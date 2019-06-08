What Friends Are For
Sign of Faith
During the cocktail hour of the recent Signum Fidei Dinner presented by De La Salle High School, the conversational buzz in the Ritz-Carlton’s Lafayette Foyer was at an animated pitch. The musical accent was from De La Salle’s String Orchestra. Once within the dining room, the ballroom, and as guests sat, chatter was more focused as everyone savored a meal of frisée and spinach salad, seared filet mignon and chocolate tart. Then the program started.
More than 200 alumni, parents and friends of De La Salle High School gathered to celebrate the school’s winning achievements in academics, athletics and the arts – one guest noted, “All A’s!” – and to learn about future plans. Money raised goes to the support DLS’s strategic initiatives. Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company was the presenting sponsor and alumni George V. Young (class of 1976) and Bob Mineo (‘73), Board of Regents co-chairmen, chaired the dinner.
Bob Hoss, whose daughter Katie attends DLS, opened the Signum Fidei Dinner program as master of ceremonies. The subsequent prayer was given by campus minister Tony Behan, Ph.D. Then came remarks from school President Paul Kelly (’83) and Dr. Warren Caire, AFSC. A highlight of the evening was the awards presentation to current New York resident Christine Potter Mulhearne (’98) of O, The Oprah Magazine, and posthumously to James “Jimmy” Baldwin Jr., (’70), a former Regents co-chairman and DLS board trustee. Professionally, he was a leader in the international commodities industry and manager and owner of Southern Sails of Louisiana LLC. Additionally, he served as the honorary consul of Norway, renovated historic properties with spouse Karen (who was in attendance with their family) and performed in the band, Flambeaux.
Among those noted were Sarah Young and Jill Kelly with their above spouses, George and Paul; Paul’s mom, Margaret (Mrs. Eamon) Kelly; DLS board Chairman Herb Anderson with Jane; and Alumni Association Board President Dr. Rodreck Williams with Carlette. Individual sponsors of tables were Margaret Kelly, Mr. and Mrs. Stephen H. Boh, Marie A. Bookman (law office), Mo Crane (Crane Rehab), Mr. and Mrs. Ken Hays, Malcolm M. Dienes (LLC), Dr. Michael Murphy, Dr. and Mrs. Myles Seghers, Dan Shea and Stephanie Stokes and Serena and Gerry Whitman.
Others assembled – quite a few as alums – were Ellen and Grant Coleman, Yvette and Michael Semmes, Dr. Wynn and Tony Russo, Dr. Peter and Linda Tufton, John and Mo Brown, J.P. Pigeon and Dean Pigeon and scores more. In addition to Herb Anderson, the board of trustees includes secretary Thomas Eppling (’75) and Bryan Bordelon, Oliver Delery Jr., Paul Flower, John Fox, Katrina Kagler-Harper, Edmund Hughes, Gretchen Kane, Brother Ronald Roggenback, FSC, Joey Scaffidi and Lincoln Snyder.
The closing remarks and prayer came, in turn, from emcee Hoss and President Kelly. As the dinner throng departed, coursing the Lafayette Foyer to the elevators, animated conversation resumed, assessing the success of the dinner. And attesting to the spirit of Signum Fidei.
Friends of Music
Let’s start at the very beginning, a very good place to start. Gorgeous and exciting chamber music was offered for months by the New Orleans Friends of Music, which was presented by Tulane University and held in Dixon Hall on the campus. In October of 2018, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields performed, followed by Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and beginning in 2019, the attractions were baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu, pianist Lera Auerbach, Pavel Haas String Quartet, WindSync, and, from France, the Ebene String Quartet, which concluded the 2018-2019 season. Benjamin E. Karp is the FoM board president; Victoria Vega, secretary; David Cody, treasurer; John Joyce, music counselor; and Jaren Philleo Atherholt, education consultant. Twenty-nine music lovers figure on the board; three on the associate board; and 16 on the emeritus board.
Wine and a light supper at the music-filled home of Ranney and Emel Mize took place after the Ebene Quartet thrilled the crowd with music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Gabriel Fauré. From that ensemble at the Mize home were Pierre Colombet, Gabriel Le Magadure, Marie Chilemme and Rafael Merlin. Members of the Polymnia Quartet mingled as well. Prior to the EQ’s Dixon Hall performance, four young students from the Homer A. Plessy Community School performed “Ode to NOLA: A Musical Collage” with the Polymnia Quartet for a half hour. This was the inaugural Open Your Ears residency, an FoM program uniting New Orleans professional musicians with area schools.
Elizabeth Anderson Catering provided the late-night delectations, including salmon, beef and “yummy desserts,” as described by board member Barbara Knill, joined by Ron. Noted as well were President Karp, Fred and Ivy Kushner, Martha Beveridge, Doris and John Baron, Bob Weilbaecher and spouse Sharon (who died not long after), Jenny Windstrup, Marjorie Nolan-Wheatley, Harvey and Carole Green, Margaret Shields, John Batson and others, who have already red-circled Sept. 25 on their calendars for the start of the new, 65th season, and the music of the Poulenc Trio with Alex Fiterstein, clarinet.
Mothers’ Merriment
The St. Dominic Mothers’ Club, which has an active year-round social schedule, held its Installation Dinner at the Southern Yacht Club with Co-Presidents Natalie Sander and Kristi Simon opening the program. White roses and white hydrangeas embellished the tables, where all sat for a dinner of salad, Gulf fish amandine, and white chocolate bread pudding. Christie Falcone and Caroline Stedman, incoming parliamentarian, coordinated the event. Carrey Britsch and Lindsay Munson are the outgoing co-presidents and Tori O’Hara and Alex Kless, the ones elect. Additional new officers are Jennifer Cvitanovic, Jade Bagley, Crystal Murphy, Katherine Olivard, Danielle Bellina, Michelle McKeon, Elizabeth Talbot, Megan Stumpf, Laura Thomas and Angela Becnel.
Breaking bread, as well, were the Very Rev. John Restrepo, OP, VF, the Rev. Scott Daniels, OP, Annette Wherritt, Mary Arnemann, Calynn Bunol, Ashley Dubret, Rachel Eustis, Holly Gab, Angie Griffen, Jennifer Hazelwood, Kathleen Funck, Maritza Krasner, Danette Muret, Lisa Rickert, Ginger Spedale, Jennifer Brady, Kristin Callahan and Karen Cannella, Judith Thorne and Dionne West. For starters.
The seventh-grade mothers were honored. As a touching moment, letters of gratitude written by their children were read aloud by principal Dr. Ashley Lynn Seatter.