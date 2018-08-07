Past Times, Party Presence
Two-score Socializing
The numbers had it! And in this case there were many.
In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which goes by NAMI New Orleans, went cruising on the Mississippi River aboard the Creole Queen Paddlewheeler. An authentic paddlewheeler (but with up-to-date comfort, luxury and safety), it would have been right at home with those of the 1850s. Five years after the founding of NAMI New Orleans, the Creole Queen had its maiden voyage.
The Ruby Anniversary of NAMI New Orleans was in conjunction with the annual convention of NAMI National, and luminaries from across the nation gathered. The Creole Queen gallivanting was a sold-out event of 675 people, who thrilled to the scintillating sounds of Sullivan Dabney’s Musik Jazz Band and the appearances of Mardi Gras Indian Queens. Adding culinary culture were New Orleans-themed eats, such as mini muffulettas, crawfish pies, beef tenderloin and jambalaya — “me oh my oh.”
More local flavor was evident in the featured auction items: an authentic Blue Dog framed print from the George Rodrigue Estate, framed 2018 Jazz Fest poster, season passes to the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center, and two VIP passes to “Les Miserables” at the Saenger Theater. Dazzling everyone was the 14 karat citrine pendant donated by Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry.
In addition, NAMI New Orleans raffled off a Crescent City staycation, including a two-night stay at the InterContinental New Orleans, National WWII Museum passes, dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and a swamp tour. Smiling broadly as the winner was Sarah Chambers from Iowa City, Iowa.
The “Ruby Shippers” relished the paddlewheeler’s décor that featured picturesque wrought iron benches and ornate tapestries, all suggesting a bygone era. At each table, guests enjoyed a delicately wrapped praline and a commemorative 40th anniversary NAMI medallion. Displayed on monitors throughout the vessel were photos of NAMI New Orleans and its history of four decades in providing services to more than 4,900 people. (All programs are offered at no cost or covered by Medicaid.)
Teamed to support the endeavors as major sponsors and donors were The New Orleans Advocate, Boh Bros Cobstruction, Elizabeth Boh, The McEnery Company, Brett Thomas Doussan Foundation, Downtown Development District, University Medical Center and Entergy New Orleans. They and many others, both businesses and individuals, were thanked.
The boarding and patron party launched the levity at 6 p.m. One hour later (and continuing until 9 pm.), cruising on the Mississippi was the delight.
Notables — and all with a title or two — were Kurt Weigle, Lauren Ruello, Steve Molnar, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Patrick Bordnick, Ph.D., Calvin Johnson, Dr. Edward Foulks with Janice, Meghan Donelon, Lisa Doussan and Marigny deMauriac. From NAMI New Orleans came board President William “Chuck” Credo III, Vice President Susan Norwood and executive director Mary Giliberti. For this felicitous occasion, they were all decked out.
French Scholar
On a recent Thursday evening (and during all the World Cup feverish excitement as the finals drew with France as the winner), the Louisiana Association of the Society of the Cincinnati honored the 2018 visiting French Scholar, Joachim “Jo” Olivier de Colbert, at the impressive home of Mr. and Mrs. Rutledge Carter Clement Jr. He is the Louisiana Association’s president. The French flag hung above the front porch.
The Society of the Cincinnati has over 3,000 members residing in the U.S., France and more than 25 other countries (with the youngest in their 20s and the oldest, 100-plus years). A few members are only four generations removed from the officers of the Revolutionary War.
A hereditary society, the Society of the Cincinnati was founded in 1783 to preserve the ideals and fellowship of officers of the Continental Army who served during the Revolutionary War. It’s the nation’s oldest patriotic organization, and hereditary members are qualified male descendants of commissioned officers, who served in the Continental Army or Navy and their French counterparts.
To honor that friendship between the two countries, a French Scholar travels each year from France to visit and stay with host Cincinnati members across the U.S. A corresponding visit is arranged for a young American member or successor to go to France as the guest of the French Society.
As guests in the Clement home chatted with Joachim de Colbert, they learned he was a former Scoutmaster, has run in races (charity and marathons), speaks several languages and has had impressive internships. Bachelor of Marketing and Master in Communication and Advertising describes his most recent formal education. He is also a successor member of the Society of the Cincinnati of France and a direct descendant of Rear Admiral comte Albert de Rions, who fought for us in the American Revolution.
To acknowledge the colors of the Society of the Cincinnati, Alice Coles created four attractive arrangements of pale blue and white hydrangeas. Epsie Hennesy prepared the menu, noted as “sumptuous fare,” which included pork tenderloin, baked salmon, shrimp salad, and petits fours in pale blue and white. Various cocktails, alcoholic and “non,” included Martha Washington’s rum punch as a signature libation.
For the formal portion, there were remarks by the French Scholar and toasts by the members to Gen. George Washington, the officers and men of Continental Line, the French military and the U.S. President.
Along with host couple Joy and Rutledge Clement, there were French Consul General Vincent Sciama, the Rev. David and Karla duPlantier (once again, the home hosts for the scholar), John and Sylvi Beaumont, William Blanchard, Edward and Cindy Bush, Franklin Denson and daughter Laura (from Houston), Bill and Olive Forman, Monroe Kelly (father of a deb of this season, Emmaline) and Scott Monsted and Mary (later seen at the thrilling production of “Ragtime” by the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre).
Also, Lawson and Lydia Smith, Howard and Carroll Soper, Henry Spicer and Ellen Bryan, Joseph William (in from Baltimore), Cooper Woods, Robert Evans and Lanier Clement, Hill Riddle Jr., William and Kelli Reinhardt, Walter and Ella Flower, Steve and Betsy Clement, Bob and Lyn Fabacher and Claiborne and Jeanie Perrilliat. To mention most.
Additional activities during the scholar’s visit were trips to museums, “centenary” restaurants Antoine’s and Galatoire’s, and touring: the Garden District, the Vieux Carre and the lakefront, as well as the Southen Yacht Club. A gala Summer Dinner, with invitations issued by the Standing Committee, took place at Bayona Restaurant, where compliments (and wine) flowed. Owner and chef Susan Spicer is the sister of the above society member, Henry Spicer.
Along with splendid memories, French Scholar Jo will have a special souvenir of his visit to the Crescent City. At the Clement home, he was presented with a 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival poster.