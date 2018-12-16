The Beat of the Evening
Once Upon a Time
For hours, the Empire Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency pulsated with party excitement. This occurred during the annual Azucar Ball given by the New Orleans Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which bannered the bash “Una Vez in Nueva Orleans.” The beneficiary was the NOHHF’s Scholarship Fund. Presented by Pan-American Life Insurance Group, the ball, “Once Upon a Time in New Orleans,” kicked off with a patron party and signature cocktails by Daniel Victory of Victory NOLA. An hour later the main merriment rocked the rafters.
All the while, due attention focused on the Cristina J. Fowler Scholarship Fund silent auction signature items: a diamond bracelet and a striking oil on canvas, donated respectively by Friend & Company Fine Jewelers and Mexican-American artist Belinda Flores-Shinshillas. Throughout the bash, music was to the party fore, starting with Julio y Cesar. Others purveying the lively beat were Javier Olondo & AshéSon, The Paulin Brothers Brass Band and DJ Felipe Estrada. A special highlight was the performance by flamenco dancer Eliza Gonzalez.
As guests arrived, they were wowed by the party’s “look,” which was created by Royal Events, Candles & Décor. The Spanish-themed decorations, including red roses and hand-painted fans, helped pay tribute to the 300th anniversary of the founding of New Orleans. Dunn and Sonnier did the impressive floral arrangements.
The top names were event Co-chairwomen Rossana Bracho and Gracia Maria Zaccaro, as well committee chairmen Elsa Baker, Maria Bonilla, Luz Caputto, Nicola Caridad Ralston, Edward Chapman, Kay Charbonnet, Paola Corrada, Jose Cruz, Marela Donovan, Minnie Fein Guas, Flores-Shinshillas and Raul Fonte, NOHHF executive director.
Also, George J. Fowler III, Christi Fowler Chauvin, Ashley Garcia, Heidi A. Liesling, Lizeth Lemus, Maria Leon Vallejo, Adriana Lopez and Juan Jorge Gershanik. He and spouse Ana just unveiled an 18-foot, commemorative monument by Franco Alessandrini that they gave to honor “The Latin American Workers,” who helped rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. Crescent Park is the location.
More chairing assistance came from Blanca Rosa Maldonado, Celimar Maldonado, Kathleen McGlone, Gabriela Molina, Gilda “Cuqui” Moore, Luz Preciado, Eva Sandoval Elias, Jacqueline Simon, Ramon Vallejo and Ileana Suquet, the president of the NOHHF board. “Culture. Scholarship. Community” is its motto. The above George J. Fowler III, Alex Gershanik, Max Moreno and Helen Flammer are officers. Joining Ileana was husband Jose Suquet, who answers to chairman, president and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.
Each year, the Galvez Cup is presented to a person or entity that has assisted the foundation in its work. The award is named after Don Bernando de Galvez, the dynamic governor of Louisiana during the Spanish governance period (1776-1783), who among many achievements, helped rebuild the city after the great fires of the late 1700s. The 2018 Galvez Cup tapped the Brennan family, namely Ti Martin, Lally Brennan, Lauren Brennan Brower, Ralph Brennan, Dickie Brennan and Cindy Brennan, siblings and cousins, who operate more than a dozen restaurants in the city and are the force behind the newly formed New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute.
Two other strong aspects of the planning were the food, which came from a slew of fine sources, and the thrills of the silent auction.
So much of the “Azucar” allure is the chance to dance. Among the legions on the floor moving to the Latin groove were Bruce and Melissa Gordon, Patrick and Nga Quinlan, the Suquets, Claiborne and Jeanie Perrilliat, and countless others, who upon hearing the lyric, “You soy un hombre sincero,” rushed out to gyrate to “Guantanamera.”
Sons
In partnership with the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, the location, the annual Son of a Saint Gala made its merry and meaningful mark. Founded by Bivian “Sonny” Lee III, whose father, Lee Jr., was a Saints cornerback and died in 1984 at age 36, the organization strives to help boys growing up without access to a father figure. Projected to have 100 mentees by the end of 2018, Son of a Saint provides “fatherless boys (ages 10-13) with the support, experiences and tools they need to become productive men.”
Peter Hamilton III (with wife Raashand) chairs the board that has Mark Schneider, Ola Adegboye and Laurie Guillaume (with Warmouth) as vice president, treasurer and secretary, and Ryan Burks (with Stephanie), Sonny Lee, Lisa Winkler (with husband Matthew and daughter Lydia) and William Hines as board directors. The “Ambassadors” category includes Dr. John Nicklow (with Stacy), Solange Knowles, Deuce McAllister, P.J. Morton, Elizabeth Boh, Steve Gleason, Kenneth Polite, Mark Romig (with David Briggs), Terence Blanchard, Theodore C. Sanders III, Craig Tafaro, Matthew Winkler, Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski, Benjamin Watson and Justise Winslow.
Among the gala’s features were audiovisual elements provided by the Solomon Group and Scout New Orleans; décor and florals by Wink Design & Events in partnership with Luminous Events and Perfect Presentations; musical entertainment by The Roamin’ Jasmine, The Royal Boys Choir, Kristin Diable, Davell Crawford and Glen David Andrews; Link Stryjewski Foundation, Moet & Chandon, Brown-Forman Spirits and the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans for food and beverage; standout items in the auction; and the emceeing of Tamica Lee (with husband Barry Smith) and Lebron “LBJ” Joseph from WGNO-ABC’s “News with a Twist.” A three-course meal, consisting of a salad, filet of beef topped with sautéed shrimp, and crème brulee pleased the palate.
Particularly noted were gala Co-chairmen Elliot Hutchinson and Erin O’Leary, Councilman-at-Large Jason Rogers Williams with Liz, Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, Julius Feltus of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Office, James and Heidi Dugan, Cleveland Spears III, Bart and Kaitlyn Kelly, Devon and Toni Becnel and scores more, such as mentee Malik Jackson for the invocation. Immediately following the program and the gala, the after-party revved up in M. Bistro inside the hotel’s Davenport Lounge, where Son of a Saint bonhomie ruled. And reveled.
HeartGift
“Eat, Drink & Be Giving” bannered the invitation extended by HeartGift for a dinner honoring Brent and Michele Ramirez at Donald Link’s Calcasieu. The organization provides lifesaving heart surgery to children where this medical care is either scarce or nonexistent. The dinner also celebrated 50 children who were saved and the hosting families.
All were treated to creative floral arrangements, a tasty dinner, and a book with pictures of the 52 children HeartGift has saved in Louisiana.
Gathered — many from away — were outgoing HeartGift Chairwoman Claire Koch (who was roundly thanked) with Josh, Charlotte Gottesman and son Morris, Linda Baum, Gregg Browne and Harriet Riley, Whit and Maureen Huguley, Dathel Georges, Beth and Clifford Favrot, John and Marye Nickens, Matt and Kristen Schaeffer, Lisa and Philip Lapeyre, George and Sarah Young, Peter and Vicky Sperling, Mary Price Robinson, Gary and Vicki Stein, David Greenberg, Kyle and Kendra France, Pam Dongieux, Dr. Timothy Pettitt, HeartGift Louisiana Executive Director Stephanie Berault, and surprise guests. Hosted by the Ramirezes, Josephine from the Masai tribe in Kenya, Africa, thanked HeartGift, Children’s Hospital and all the host families for saving the life of her only child, the in-attendance Pasha.