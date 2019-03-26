Hitting the Right Notes
Director’s Dinner
A social highlight of the New Orleans Opera Association is the annual Director’s Dinner, which took place, as it has for years, in the Windsor Court Hotel. It followed shortly after the afternoon performance of “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” directed by Alison Moritz, in the Mahalia Jackson Theater, and several of the starring singers, such as Heather Phillips and Joshua Dennis, were present at the dinner, reaping acclaim. Robert Lyall conducted.
Lyall, the New Orleans Opera’s general and artistic director, was also the host for the dinner. After a round of cocktails, he welcomed the seated assembly at 7:45 p.m. and asked for applause for the Windsor Court. He then called on the Mastersingers, a select and generous group of donors co-chaired by Nina and Larry Pugh, to receive gratitude. “Mastersingers, thank you very much,” said Lyall. The next to be recognized was Mastersingers founder Joseph "Joe" Young Jr., “the longest-serving board member.” Joining the latter was his wife, Aysen Young.
Further introductions and recognitions ensued, including that of Debby Hirsch Wood (with Ted Godson), both for her generosity and her encouragement of young singers, two of whom performed to the accompaniment of Carol Rausch.
Mastersinger Ranney Mize (with Emel) then spoke, hailing Henry Bernstein; Timothy Todd Simmons (with spouse Kathleen Halm), who had recently departed the position of NOOA executive director; and Opera President James C. “Jay” Gulotta (with spouse Susan Talley).
Bibb lettuce with beets, goat cheese and pecans was the starter course. The second and third ones were filet mignon and Windsor Court crème brulee. Among those relishing the delicious dinner were Betty Brooks, J. Robert Pope, Edward F. “Ted” Martin, Emmet Geary, Sonya Moore, John Bullard and Catherine Burns Tremaine, Peter Brigandi with Lisa Leone, Ted and Sonda Stacey, William “Billy” and Jane Sizeler, Leopold “Lee” and Karen Sher, Rand and Terry Voorhies, Allain and Pauline Hardin, Patrick and Betsy Dowling, Fran and Leroy Harvey, Philip and Eleanor Straub, Penny Baumer and scores more who’ll have their operatic sights on “The Blind,” the next production. It will be in the Marigny Opera House.
Eye-Q
The New Orleans Academy of Ophthalmology held its 68th annual symposium, titling it “The Mind’s Eye: Updates on Glaucoma, Neuro Ophthalmology and Retina.” For days, the 450 attendees (half from out of state) met for talks in the Sheraton New Orleans, the host hotel. Dr. Jonathan D. Nussdorf was the program committee chairman and Drs. Lena Al-Dujaili, John Boyle, Brandon Davis, Kevin Kirchner, O. Jay LaCour, Andrew Lawton, Alejando Leon and Anthony Mazzulla served on the committee.
Punctuating the business was the President’s Wine and Cheese Reception in the hotel’s first-floor gallery. More than 200 registrants and their guests rubbed shoulders at the reception, which was supported by The Armamentarium, a regional medical equipment company. Decorations in the gallery were in a Mardi Gras mode. Purple, green and gold balloons adorned the entryway creating a dramatic entrance to the Gallery Room that showcases the George Rodrigue art.
Three exquisite wines from the Rhone region of France, handcrafted artisanal cheeses and roasted vegetables were among the taste-bud delights, which were complemented by the music of The Brent Rose Trio.
Among those noted were NOAO President Dr. Bruce A. Barron, President-elect Dr. Pulin Shah, Treasurer Dr. Brandon Davis, Dr. Mary McCormick (with Program Committee Chairman Dr. Nussdorf, her husband and a past NOAO president), and past Presidents Drs. LaCour, Marilu O’Byrne and George Ellis. And, Drs. Adham al Hariri, Mallika Doss, David Fargason, Terrell Hemelt, Maria Reinosa (with Dr. Leon), Rebecca Metzinger, Priya Sahu, Richard Selser and Jayne Weiss, LSUHSC chairwoman of ophthalmology. Mingling, too, was NOAO executive director Amber Howell.
In addition to Drs. Barron, Shah, Davis, al Hariri, LaCour, Leon and Mazzulla, Dr. M. Christine D’Antonio and Dr. Peter Kasti are current NOAO board members.
Post reception, the 2019 symposium speakers, board and program committee were feted at Redfish Grill, where oysters, Gulf shrimp, redfish, crawfish tails and double chocolate bread pudding turned “The Mind’s Eye” to the appetite.
A Lot of Night Music
On a recent Sunday evening, Generations Hall was alive with exciting sounds when Lycée Francais de la Nouvelle-Orléans presented Nuit de la Musique. Jazz singer and songwriter Sarah Quintana entertained the patron party guests. At the main event, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet, Grammy-winner Ani DiFranco and the fun stylings of Squirrel Nut Zippers kept the crowd on its collective feet. For the eyes, “bleu, blanc et rouge,” the French tri-colors of blue, white and red, set the decorative theme.
Auction ado created a constant buzz with 149 silent ones and three live ones, including a shovel to break ground at Lycee’s new high school campus (which will support the school’s growth into a public K-12 French school, the first of its kind in the U.S.) and two “live” paintings by Alex Harvie and TJ Black. Top bidders were spouses Keith Hinson and Tara Richard (the shovel) and, for the artwork, Jill Holland and also Jeanne Charlebois.
Food came from 11 generous restaurants with such parents/chefs as Aaron Burgau and Isaac Toups on hand to greet guests. Within that number were event Chairwomen/school parents Claudia Elliott and Melisa Rey, Shawn McKee (who spearheaded the music) and spouse Mary Dwyer, respective PTO President Richard Peters and Vice President Kristy Saunders, Capital Campaign Chaircouples Kim and Josh Reyher and Jennifer and Jeff Teague, David Amoss, Michael Williams, Sandra Hill, Dilia and Joseph Praner, Cori and Eric DeRoche, Melissa and Stanley Richard, Lilly and Doug Schmidt and Valerie and John Vollman. From the school were CEO Marina Schoen, Chana Benenson, Danielle Dufauchar and Elaine Guillot.
Lagniappe to all the levity was a surprise set by comedian and actress Amy Schumer, a sneak-peek video of the projected high school campus and the aerialism of Glenna Broderick, who wowed between the musical acts.
A Centenary Celebration
“What Do You Do When You Turn 100?” was the come-on query on the invitation for the celebration of “A Century of Living” of Irwin Marcus. It was a gala sit-down luncheon in One River Place, where the birthday boy and spouse Angela Hill received their nearest and dearest.