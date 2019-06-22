Social Scenarios
Well-Mint!
The Junior League of New Orleans held its annual Sustainer Mint Julep Party on a recent Thursday afternoon at the beautiful home of Susan (Mrs. E. Douglas Jr.) Johnson. Katherine “Katie” Andry Crosby was the honoree, the Sustainer of the Year. In 2008, that same honor befell hostess Susan, while last year, Melanee Usdin was limelighted as such. She was particularly helpful in the preparations for her successor, Katie.
Because the honor comes as a surprise, a ploy has to be created. Months ago as Katie was preparing to host her book club meeting and social gathering, she was pleasantly surprised by a group of friends bearing bubbly and the happy news that she was to be the Sustainer of the Year. “I was so surprised,” said Katie, who chairs the Board for Fidelity Bank, and has been a six-time board member for JLNO. She and her spouse, Howell Crosby, have three children and a number of grandchildren. At the party, she was joined by Howell; her parents, Judy and Allain Andry; and a close family friend, Donna Newton.
Former Sustainers of the Year in attendance included Peggy Laborde, Sybil Favrot, Julie George and Janet Bean. They mingled, both inside the Johnson home and near poolside, with a gamut of Sustainers, whose alphabetical ranks ran from A-Y. That’s Kristen Acomb to Helen Young. All admired the flowers from Steve Baker, as well as those by Susan Johnson, who selected orchids for a particular container in the living room, and peonies and roses for the centerpiece in the dining room. Martin Wine Cellar catered, providing such taste treats as tuna tartare, tomato and mozzarella tartlets, shrimp and guacamole cups.
During the brief formalities, then-JLNO President Alice Franz Glenn (succeeded by Christine Vinson) hailed Katie, who thanked family and friends, and the Junior League for giving her the experience to serve as a leader in community nonprofits.
Emeritus Accolades
Held at the Audubon Tea Room and given by the Tulane University Alumni Association, the Tulane University Class of 1969 was honored at the Emeritus Club Reception and Awards Ceremony. Cocktails were first with passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by a dinner of grilled pompano with sautéed shrimp. Then came the awards.
The flower palate by Iris Floral Design was green and white with pops of blue, and composed of roses, hydrangeas, tulips and greenery. The jazz trio during the cocktail hour was NOLA Wilde; Dr. John Moffett, president of the Emeritus Board of Governors, was the master of ceremonies; and as part of the tradition, the class of 1969, now 50-year graduates of Tulane and of Newcomb College, signed their names in a book with the signatures of Emeritus classes dating to the early 1900s.
For 2019, the three honorees were awarded the Lifetime Achievement of the Emeritus Class Award. Take a bow, Robert I. Grossman, M.D., who commented on the enriching time he had at Tulane and the lifelong friendship he’s had with his roommate, Jerry Album; Terry L. Habig, M.D., who valued his time working with the Department of Athletics; and Penny Chittim Morrill, Ph.D., who called her time at Newcomb College “some of the best years of her life.”
Notables present included Tulane President Mike Fitts, Senior Vice President of Advancement Ginny Wise, Tulane Alumni Association President-elect Erica Washington, Eleanor Moffett with emcee John, Newcomb College Institute Executive Director Sally Kenney, Awards Committee Chairman Gary Mannina (also an Emeritus Club board member), former honorees Louis “Lou” and Ruthie Jones Frierson, Andree Moss, retired Judge Tom Wicker and David and Lucy Eustis.
Teamed to chair the reunion were Jerry Album, Penny Chittim Morrill and Janis Dropkin Smythe. Forming the class committee were David F. Andignac, John Arthurs, Martha Walters Barnett, Beth Sampson Bauer, Rey Santiago Bazan, Sharon Kozlowski Bourgeois, St. Paul Bourgeois IV, Nancy Wendel Carson, Emily A. Clark, Robert Grossman, Deirdre R. Hardy, Augusta Kamien Jacobs, Susan Rosenthal Mintz Kantrow, J. Monroe Laborde, Colvin G. “Woody” Norwood Jr., Carole Furman Philipson, D. Melessa Phillips, Jerry Saporito, Leona Rosenberg Stich, George A. Swan III and Britt West. All meriting thanks.
Auxiliary Activity
The Jefferson Bar Association Auxiliary held its Installation Luncheon at Dooky Chase Restaurant, where a Creole-cuisine buffet pleased the collective palate. Pale pink hydrangea arrangements centered the tables. As part of the auxiliary’s philanthropy, a donation was made to the International Order of Alhambra Darro Caravan, which assists “persons in participating in social events who are intellectually disabled or handicapped.”
Cesar Vasquez, husband of incoming President Julie Vasquez (who succeeded Sylvia Vocke), swore in the new officers. In addition to his wife, they were Anna Pepper Tompson, Susan LaNasa, Candace Kytle, Patti Lee, Carolyn D’Antonio, Mary Ann Sherry, Maryann Rooney, Barbara Escudier and Sylvia Vocke. Other members and guests attending were Beth Gardner, Jennifer Lopez, Glory Toups, Jeane Bebee, Gail Veters, Mariana Yeager and Daniela Vasquez, daughter of Julie and Cesar.
Some of their conversation touched on the travels of Mariana Yeager (including Moldova and Russia); the marriage of Barbara Escudier’s son, John-Paul Escudier and Julie Capdeville; and the 50th anniversary of Carolyn and Michael E. D’Antonio, which they celebrated at Arnaud’s with family and their wedding party.
Giving
Billed as a charity event, the recent luncheon during the Claims Education Conference focused on Kim Sport, who made a presentation about Breastoration. The event unfolded in the Hilton New Orleans Riverside with the New Orleans Jazz Trio playing ragtime prior to the buffet-style luncheon. For quaffing, margaritas and strawberry daiquiris were a hit. Another popular aspect was the décor: the always popular theme of Mardi Gras with purple and green beads as lagniappe.
From International Insurance Institute, a New Orleans-based company and producer of the Claims Education Conference, came Ann Van, Carl Van, Dave Vanderpan and Teresa Headrick. Sponsor Latitude Subrogation Services was represented by Jon Coscia, Ben Ebling, Adam McIntosh, Brad Schram and Paul Webb; sponsor ClaimFox, by Fig Annunziato, Amanda Cortes, Michelle Erimez, Barbara Molina and Jim Richardt; and sponsor Copart, by Chris Coniglio, Christopher Hart and Chris Pinson. Lisa Ferrier was the conference manager.
After Kim Sport’s presentation, donors came forward with checks totaling $2,500. A match from Carl and Ann Van made a total of $5,000 for Breastoration.