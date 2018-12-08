Merry Momentum
Yes to YAYA
Young Aspirations/Young Artists had a recent date with the calendar and tallied 30 years. To celebrate those three decades of creativity and to honor founder Jana Napoli, they amassed a slew of supporters to the YAYA Arts Center on Lasalle Street, just off Louisiana Avenue, with Susan Brennan, Peggy Laborde, Kathryn Brennan McLeod and Hattie Moll as the chairing force. The event committee numbered 51; the YAYA Artist Committee included Daryanna Barrett, Shanti Broom, Hart Kelly and Hudson Meyn; Monica Tyran answers to the alumni chairwoman; and Rontherin Ratliff, artistic direction. The top donor categories were "300 Years of New Orleans" with the names of the Gore Family Fund and Kay (immediate past president) and Bob Kerrigan, as well as "30 Years of YAYA." Figuring in the latter donor group were Dathel and Tommy Coleman, Hancock Whitney, The Helis Foundation, Peggy and Jack Laborde, the Louise H. Moffett Family Foundation and the Monteleone Family Foundation. Danielle Coco and Hunter Powell head the board masthead as co-presidents.
Launching the levity was a one-hour patron party with taste treats from Ralph Brennan Catering & Events, music by Motel Radio and a demonstration of Rosetree Blown Glass featuring Mark Rosenbaum. The general celebration was quick to follow with food from 15 fine area eateries, a 22-items silent auction, music by CoolNasty and an exhibition of work by 30 years of YAYA artists.
Joining their “Just Say YAYA” chairing wives were Ralph Brennan, Jack Laborde, Gordon McLeod and Corey Moll. Further notables were the above Colemans and Kerrigans, along with Paige Royer and Kerry Clayton, Rosemary James and Joe DeSalvo Jr., Shelby and Susan Russ, Carey Bond and Henry Lambert, Councilwoman Helena Moreno, Quint Davis, Christopher Alfieri, Brandan “BMike” Odums, Beverly “Bev” and John Church, executive director Meg Miles and dozens more, who are anticipating the next 30 years. And the next.
Sipping in History
Tea time! The Louisiana Society of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America gathered for tea at the Cabildo, the site of the Louisiana Purchase transfer ceremonies in 1803 and one of the most historically significant buildings in America. The tea celebrated the tricentennial of New Orleans and the Dames’ early preservation activities that were centered on the Cabildo with particular emphasis on their role in helping to save the historic building from demolition in the late 1890s.
Members were greeted at the museum’s entrance adjacent to the plaque the Colonial Dames placed in 1903 to recognize the landmark. As they entered, members enjoyed an exhibit of memorabilia and historical furnishings from the Dames’ early activities at the Cabildo, which event Chairwoman Mrs. Jon Lowry, Alice, related in her talk. A highlight was a visit to the third floor and the early headquarters of the Dames.
Further features of the socializing were Marie’s Fleur de Lis Catering (including curried chicken profiteroles, smoked salmon crisps, tea sandwiches and scones), and, for the floral touches, red roses in silver julep cups, and large silk bows in the Dames’ colors of blue and yellow made by Mrs. D.B.H. Chaffe Jr., Nancy.
In addition to Alice Lowry, Mmes. Stanley Chiocchio, Edgar Rea III and Craig Ripley, respectively Carol, Ann and Weesie, formed the event committee. They reported the success of the event to co-committee members Mmes. John Boyd, Tedrowe Eichin, and James Kepper III, Bonnie, Anne and Jo Nelle, who were not present.
Making their rounds were Ms. Ann Bennett and Mmes. Edward Bush, Cindy; Kenneth Chadwick, Georgia; Kenny Charbonnet, Jane; Michael Ellis, Tippi; Dudley Flanders, Martha; Jackie Gamble; Boatner Howell II, Carol; Thomas McClure III, Gin; Richard McConnell Jr., Mary; James J. Morrison, Pat; Alexander Rainold Jr., Alice; Lawrence Smart Jr., Mary Frances; and Howard Soper, Carroll. Several came from out of town and several were former Louisiana Society presidents, a position now held by Libby Siskron from Shreveport. All touted the tea and the bond of historical ties.
Rodrigue Foundation
“Aioli Dinner,” a painting by the late famous George Rodrigue, has inspired unique culinary experiences to support the arts in education initiatives of the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts. Food, friends and foundation can’t be beat for passing a good time.
Marche New Orleans was the site for the socializing that included Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Craig Boes, Kevin Gray, Kyle and Candice Brechtel, Laura Ashley, Mary and Keith Harris, Dr. Franklin Trimm and Robert Koch, Luke Huddleston, Alexa Pulitzer, Nadine Blake, Fritz W. Anderson II, Nicole Todaro (of Moet Hennessy, the provider of the wines), Elie Khoury, Jane Scott Hodges and husband Philip, Jeanette Jaffe, Nicelle Herrington, Drs. Tarun and Rupa Jolly, Dr. Hai Nguyen and Tina Dang, Ellen Macomber and Dr. Taavi and Charlotte Reiss.
Poppy & Mint provided the florals, and Luminous Events, the lighting, with August Events as the event manager. More attractions were the music making of the Lost Bayou Ramblers, auction items (including works by Rodrigue) and a four-course dinner that commenced with shrimp and butternut squash soup and concluded sweetly with Meyer lemon cake with lemon semifreddo and seasonal garnishes.
Breaking Bread
Members of the Aztec Club and of the Order of the Crown of Charlemagne assembled in the handsome Wine Room of Galatoire’s to hobnob and discuss history. At approximately 9 p.m. Carlo Capomazzaro di Campolattaro, who enjoys membership in both organizations, spoke, welcoming everyone and relating a short history of the Aztec Club. David Gooch, both a member and a representative of Galatoire’s as its manager (and also a Galatoire family member) then read about the history of the Aztec Club, which was founded in 1847 after the last battles of the Mexican-American War to help the officers pass the time comfortably until they returned to the United States. “As soon as the United States Army was quietly established in the City of Mexico, a meeting of officers was called with a view toward forming a Club and opening a clubhouse for the entertainment of its members and their guests while in the City,” Gooch read. Franklin Pierce, president of the U.S., was one of the club’s organizers.
Joining Carlo and David were their wives, Rosemonde Capomazza and Julie Gooch, as well as Herschel Abbott and daughter Cathryn, Sarah and Howard Gaines, Moye Sanders, Eugene and Ann Preaus, Albert J. Rufty II, Edward and Cindy Bush, the William Allertons III, Elizabeth Sewell, Charlotte Thompson and a few others from either (or both) organizations.
Silver Revere bowls containing flowers in fall colors centered the tables, where attendees sat to delight in the culinary attractions of a dinner that offered several choices in both the starter and main course, but concluded uniformly with caramel cup custard. To add a touch of levity, Carnival beads with the restaurant’s logo topped the tables.