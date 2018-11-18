Spirit and Spirits
Hamm Honors
During the 19th annual Spirit of Charity Award Dinner given by Spirit of Charity Foundation and held at the JW Marriott, limelight turned to Dr. L. Lee Hamm III, senior vice president and dean of the Tulane University School of Medicine. The award is given to a physician whose career began or was nurtured in the healing and teaching ward of Charity Hospital and who has made a significant contribution to medicine. The foundation continues the mission and legacy of Charity Hospital.
Foundation executive director Dr. Peter DeBlieux (attending with wife Karen) opened the program as master of ceremonies, asking for a moment of silence for Dr. Perry Rigby. The Rev. Philip Peavy gave the invocation and dinner followed. All enjoyed a spinach salad, short ribs and coconut cream pie. The Tim Laughlin Trio provided the musical menu and Villere’s Florist, the floral one.
Then came the recognition of the seven top sponsors and of the SOCF board — officers are President Dr. Frank Incaprera, DeBlieux, Secretary-Treasurer Dr. Damon Dietrich and foundation coordinator and event Chairwoman Stacy Gerhold-Marvin, along with the 26 board members; and the introduction of Lee Hamm by Drs. N. Kevin Krane (with Barbara) and Marc Kahn, both Tulane University School of Medicine. The presentation to Dr. Hamm was made by Dr. Krane and Dr. Steve Nelson (with Julie), dean of the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Past awardees attending were Drs. Gerald Berenson with Joan, Incaprera, Ben deBoisblanc with Barbara, Karen DeSalvo with Dr. Jay DeSalvo, Joseph Biundo Jr. with Mary and Raoul Rodriguez with Mari.
More within the high-profile pack of 238 were Warren Bell Jr., Dr. Paul and Jessica Friedlander, Dr. Edward Helm, LSU HSCNO chancellor Dr. Larry Hollier, Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, Dr. Sally Knight, Malcolm Schwarzenbach III, Harold and Leah Weis, Bill Masterson, Dr. Jennifer Avegno with Kurt Weigel, Drs. Sonia Malhotra and Vinnie Khunkhun, Dr. Robert Maupin, Merry McSwain and Michael Fawer, Dr. Felix “Buddy” Savoie and Amy and PK Scheerle. All listened attentively as Dr. Kahn praised the honoree, saying “Lee Hamm has made me (Kahn) a better person, Tulane a better school, and New Orleans a better city.”
True Blue
To benefit the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation, the 23rd annual Stake Out for Justice Luncheon took place in the Grand Ballroom of the New Orleans Sheraton. Event Chairman John Eastman opened the program with introductions. Then came the presentation of the colors, the opening prayer, the welcome by 2018 board Chairman Gregory Rusovich, and respective remarks by Eastman and Lowell C. McAdam, executive chairman of Presenting Sponsor Verizon Wireless. Next on the program was the presentation of the Badge of Honor to Senior Officer Tierney Clay and Sergeant Major Benjamin Glaudi Jr.
Guests, about 700, enjoyed luncheon fare, crowned by a main course of braised short ribs by the hotel’s executive chef Paul Paboudjian.
Melanie Talia, NOPJF president and CEO, gave the address and Rusovich and Eastman delivered the closing remarks. Additional members of the NOPJF staff are Annette Boden, Kevin White, Lamont Hayes and Anthony Campo. When she began her talk, Talia opened with what a police foundation is and why New Orleans needs one, stressing support for mounted and canine units; assistance for officers and their families in their time of great need through tragedy and compassion funds; work with the New Orleans Police Department to recruit and hire 500 officers; and an unveiling of “Walk A Different Beat.” It’s a commercial airing during Saints’ games.
Notables in the “Blue” brigade were Krista Bourne, Police Superintendent Michael Harrison, Kathy Eastman with John, Tom and Dian Winingder, Bill Goldring, Alan Franco, Dean Falgoust, Dickie Brennan, Steve Pettus, Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser, FBI special agent in charge Eric Rommel, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Patrick and Kendall Schindler, Joe Exnicios, Katie LeGardeur, Melvin Rodrigue, Homeland Security Director Terry Ebbert, Judge Susie Morgan and Lacey Conway. From the board of trustees — which has Rusovich as chairman, Richard Haase as vice chairman, and Robert W. Brown as treasurer — dozens came from the ranks of 33. Uniformly, they support the mission of the foundation to make New Orleans a safer place in which to live, work and visit.
“Love Blue, Live NOLA” titled the program, and thematic chromatics were omnipresent. The table centerpieces, which had iconic blue and white ceramic tile signs, depicted the city streets that our men and women in blue protect each day. The French Quarter-style lantern completed the Crescent City look and doubled as prizes.
Malice in Wonderland
“A Dark and Stormy Night” titled the literary Halloween party benefiting 826 New Orleans’ first writing programs for kids. Nonprofit, and formerly known as Big Class, 826 New Orleans has just opened its new youth writing center at New Orleans Haunting Supply Co. on St. Bernard Avenue. It offers published books by students, ghostly supplies and other goods and “services for the non-corporeal.”
Features of the Felicity Church bash were a ghost story cocktail contest with bartenders from a slew of venues, and judges for the cocktail contest: Elizabeth Pearce, Daniela Jagemann, Paula Echevarria, T. Cole Newton, Kimberly Patton-Bragg and Storm Hicks, last year’s cocktail contest winner. Guests were invited to cast votes for the evening’s Audience Award, and a Best Presentation Award was granted by the bash’s hosts, Megan Braden-Perry, Larry Morrow and Justin Shiels.
Further attractions were small plates of the catering forces, dancing, a costume contest, silent auction and a pop-up haunting supply shop. Wayne Amedee, Anne and Brad Gisleson, Jeremy Guyton and hundreds more circulated on the two floors of the party site. They also picked up booklets titled “Something Ain’t Right: Spooky Stories by New Orleans Youth.” Eerie photographs accompanied the tales that bore such names as “The Disappearance of Tommy Jarvis” and “The Baudy Beast,” which began “On a dark and stormy night.”
Boys Town Louisiana
On a recent Sunday, 80 supporters of Boys Town Louisiana congregated at Longue Vue House and Gardens for a gospel brunch fundraiser presented by Entergy. In addition to touring the splendid site, guests relished a brunch buffet, courtesy of Nell’s Catering, and desserts from the Royal Bakery; musical entertainment by Josh Kagler & Harmonistic Praise Crusade; and heard from the youths who have been impacted by BTL programs.
Assembled for spirited socializing were Lex Kelso, Cliff Butler, Jackie C. Harris and husband Antwan, Anne Doussan, BTL board Chairman Tim and Aurea Thomas, Wayne Thomas, Jeff and Judy Doussan, John Zollinger IV, Judith Brown, Lisa Collins, Fran McManus, Jamie Clark, Dr. Eric Griggs, Jane and Mark Landry, Annie LaRock, Joni Bathel, Valiant Cuiellette and Logan and Kirsten Lott.