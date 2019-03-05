Royal Refulgence
We Shall Dance
The tableau during the annual ball of The Atlanteans included an ensemble of classical musicians, who played the beloved number “Shall We Dance?” from “The King and I.” Making the picture complete, a dancing duo portrayed Anna Leonowens and King Mongkut of Siam as they moved graciously about the floor for that exhilarating tune.
Thailand, the former Siam, pays homage to the sea goddess, Mani-mek-hala, and The Atlanteans, being an aqueaous people, to Poseidon. That was expressed in text and in watercolor design by Scott P. Howard, the artist for the invitation and program. For the theme of the 2019 bal masqué, “Poseidon Swims with the Thai’d,” the krewe celebrated the meeting and mutual affection of both deities of the sea, who commanded members to “dance with their fair ladies into the purple night.”
Fair ladies were everywhere at the Ritz-Carlton, where four related revels, all in different locations, ensued. The members’ dinner and a brief reception in the Queen’s Room preceded the 9 p.m. ball. Afterward, members and their wives or dates, as well as other guests, heeded the command of the “Queen of The Atlanteans” for supper.
Escorted onto the ballroom floor by her relative, Mr. Robert John Axtell Williams (father of the 2002 queen, who reigned as Adair Smith-Lupo Williams), Miss Emmaline Blanc Monroe Kelly (granddaughter of the 1969 queen, Marcia Milling Monroe) was the first maid to appear on the white-canvas floor. The next maid was Miss Lucie Sandoz Lanier, (the sub-deb monarch of Les Pierrettes), whose escort was Mr. Lawrence Noel Johnson. With due fanfare, the queen, Miss Grace Allen Gambel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Christian Gambel Jr., appeared. She was escorted by Mr. Alfred Whitney Brown III, chairman of the court committee, which, in addition to Messrs. Williams and Johnson, included Messrs. Peter Michael McEnery and Paxton Legier White, nephew of the 1960 queen, Stella Farwell. Last year, Miss Jane Talley Hodges, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Nalty Hodges, was the monarchal cynosure.
Tending to their duties most attentively were the court pages, Masters Litchfield Clark Barba (whose mother, née Virginia Preaus, was a maid in 1995 and whose aunt, as Miss Darnell Kerr Preaus, was the 1992 monarch) and Jackson Westfeldt Windmeyer Fitzpatrick, whose extended family enjoys Atlanteans royal lineage.
A number of the audience members experienced a royal redux. In 1990, they applauded as her majesty, Miss Rachael Beaird Tullis, queen Grace’s mother. The theme that year was “Atlantis Rediscovered.”
Beaming as her daughter, the 2019 monarch processed, Rachael Gambel caught every eye in a gown of French blue and gold brocade with an A-line underskirt of matching blue silk faille. Joining her in prominent seats were royal grandmother Mrs. William Christian Gambel, aunt Deborah Ashbrooke Tullis (a former queen of Carnival), Mrs. Robert T. Hennessey and Mrs. Charles H. Clawson Jr. Nearby were Mrs. Robert Hayes Saer, whose daughter, Lily Reiss Saer, was an Atlanteans court maid in 2016 and, a week later, the Comus queen. Invited to join Katherine Saer in prominent seats were Mmes. J. Kenneth Saer, James G. Coulter, R. Foster Duncan, Kenneth H. Beer and J. Kenneth Saer Jr. Noted, too, were Mmes. Alfred Whitney Brown III, Robert J. Whann IV, Thomas Dugan Westfeldt II, Lynes R. Sloss (wife of the 2018 Rex king), Christian T. Brown, R. King Milling, William H. Hines, and J. Kelly Duncan.
All admired the loveliness of queen Grace, whose gown, as was her mother’s, was by the in-attendance Kathleen Van Horn, née Favrot. It was made of imported white silk satin with rich embellishment and coordinating vertical lace appliques. The organization’s traditional queen’s collar, crown, scepter and lush mantle completed the stunning raiment. Her necklace was sentimental to her Tullis family.
After joyful dancing to the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra, the ball concluded, only to be royally revived at the supper, where guests were late-night nourished by breakfast fare, sliders, french fries in paper cones and king cake. Properly energized, they headed to the dance floor, beckoned by the show band, BRW, and such hits as “Knock on Wood” and “Disco Inferno.”
“An amazing night,” said her majesty Grace about her reign with the king, called Poseidon (who had a blast), and the honor of being queen. “It was so special to follow in my Mom’s footsteps.” And on the dance floor at the supper, she did quite a bit of joyful stepping herself.
Patri-YATS and Pomp
At the 2019 Knights of Momus bal masqué, “The Patri-Yats” was the theme, poking a bit of satirical fun during “Momus Day and Momus Night.” It unfolded in the Orpheum Theater. A year ago, the night of majesty belonged to Miss Eugenie Cecile Whealdon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Burton Whealdon, who ruled with an enthusiastic king, Momus. Then, Mr. G. Arthur Seaver III (father of the 1994 queen, reigning as Mary Marshall Seaver), and others assisted Mr. Michael K. Fitzpatrick, the ball’s general chairman.
Once again, Mr. Fitzpatrick was to the fore – on the floor – looking for a young lady to be queen. Armed with the royal scroll bearing her name, he headed to the call-out section, and after several feints, moved to Miss Mary Wilder Claiborne LeBourgeois, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Powell LeBourgeois III and daughter of Ms. Mary Wilder “Molly” Selman LeBourgeois. On both sides of her majesty 2019, there are royal Momus connections. Queen Mimi was thrilled and ever-so surprised. Awaiting alongside Momus on the couch-throne, which was backed by beautiful gold drapery, an overhead painting of a crown and a brace of flanking suns, were royal accessories (such as collar, mantle, crown and scepter) that would attire her as queen.
Maids to queen Mimi were Misses Emily Kaleianuenue Caindec (niece of the 1990 Momus queen Eugenie M. Crusel), Sarah St. Paul Johnson (the recent Achaeans queen), Althea Gibert Kingsmll, Lucie Sandoz Lanier and Julia Margaret Plauche, who just reigned, also in the Orpheum, as the queen of the Twelfth Night Revelers at their 150th anniversary ball. The TNR captain, outfitted in dazzling white and accompanied by a TRN Baker, was a special guest at the Momus ball.
Also acknowledged with red roses were the above Miss Whealdon and Ms. Lise Claiborne Matthews, the 50-year queen. Quite e few former monarchs were in the audience, many dancing later to the Jimmy Maxwell Orchestra after paying homage to the 2019 royal duo.
In addition to Mr. Fitzpatrick, the ball committee included Messrs. Seaver, Millard B. Morrison, Charles E. Redfearn, Gordon L. Wogan and Samuel G. Robinson III, father of the 2010 queen, Camille.
Notable ladies included Mmes. G. Arthur Seaver III, Peter M. McEnery, H. Carter Marshall, W. David Sumrall, Richard B. Montgomery, David Leeds Eustis, F. Moylan Gomila, Louis P. LeBourgeois Jr., Howard, S. Parkerson McEnery, Alexander Hickey, William D. Faust, Randall Walker and Arthur Middleton. To name a few, who applauded the gambols of the Momus jester during the short tableau. “When the Saints Come Marching In” was the first dance number, basically reserved for the court and their gold-garbed fathers, and select others.
When Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” was played, that was the end of formalities, but it was the start of the clearing of the floor and the supper set-up. The buffet beckoned with its tasty fare, especially the chocolate brownies. More dancing ensued, as did a buzz around an amazed Mimi, for whom the Knights of Momus instilled their own form of Carnival patriotism.