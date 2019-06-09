Landmarks
Founder, Keepers
Part of the challenge at the gala event was just saying the word: sesquicentennial, meaning a 150th anniversary of a significant event. The chockablock activity surrounding those years for Dillard University symbolized a salute to challenge, service and, especially education. Much of that peaked during the fabulous gallivanting at the Hyatt Regency with a format of cocktails for benefactors, a four-course dinner and program, and a performance by a blonde Patti LaBelle on the brink of her birthday, marking half the age of the university. The crowd pulsated with excitement as it pressed near the stage to greet her and anticipate her signature song, “Lady Marmalade.”
Headliners, and there were dozens, for the 150th Founding Anniversary Gala were Dillard University President Dr. Walter M. Kimbrough and spouse Adria; Mayor LaToya Cantrell; university trustee and mistress of ceremonies Lana Michele “MC Lyte” Moorer, the “first female to perform hip-hop in the White House”; DU alumnus Harry Cass and his commemorative painting; and gala committee Chairman David D. Page, whose committee included Co-Chairman Adrian Guy Anderson, David B. Dillard, Ann Leith Benjamin Hill, Michael D. and Shauna Jones, Michael Smith with the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Marc A. Barnes, Felicia Boucree, Dr. Roland Bullard, Cortheal Clark, Elionder Harman, Dr. Sheryl Kennedy Haydel, Nezarine James, Michelle Matthew, Denise Spellman, Kimberly L. Woodard and Taylor R. Plummer.
A number of the above also figure on the board of trustees, the President’s Cabinet, and/or on the sesquicentennial committee, chaired in turn by Michael D. Jones, Dr. Kimbrough and Marc A. Barnes. Jay H. Banks and Jared C. Brossett represented the City Council and Dr. Michael Lomax, the UNCF of which he is the president. David Dillard, a descendant of founder James Hardy Dillard, Hill, the Joneses and the host hotel were the top donors, while the second tier, Gold, included Serena Peltier-Cockrell, Goldring Family Foundation, The New Orleans Advocate (co-owner Dathel Coleman Georges — attending with husband John — is a DU board member), and Crescent Capital Consulting LLC. Gala funds will support the Student Aid for Emergencies (SAFE) Fund.
During the formalities, Dr. Millie Charles, Michael Griffin, Dr. Warren Jones, Crystal McDonald, Dr. Dorothy Perrault and EshiQita Washington were called forth as the 2019 Alumni Award recipients. Applause for them was vigorous, as it was earlier for Miss and Mister Dillard University 2019 Ke’Adria Miller and Joseph Caldwell, and the dramatic performance “Celebrating 150 Years of Heritage and Excellence.” After all was said and saluted, a brass band was tapped for the finale. And the auspicious start of the next 150 years.
Garden Hardy
“Expansion!” Just saying the words suggests a capaciousness and an exciting increase in size. And that’s what happened on a recent late afternoon when Susan M. Taylor, the Montine McDaniel Freeman director, and Janice Parmelee, president of the Board of Directors of the New Orleans Museum of Art, welcomed supporters and guests to the excitement and dedication of an expansion. It was the opening of the six-acre Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, which more than doubles the size of the five-acre garden by the same name. Both are located behind the museum in City Park, are open to the public and contain significant works of art. The latter, just-dedicated section has 26 impressive sculptures with an emphasis on works of this century; an amphitheater where the program started shortly after 4 p.m., followed by a ribbon cutting; the welcoming Sculpture Pavilion, where chatter was enthusiastic once the opening reception started; North and South lawns; bridges; paths and an Outdoor Classroom.
Particularly thanked in the course of the formalities led by Taylor, Parmelee and the Besthoffs, was New Orleans City Park. Accolades and acknowledgments were extensive.
Among the many who turned out in “garden chic attire” were the Besthoffs’ daughters, Virginia, Jane Steiner and Valerie and their families; Donna Perret Rosen and Benjamin Rosen, who enjoyed a nice chat with artist Frank Stella and wife Harriet; former NOMA director E. John Bullard with Catherine Burns Tremaine, who, a few days later, put on a fabulous, John Folse-catered dinner party for her very closest chums; Katherine and Tony Gelderman; Robert and Dr. Mary Lupo; Bob and Norris Williams; Katherine Boh and daughter Elizabeth; Judie Oudt; Pixie and Jimmy Reiss; Julie George; and Al and Carol Merlin. Also, Linda Mintz and son John, Anne and Luis Banos, Sally Richards, Brian and Mary Grace Kuehne and daughter Elizabeth, George Dunbar and Louisette Brown, David and Catherine Edwards, Anne and King Milling, Chip and Elizabeth Goodyear, Lee Ledbetter and Doug Meffert, and countless others, who sipped, strolled and savored the bliss of the expansion and queued up to thank Sydney and Walda.
Suited to a Tea
Sums and Daughters were to the festive fore on a recent Saturday when Springtime Afternoon Tea celebrated the British Isles and Commonwealth. Open to the public, the event unfolded in the Reception Hall of the Chapel of the Holy Comforter on Lakeshore Drive. The hosting group was the Daughters of the British Empire, a nonprofit, nonpolitical society of women that has six chapters in the New Orleans area headed by regents Gail Duffy, Winona Aguzin-Gibbs, Beth Arnold, Jean Benard, Diana Clark-Gilbert and Fiona Boyd. Money raised will benefit Montbatten House Retirement Home for men and women in Houston, one of four such DBE facilities around the country.
Bonnie Slaughter designed the fliers and the menu, on which she incorporated the red rose for England, the thistle for Scotland, the daffodil for Wales and the shamrock for Ireland; Hazel Turlington decorated the tables using tall vases with colorful flowers, cutouts and various types of teacups; and Heather Cavanaugh, dressed as “Pearlie,” made a veritable bower of plants to fill a large window of walls, provided posters and scenes from the British Isles, and had a write-up about the “Pearlies.” They are Londoners (since the 1800s) with pearl buttons on their costumes, who raise money for charity.
Before the tea party, toasts by DBE State President Martine Lowe and Kelly Quest were made to the U.S. President and Queen Elizabeth II. The delights of the tea followed with scones, clotted cream, lemon curd, bakewell tarts, lemon squares and dainty sandwiches. Many guests sported hats and participated in a contest judged by Beryl Mundee and won by Rachel Ricca, whose mom, Margie, won a goodie-filled basket.
Catching up in Daughter-ly friendship were Theone Perloff, Allison Quayle, Gillian Eggleston, Warren and Carol Billings, Peggy Wilson, Cynthia Parham, Elba Hickey, Pat Brauen with daughter Hazel and granddaughter Megan, Maggie Cantwell, Lenore Smith, Leonora Dowell, Betty Calzada and husband Butzie, Jane Caruso, Wendy Lestage, Diane Jurisich, Joy Miller, Liz Lieberman, Betty Marks, Debbie Bagnetto, Pat Gallagher, Sandra Dixon and Wendy Grubb and husband Bob, who plays the bagpipe at many of the gatherings. In the spirit of their giving, members closed by relating their motto, “Not ourselves but the cause.”