Heating Up!
Girls Just Wanna Have Funds
A distaff highlight on the summer calendar, the four-day FestiGals 2018 touted “Inspiring, Connecting, Celebrating Women.” In her words of welcome on the printed program, fest founder Diane Lyons hailed some firsts for women in the city: a mayor, LaToya Cantrell; president of Loyola University, Tania Tetlow; and “leading figure in the Saints-Pelicans sports empire,” Gayle Benson. In addition to acknowledging the power of women, FestiGals supports causes important to their well-being.
As a social centerpiece of the eighth weekend experience, the Tricentennial Women’s Day Luncheon took place in the newly renovated Jung Hotel & Residences. Cantrell welcomed women from near and far (Australia); Stephanie Oswald, WGNO-TV, served as mistress of ceremonies; physicist/NASA engineer, author and mother K. Renee Horton was the keynote speaker with “Ladies, It’s Time to Make an Impact” as her topic; and lawyer and activist Kim Sport and the United Way’s Charmaine Caccioppi related “staggering statistics on the impact of domestic violence in Louisiana” and the important work by the New Orleans Family Justice Center.
Always fabulous, the 2018 décor riveted the collective eye. Designed by ACCENT-DMC Inc., it featured hot pink satin table cloths with silver and gray overlays. Tables around the perimeter were adorned with 27-inch clear cylinders on top of orange Spandex up-lights, complete with crystal globes and hanging crystals and a tricentennial day logo placed on the outside of each vase. Those centerpieces in the middle and front were modified to keep sight lines open. The stage had two tall crystal towers lighted in orange and a FestiGals pink backdrop and crystal curtain. Luncheon treats consisted of a spinach salad, roasted chicken breast and a Louisiana bourbon pecan pie, accompanied by red and white wines. Just deserts in the form of shopping occurred nearby, encircling the room and with booths displaying (all enticing!) jewelry, hats, decorated umbrellas, accessories and beauty products.
In addition to Lyons, luminaries included Grand Diva Stephanie Burks with mom Betty McLendon, daughter Arielle Burks, and friends Shalan Randolph, Natasha Augustine, Tracy Taylor, Shelly Ruffin and Shawanda Poree. Also, Mary Claire Landry, Claudie Nethery, Dr. Eliana Soto, Rhonda Robinson, Norma Grace, Allison Jones, Tracy Fruge, Marcelle Downer, Anne Erwin, Linda Fruge, Katelynn Fruge, Tracee Dundas, Reagan Charleston, Anne Monlezun, Kristine Pichon, Pam Fortner, Jessica LeBlanc, Christine Miller, Deb Stagni, Tammy O’Shea, Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Patrick Gros, LeNae Goolsby, Therese Duke, Leslie Snadowsky, Cary Alden, Margarita Bergen, Sandra Dartus and Priscilla Lawrence, to name a fest few.
Overall, FestiGals 2018 attracted about 2,000 women to unique New Orleans events during the weekend. Within that number, 1,500 participated in the annual Step Up Second-Line Parade (formerly Stiletto Stroll) and After Glow Party. When tabs were tallied, the event raised nearly $40,000 for the New Orleans Family Justice Center to help victims of domestic violence.
Banquet Bonhomie
Annually, the Rotary Club of Metairie holds a banquet for the swearing-in and the installation of club officers and board members. At the most recent gathering for the 2018-19 rotary year, approximately 70 members and guests gathered at the Metairie Country Club to socialize and recognize accomplishments.
The ceremonies included the presentation of the Rotarian of the Year Award to Clif Rhodes. In addition, two Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, Melvin Thompson and Myron Gaudet, were recognized as deputies of the year, and Sodexo Services Company received the Citizen of the Year Award. That accolade recognized Sodexo’s support of the club’s yearly Thanksgiving dinner for senior citizens in the area.
As guests looked around in the handsome space, they noticed the basic white table linens and the many gold accents, such as those on the chairs, carpeting and curtains. The printed programs had lettering on white stock, along with the blue and gold rotary logo and the logo and the theme of the incoming rotary international president (2018-19), “Be the Inspiration.”
Each table had a centerpiece of a round glass filled with roses in pink, yellow and white. More floral touches included deep purple periwinkle vinca and nigella sativa. The meal began with a cup of turtle soup, followed by a Caesar salad. Guests were offered a choice of steak or fish as the main course. All enjoyed a dessert of pecan pie with whipped cream.
Breaking bread were Neal and Suzanne Adler, Diane Rosenbach, Harold and Beth Buchler, Luke and Tiffany DeLouise, Robert and Bunnie Emery, Dr. Greg and Regina Guerra, Robert and Jamie Haeuser, Nancy Miller, Mary Rhodes with Clif, Robert and Sabine Shaw, Tim and Caroline Wyche, David and Sarah Porche, Charles and Mary Ann Ferro, Mettery and Mary Ann Sherry, Karen Babin, Randy Primes and dozens more.
For the musical momentum, the four-piece James Martin Band played a selection of popular hits. Toe tapping was definitely to the festive fore.
Hula, Everybody!
“RHINO Goes Hawaiian” titled the fun created by Right here in New Orleans Contemporary Craft Gallery in its new location on Magazine Street. Billed as “an evening of grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts and tropical refreshments,” it delivered. And then some. Three RHINO artists were featured in special displays: Cathy Cooper-Stratton, jewelry and metal artistry; Jane Brewster, watercolors; and Katie Wibell, reverse glass painting.
The nonprofit cooperative gallery, which is celebrating its 30th year, has as its motto, “From Our Hands to Your Hands.”
Certainly there was a lot of hand shaking at the party as people enjoyed meeting and greeting amid the decorations of Hawaiian banana leaves as table runners, flower leis sported by all the RHINO members and thematic outfits. In the costume contest, Chris Menconi copped first place and Katie Wibell and Jane Brewster tied for second.
The food featured Hawaiian banana bread, pineapple and sausage treats, fruits of almost every description, and rum and pineapple drinks.
Making RHINO their getaway revelry were Mike Boyle, Chad Ridgeway and Teri Walker, Juli Juneau, Jean Valliere, Maddie Stratton, Victor Andrews, Haley Crane and Chris Saucier.