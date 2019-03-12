80 Years of Royal Revelations
The Bounty of Babylon
The historical Sargon, King of Assyria (722-705 B.C.), has a Carnival successor in the monarch of the Knights of Babylon. Although his identity is not revealed, he revels in the nomenclature of his Carnival-dubbed name. This year it was Sargon LXXIV. He figured as such, most prominently, at the head of the parade, “Winged Wonders,” and as the co-ruler with the queen at the subsequent ball in the Marriott Hotel’s Mardi Gras Ballroom. A gala supper then followed.
Radiant as her majesty, and following in the 2018 footsteps of Miss Maia Elizabeth-Pari Massiha, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Hamid Massiha, was Miss Lauren Anne Des Roches, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart Edward Des Roches. Outfitting the beaming queen was a dazzling silver beaded gown of Alencon lace that was trimmed at the neckline and empire waistline with Swarovski crystals and Austrian rhinestones. All-over rhinestones were further embellishment. The traditional Babylon double Medici collar framed her face. Additional royal accessories were the mantle to match that of Sargon LXXIV, and a crown and scepter.
Five maids processed to the music of the Carnival! orchestra, under the director of B.J. Perez III. They were Misses Anna-Faith Elizabeth Pearson, Sophia Anna Musso, Charlotte Irene Kimble, Savannah Grace Lloyd and Summer Tatiana Hayes. Princesses to the royal court numbered eight: Misses Hadley Elizabeth Mary, Ann-Marie Noel Fuselier, Lorelei Francesca McIntyre-Brewer (with service dog Mandu), Ashlyn Grace Ogden, Sophia Isabella Crawford Guerra, Amelie Marie Mathilde Dides-LeBoeuf and MaryMae Shannon Winter Hayes. Completing the court — all were announced by master of ceremonies Alan Smason — were ladies-in-waiting Kaitlyn Matilda Crawford Guerra, Molly Elizabeth Bowden and Emma Claire Bowden, and pages William Allden Frederickson, Jackson Flynn White, Holden LeBlanc Jacob, Luke Grayson Jeansonne and John Patrick Ohle. All their names were listed in the colorful printed program, which had in miniature form, depictions of each float in the “Winged Wonders” parade. During the course of the ball, and in its tableau, that theme reoccurred. Retired Lt. Col. Robert Brown was the ball’s general chairman and Mr. J. Ronald Atchley, the vice general chairman. There were 14 committeemen.
Along with Miss Massiha, 18 former queens were presented. Noted also in prominent seating were royal mother Mrs. Des Roches, as well as Mmes. Jack Jacob, Frank Guidry, Larry Jones, Clifford Miller Jr., Ronald Des Roches, Edward Foulks and Dr. Virginia Gould.
Related socializing took many festive forms. Just before the parade rolled, the queen and her court were honored at a reception at the Desi Vega Steakhouse on the route. Several weeks prior to the parade and ball, His Royal Majesty Sargon LXXIV requested the pleasure of one’s company at a “Royal Reception honoring the Queen and Her Court.” It took place in La Chinoiserie of the Windsor Court Hotel with “black tie” as the requested attire. Among the features of the lovely gallivanting were jazz by the Tim Laughlin Quartet; a slew of taste treats; and majestic flower arrangements in Mardi Gras colors.
For hours after the bal masque, Babylon members and their guests reveled at the supper dance in the Marriott, where Jubilation! played (and lots of dancing ensued) and a four-course meal, including filet mignon and baked Alaska, fueled the fun.
Both monarchs expressed delight and humility in being chosen as royals for the 80th-anniversary ball. Sargon described the pageantry of the ball as “spectacular” and extolled the beauty and elegance of the queen (“a charming and lovely young lady”) and her court. Queen Lauren reiterated the slogan of the organization, “Mardi Gras starts when Babylon rolls” and added her appreciation of choice aspects of the ball, such as “the participation of a medical service dog.” Their reign came.
Four Score
The evening after the elegant ball, Hermes presented a 31-float parade titled “Court Music of Louis XIV.” It paid tribute to the Sun King (1638-1715) in the Baroque era and the opulence of his reign.
In addition to the glorious parade, for which “Great Hermes, Patron of Travel and Messenger of the Gods” once again descended from high Olympus, he also presented a ball “with his traditional panoply of beauty, mystery and awe.” The theme focused on the music in the daily life of Versailles, his extraordinary palace, as created and composed by Jean-Baptiste Lully. The ball’s venue, as was the supper, was within the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
In majestic glory was Miss Bergen Loren Sanderford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Britton Sanderford Jr. In 1918, Miss Isabel Rose Coleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Dee Coleman, was the queen.
The identity of the king, called Hermes, was not revealed.
Maids to her majesty of 2019 were Misses Camille Mouledoux Bryan, Madeline Harris Burk, Caroline Grace Cruse, Mae Elizabeth Harrison, Mackenzie Nicole Maly, Nicole Theresa Roca and Madison Claire Vernaci. Misses Margaret Sinclair Smith and Ellison Shaw Vosbein were, in turn, the bearers of the Flowers and of the Scepter.
A dozen ladies in waiting were also applauded. They were Misses Eliza Caroline Baggott, Gibson Louise Bass, Alden Virginia Boyce, Anna Margaret Clark, Wilhelmina Estelle Drummond, Sophia Reese Dugan, Corinne Lorraine Grace, Sara Elizabeth Mantilla, Mathilde Mouledoux Marsh, Samantha Hanlon Midkiff, Martine Elise Miller and Luna Giorgianne Valobra. The pages were seven in number: Masters Chaffin Nicholas Baggott, Henry Patrick Gootee, William Harrison Marsh III, John Blaize Schuhmacher, James McCord Silva, John William Van Vrancken V and Matthew Kevin Watson.
Mr. Robert M. Midkiff was the ball’s general chairman; and Messrs. Andre S. Montz, George B. Morris IV (Dr.) and Robert E. Smith Lupo, chairmen, in turn, of the ball, court and floor committees. Mr. Rick S. Rees and the above Mr. Sanderford Jr., the royal father, co-chaired the Supper Dance committee.
Further features of the glorious pageantry were the presence of many past Hermes queens, including the 40-year majesty, who ruled as Erin Mary Burks; entertainment by Delta Festival Ballet (Joseph Giacobbe and Maria Giacobbe, and choreography by Richard Rholden); and the leadership of a new captain. All admired the attire of her majesty. Designed by Suzanne St. Paul, her gown was of silver silk lame with custom beaded beadwork featuring hints of blue and an iris motif, Swarovski crystals, more beading, pearls and grid-patterned lace. The organization’s Medici collar framed her smiling face.
Noted especially were royal mother Sheila Sanderford, in a ballgown by Talbot Runhof; the queen’s sister, Shelby Elizabeth Sanderford (the Hermes queen of 2014) and grandmother Veronica Ohlmeyer; Colleen Monaghan; and Mmes. Crag Tafaro, Hugh Britton Sanderford III, Rick Rees and Frank Levy. Also, Yvette Monju, Emily Nelson, and Mmes. Larry DeMarcay, Kevin Watson, Pat Bass Jr. and III, George Sumner, Robert M. Midkiff, Robert E. Midkiff, Donald Midkiff, and T. Gerald Hanlon Jr. Foofie (Mrs. F. Darrah) Schaefer, who was gowned by Royal Design House, joined in the revelry, as did Lily J. Schaefer and Mmes. G. Martin Warren, Frances D. McCall, Amy Struzenski, Arthur J. Axelrod, Everett G. Schaefer, Gary N. Solomon, David R. Gallo and David W. Perlis. The Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra provided scintillation.
Then it was on to the supper with décor and flowers by Mardi Gras Productions, dinner by Centerplate and music by the Rivertown Band. “A splendid evening” said the new captain; “a magical experience,” the queen, who expressed her gratitude at reigning over the 80th year celebration; and “such a pleasure,” added his majesty, who concluded with “a truly wonderful evening with a beautiful queen and her court.”