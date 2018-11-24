Fall Fun
Tailgating!
Guests were immediately impressed as they entered one of the loveliest courtyards in the city, that of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. Parked on St. Charles Avenue outside the front gate was a rare red vintage 1960 Ranchero Falcon, which echoed the sketch of a red truck on the Betty Hunley-designed invitation. (She’s both an alumna and a current Sacred Heart grandparent.) Also at the entrance were Sacred Heart cheerleaders and ASHley the Cardinal, the school mascot. The gala’s theme was “Tailgate ‘Round the Fountain” and more than 400 guests rallied, sporting their favorite team colors and school spirit stickers as they socializing, supped and danced the night away.
More features were red and white pennants, draped lights and yard signs with the school’s nine varsity sports, a huge ice luge by Ice Dragon Ice Sculptures, confetti balloons, and tables accented with flower-filled Mason jars arranged by Elizabeth Perrien. Joel Catering and Special Events created the tailgate-themed noshes, including slider and barbecue stations and the Cucumber Fizz specialty drink, while Patti Constantin Designs in Catering provided delish bivalves at the oyster bar.
Launching the levity was the patron party held in the Richard C. Colton Jr. Center for Performing and Fine Arts. (Days later, that’s where “The Sound of Music” was performed, directed and produced by alumna Ashley Nolan.) For the partying patrons, there was BRG Hospitality catering, Brandon Taylor music, thematic decorations, and a live auction with Pamela Lormand-Bialous and Todd Bialous among happy bidders.
During the main merriment, a silent auction enticed with 130 items (and Lorie and Larry DeMarcay as top bidders); raffles featured 16 items; and Chuck Mutz got eight live auction items going, going, gone. School parent chef Justin Devillier and bar director Jesse Carr gave a cocktail party for 30 people that was purchased by Leslie and Michael Lindley.
Teamed to chair “Tailgate” were alumnae Sibby Gwin Charbonnet and Olivia Eustis Guider with husbands Hunter and Bill (and their alum moms, Yvonne Gwin and Sheldon Lykes), Vice Chairwomen Julie Brewer Habetz and Kendall Goodier Hales with Scott and Ben, honorary chairwoman headmistress Sister Melanie Guste, RSCJ, board chairman Neal Kling and Suzanne, Dr. Robert and Dana Camenzuli, Dr. John and Courtney Guste, Colleen and Scott Levy, Ashley and Aaron Smith, Jennifer and Loren LeBlanc, Joanie and Christopher Hodnette, Rachel and Justin Roubion, Hilary and Paul Varisco, James Perrien with Elizabeth, Tara and Fisher Maddox, Celeste and Joe Lopez, Meredith and Truitt Balart, Patrice and Ron Mills, Tracey and John Schiro, and Harvey Jesus and Fire, who provided the dance-floor incandescence.
One for all, and all for one!
“The Three Musketeers” titled the masquerade given by Start the Adventure in Reading in celebration of its 33rd year. Held at the Garden District home of Anna Beth and John Goodman, the fun fundraiser also incorporated the 300th anniversary of New Orleans. “One for all, and all for one” (or its popular inversion, “All for one, and one for all”) resembles STAIR’s “one tutor, one child” slogan. And mission.
Multiple attractions filled the STAIR affair, starting with elegant arrangements donated by NOLA Flora, delicious classic cuisine and sweets by 13 fine Crescent City eateries, beverages galore, the jazzy sounds of the Moses Eder Trio and 64 auction items with Thomas Wright, Liz Lund and James Kwiatkowski among the “winners.” More excitement came from the Wine Pull; books donated by authors around the world with guests able to “Build a Library” through a Book Bundle purchase; and the appearance of photographer Thomas Cole, whose new book is “Standing in the Shadows: New Orleans in Focus.” A portion of the proceeds from the book sales will be donated back to STAIR.
The party’s literary lot included hostess Anna Beth Goodman (John was out of town filming his television show), STAIR executive director Shannon McCloskey Able, board President Bart and Kay Dornier, Vice President Franklin “Tad” Jones and Cynthia, Vonn Bell, of the Saints, Louellen and Darryl Berger, Anne Raymond, Tiffany Tesson Hillegas, Sydney and Ken Lawder, Frank and Paulette Stewart, Tina Brockmann, Michelle and Anderson Baker, Lee Adler and Adam Marks, Sophie and Ike Ryan, Joy and John Stockmeyer, Sandy and Mackie Shiklstone, Chrissy and Ian Carmody, William Prieur and, in spirit, Athos, Porthos, Aramis and the fourth musketeer, d’Artagnan.
La Fete 292
The Champagne Patron Party lured a host to Ursuline Academy’s La Fete 292 in the Academy courtyard. Sage Dining Service catered and Jeanne O’Leary and Aleesha Gambrell served specialty cocktails, featuring Poof Cotton Candy. Accompanied by Jan Schaeffer Cox on piano, orchestra teacher Lourdes Reeks played a violin that was built in France in 1734. It belonged to Sister St. Borgia McNair, who brought it with her to the convent, when she entered the Ursuline Order in 1912.
Post patron partying, the Hancock Whitney Gala held forth festively for three hours (also in the beautiful courtyard) with the GoGo Booth for souvenir photos, gorgeous blue and white lighting on the palm trees and the glittering central fountain, centerpieces atop shimmering rhinestone stands, iridescent linens and auction thrills. The silent one had 245 enticements, while four figured in the live one that had official Ursuline Academy State of Louisiana-issued license plates, a North Carolina getaway, and a Cava dinner. Jason and Paige Brown purchased a Tuna Seither giclée that was especially designed for La Fete 292.
Luminaries included Academy President Karen McNay, Ph.D., board Chairwoman Dr. Kristin Van Hook Moore, former U.S. Sen. and past Ursuline Distinguished Alumna Mary Landrieu, master of ceremonies and auctioneer Chris McLellan with Becky, Ursuline High School Principal Alice Bairnsfather, Matt Altier, Patrick Bordnick, Jessica Dalton Woodward, Mac Ball, Maria Huerte, Sonya Jarvis, Karl Connor and Monika McKay, Jessica Becker, Cristy Cali, Sister Rosemary Meiman, Sister Carolyn Marie Brockland, Dr. Joshua and Wendy Jones and Ursuline Alumnae Association of New Orleans Board President Amber Randazzo Peskin.
The party band MoJEAUX ramped up the sounds for dance floor classics, filling the floor with late night movers and groovers. “Happy” capped the music making and left everyone feeling just that way.
Essence of Style
Each fall, Friends of Longue Vue (House and Gardens) Steering Committee presents Essence of Style Design Symposium, starting with a patron party, which unfolded for 2018 at the home of Marian and Larry Gibbs and then, the next day, a luncheon. The Audubon Tea Room was the recent site, starting with “Sip & Shop and Book Signing.” Goodies were sold in the pop-up display from The Shop at Longue Vue, while featured speaker Lewis Miller signed his book, “Styling Nature, A Masterful Approach to Floral Arrangements.” Then came the program with words by Longue Vue interim executive directors Ann Koppel Schreiner and Stephanie Laborde, Friends President Suzanne Krieger, Symposium Co-Chairmen Louis Aubert and Marian Gibbs, Flower magazine managing editor Alice Doyle, and Miller, who completed floral arrangements that were later auctioned off by Ruthie Winston. An original arrangement also went to the presenting sponsor, The J. Edgar Monroe Foundation. A field greens salad, roasted chicken and apple strudel filled the menu bill and Longue Vue's Amy Graham embellished the Tea Room’s entrance with greens and seasonal items.
Further notables included Donna Roebke (Monroe Foundation); Friends Committee members Maria Hubbard, Mary Ellen Miller, Kathy Weidner, Mary Lou Carter and Erin Fleming; and Ellen Levy, Joan Hickman, Kim Starr Wise, Cheryl Lemoine, Anne Honeywell, Lucie Whitley, Christine LeBlanc, Charlotte Bollinger, Karen Wood and Lynne Uhalt.