guard to the queen.
The visiting festival queens were Kathryn Shea Duncan, Gina Jacqueline Recotta, Sydney Mary Kay Richardelle, Sarah Elizabeth Saunier, Emma Daice Thomas, Hope Noelle Wilkins and Taylor Page Williams.
President Cathy Schwab concluded the program and Secretary Virginia Rich gave the benediction. During the grand march of the courts, all admired her majesty Callie’s regal gown of white raw silk and the bodice adornment of beads and crystals. In the winter of 2019, she will attend the Mardi Gras Ball in Washington, D.C., adding even more regal joy and amassing memories for a lifetime.