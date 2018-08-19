The Summer Swirl
Piano Prowess
Presented by the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans, the 27th New Orleans International Piano Competition held finals on a recent Sunday. Tapped as medalists were Ziang Xu of China, gold; Sung Chang of South Korea, silver; and David Jae-Weon Huh of South Korea, bronze. The three medalists will perform for the Concerto Showcase X with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Carlos Miguel Prieto on March 30. Fans are eagerly awaiting their return.
After the finals, which were held in Roussel Hall of Loyola University, the laureled pianists — along with the nine semifinalists, host families and MASNO and NOIPC principals and select friends — gathered at the St. Charles Avenue home of Dr. Keith Lescale and Henrique Paraizo for a reception. Dr. Lescale is the MASNO president-elect and underwriter of the first competition prize. The piano competition was hosted by Loyola University College of Music and Fine Arts.
In addition to the finalists, the nine semifinalists invited to compete in the 27th NOPIC were Andreas Ioannides, United Kingdom; Misuzu Tanaka, Japan; Yixiang Hou, China; Arisa Onoda, Japan; Alessandro Tosi, Italy; Lin Ye, China; Or Re’em, Israel; Yuchong Wu, China; and Hyun ji Serena You, South Korea. Considered among the world’s top emerging pianists, all 12 were selected from more than 150 international auditions. They were invited to New Orleans for a week of magnificent piano playing as they competed for cash and performance prizes totaling over $35,000. The competition is held concurrently with the New Orleans Keyboard Festival and Piano Institute.
Enjoying the post-pianism partying at the Lestelle/Paraizo home were MANO President Anne Gauthier, executive director Cara McCool Woolf with husband Vance, and artistic director and competition jury Chairman Daniel Weilbaecher, along with the other jury members: Jennifer Hayghe, Igal Kesselman, Nigel Grant Rogers, Gregory Sioles, Nancy Weems and Alexandre Moutouzkine, the 2004 NOPIC gold medalist, who with violinist Chloe Kiffer opened the week’s activity with a guest-artist recital, featuring works by Stravinsky.
Others noted were Piano Institute director Joni Jensen with husband Bruce Regeczni and other members of the Piano Institute faculty; third competition prize underwriters Robin, Ph.D., and Bruce Crutcher; Steven Kinchen of Hall Piano and Gina; Ron Biava of WWNO and Emily; and board member and event master of ceremonies Fred Kasten. From the MASNO board came, as well, Elissa Bluth with Ed, Susan Lafaye, Emel Songu Mize with Ranney (both answering to doctor in academic circles), immediate past President James Farrow, Christopher Merritt with Evie, Julianne Nice with Herb Larson, Jody Dickerson with Darlene, Peter Collins, Joan Coulter, Allan Ledbetter with Toni, Hristo Birbochukov, Machelle Johnson and Mary Chapman Albert with Doug.
As they milled about reviewing the artistic activity of the past week, they paused at various food stations for the lavish spread of goodies. The desserts came earlier, thanks to the splendid pianism.
Utilitarian Tout
“It Really Works!: Utilitarian Objects, Beauty and Facility” titled the 2018 New Orleans Antiques Forum of The Historic New Orleans Collection. The several-days forum — now in its 11th year and drawing 200 attendees from 12 states and the District of Columbia — explored the items used and valued in daily life of eons ago. Participants learned from noted experts during the talks, toured private collections, and experienced the sights, sounds and flavors of the Crescent City. Back in his role as forum moderator was Tom Savage, director of museum affairs for Winterthur Museum Garden and Library. The panel included, all with impressive titles, Lydia Blackmore, Sarah Duggan, John H. Lawrence, Priscilla Lawrence and Jack Pruitt of The Collection, along with Leslie Lambour Bouterie, Eugene D. Cizek, Linda Eaton, Philippe Halbert, Ashley Hlebinsky, Alexandra A. Kirtley, Natalie Larson and Tyler Rudd Pittman. Neal Auction Company was the Lead Sponsor.
On Friday, the first full day of the sessions for the weekend event, a reception lured one and all to THNOC’s Royal Street complex. Champagne added an effervescent kick and Arbor House Floral, the impressive arrangement designed by Joey Landry. It was a tall arrangement of blue hydrangeas, free spirit roses, topaz roses, purple liatris, purple orchids, kale and gerbera daisies. In keeping with the theme of “Works,” the top portion of the arrangement revolved.
Chez Nous catered with choice nibbles, such as finger sandwiches, cheese straws, shrimp salad on endive leaves and fried chicken drumettes and assorted desserts. For the entertainment, keyboardist Scott Kyser and Robin Sherman performed traditional New Orleans jazz.
Making their rounds in the Counting House and courtyard were 125 forum folks, including Priscilla and John Lawrence (respective THNOC President and CEO and director of Museum Programs), forum organizer Jack Pruitt, THNOC board Chairman Drew Jardine and Julie, E. Alexandra Stafford, John and Bonnie Boyd, Chuck and Amy Lapeyre, John E. Walker and Martha, Neal Alford (of Neal Auction), Liz Sloss, Phyllis Taylor, Lisa H. Wilson, Diane S. Labouisse, Claudia Kelleher, Christine LeBlanc, and the recently engaged Kathy Slimp (of The Collection) and Michael Liebaert, who are planning to get married in October.
Flanking the three days of lectures were, both optional, the tour to choice sites on River Road, and a jazz brunch at Arnaud’s. Everything worked!
Read All About It!
The successful musical productions of Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University’s recent season were capped by “Newsies,” in the regional premiere of the Disney show. “Transformation and Triumph” titled the season, which began with “Bernstein at 100,” and moved on to “My Fair Lady,” “Ragtime,” “Tortoise & Hare” as part of the Story Road Theatre and “Newsies.” After the final show of “Newsies,” an afternoon one, the cast and pals headed to the Garden District home of Mark Behar and Jeff Sbisa, hosts along with Frank and Paulette Stewart. The handsome home and its spacious rooms opened to a pool and a pool house. The dining table, as well as other surfaces, was loaded with all sorts of good things to eat, such as the Chantilly cake that disappeared in three minutes.
As guests looked around, they admired the impressive artwork and the 1920s Steinway piano that belonged to Mark’s mother.
Soaking it all in were spouses Diane Lala, choreographer and director, and actor Bob Pavlovich; Aaron Richert; dance captain and cast member Jaune Buisson; Drs. Anand and Maya Irimpen; Michael Smith, who works at The Pentagon during the year; versatile actor Ken Goode; conductor Jefferson Turner; Keith Claverie, who was in all three shows, and spouse Leslie (“Ragtime”); set designer Rick Paul, who’s now in his 41st year with SLT; and “Newsies” lead actor, Alex Stone (Jack Kelly). And, Charlie Hayes with daughter Rebecca, Meredith Owens, Patrick Cragin, John Fitzpatrick, Christian Collins, Peter Elliott with little son Brooks (who commented on his dad’s stage flips), Jessica Mixon and Dr. Mark Workman, who chairs the Steering Committee with wife Barbara. Michael E. McKelvey, Ph.D., is the SLT artistic director.
Throughout the evening, the delights of al fresco partying were to the fore, especially for all the actors, who pool-ed their talents.