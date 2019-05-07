Highlights
A Wave of Laurels
Presented by Tulane University and the Schools of Medicine and of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, the 46th Alumni Awards Gala amassed scores to the National WWII Museum US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center. General milling, and some initial congratulations, ensued during the reception. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., everyone sat for dinner and the program, which was launched by Tobias Smith, president of the Tulane Alumni Association. The gala sponsor was Alec Chang/Law Dean’s Advisory Board.
The colors of the university, sky blue and olive (green), were seen throughout. As for table arrangements, they came from Fat Cat Flowers and were made of white roses and lilies.
Darryl D. Berger, Law 1972, and TU board chairman from 2013-2017, was hailed as the Dermot McGlinchey Lifetime Achievement recipient. In 2004, he received the Tulane University Distinguished Alumnus Award. Joining him at the table were spouse Louellen, sister Donna Kay Berger and close chums Cathy and Andy Burka, Rhenda and Jerry Saporito and Britta and Everard Marks, as well as TU President Mike Fitts and Elizabeth Brown, chief of staff to Fitts.
Further tributes went to Lisa Perez Jackson, Engineering 1983, for the Distinguished Alumna Award, and joined by husband Kenneth; Linda S. Wilson, Ph.D., Newcomb College 1957, for the Professional Achievement Award, with Paul; a couple, Carol Downes Cudd, Newcomb College 1959, and Robert C. Cudd III, Arts & Sciences 1958 and Law 1960, for the Bobby Boudreau Spirit Award; Judge Ian S. Forrester, Law 1969, for the International Award for Exceptional Achievement; retired Judge Thomas C. Wicker Jr., Business 1944, and Law, both 1949 and 1969, for the Scott Cowen Service Award, and joined by Jane; Whitney R. Silverman, Newcomb College and School of Liberal Arts, both 2008, for the Young Alumni Volunteer of the year, and accompanied by parents Susie and Wayne Silverman; Charles N. Kahn III, PHTM 1980, for the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine Outstanding Alumni Award, with spouse JoAnn Willis; and Clyde W. Yancy Jr., M.D., Medicine 1982, for the Tulane Medical Alumni Association Outstanding Alumni Award.
Others within the high-profile pack — and all with impressive Tulane titles — were the above Tobias Smith with his mother, Lana Gunn; David Mayer and wife Amy Gadja; Thomas LaVeist and Bridgette; Dr. L. Lee Hamm; Ginny Wise; James Stofan; Chris Ralston; and Alec Chang. The wife of the late Dermot McGlichey, Ellen McGlinchey, was joined by friend Ann Stafford and her daughter and son-in-law, Fionuala McGlinchey Monsted and Charles Monsted IV.
Since the awards dinner, breaking news at Tulane has been the announcement of Carol Lavin Bernick to chair the Tulane board, effective July 1, 2019. A businesswoman, philanthropist, alumna and longtime supporter of Tulane, she will succeeds Douglas Hertz, who has chaired the board since 2017.
Pig Business
“Oink!” was the attitude when the 11th annual Hogs for the Cause turned the pages of the past for its gala dinner theme. Along with the Link Restaurant Group, HftC presented “The Pigish Invasion,” a London-themed patron party. The restaurant, Calcasieu, was dubbed BuckingHAM Palace. Elaborate costumes helped everyone ham it up. Miss Piggy would have been proud.
Those in the nose smiled at the invitation: On it, along with the national flag of the United Kingdom (the Union Jack), were comic drawings of the Beatles, each with a piggy snout. Cocktails by Cure Co. and wine by Neat Wines promised a swine time. Martinis were served, as well as Pimm’s Cup drinks and Old Fashioneds. Further thanks tapped Southern Eagle, Diageo and Tito’s. Adding culinary substance were Pig’s Pub snacks, such as Scotch egg, fish & chips and Yorkshire pudding.
Headlining the porcine pleasures were Hogs founders Becker Hall and Rene Louapre, boar-d Chairman Zandy Rainold, and boar-d members William Wolf, Jennifer Bond and Benjamin Guider. They sow-cialized with Matt Schafer, Alicia Frank, Lynnsey Belsome, Cat Randon, Kristen Robinson, Dr. Pinki Prasaf, Dr. Dana LeBlanc and Ben and Ashley Gootee.
More at the “Invasion” ado were Drew Herrington, Heather Lolley, Stephen Stryjewski, Ryan Prewitt, Jerry Peters, Ian McNulty, Neal Bodenheimer, Adam Avina, Bobby Hawkns, Kyle Brechtel and Kris Gabik. “I Want to Hold your Ham.”
A Century plus Two
The Louisiana Colonials celebrated its 102nd year with the annual Spring Luncheon Meeting and the installation of officers for 2019-2020. Amie Harllee Seba and past presidents were the hostesses at the event, which was held in the New Orleans Country Club. A fleur-de-lis centerpiece bedecked each table and the menu consisted of turtle soup, an avocado and shrimp salad on a bed of lettuce, and lacy cups of ice cream with nuts and whipped cream. Judy Ahrens was dubbed the new president and, as first and second vice presidents, Lynda Moreau (with husband Shannon Walgamotte) and Nan Davis (with mom Tousa). In turn, Judy Mills and Brittney Kean will answer to corresponding secretary and chaplain.
Joining in were Ellyn Meier and sister-in-law Kay Orth, Richard Seba with Amie, Arthemise Gros, Adrienne Miester, Patti Millan, Kathleen Morgan, Ninette Edmiston, Carole Gloger, Carol Schexnayder and Bonnie Cook. At the close of the meeting, a surprise occurred. Honorary memberships, which were voted on by the executive board, were awarded to Arthemise and Tousa.
Around and About
A brace of birthday girls rounded up kin and kith at two recent events. The first was that of Matilda Stream, “Party in the Garden,” that unfolded in her impressive Royal Street residence. Another midday merriment was the “Cheers” celebration at the New Orleans Country Club in honor of Ann Mahorner, which was given by her adult children, Dr. Douglass and Katherine.
Linda Monroe invited her nearest (many of them, neighbors) and dearest for a “small drinks party” in honor of her English houseguest and longtime friend, Julian Spicer. He enjoyed shaking hands with another Julian, surnamed Wheatley, who also hails from England.
“Cocktails and Dancing” in gold lettering figured on the invitation extended by Hope and Michael Read to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Family and close friends gathered at the Orleans Club, all extending best wishes to the couple and gratitude.