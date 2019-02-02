Winning and Sipping in Deb Circles
Pony Play
“And They’re Off ... Come Join us in Celebrating Bella and Caroline.”
So titled, the recent debutante party that honored the above twosome – more formally known as Ysabella Carmen St. Amant and Caroline Marie Kurzweg, respective daughters of Dr. and Mrs. Marshall Scarle St. Amant and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Haynes Kurzweg Jr. – was held at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, the racetrack. The hosts were the parents, Marshall and Gabriella St. Amant and Charlie and Stephanie Kurzweg.
“Racetrack” themed the paddock play that was rendered decoratively by Fat Cat Florist and Balloons by RSVP Decorating Inc. The Fair Grounds purveyed with such taste treats as seafood gumbo, a carving station, coq au vin, baked mac ‘n’ cheese and for dessert, the appropriate confection for the Carnival season, king cake.
Circulating as Kurzweg nearest and dearest were George Clay, Rob and Melissa Ferr, Joel and Karin Lookingbill, Kim Lopez, Susan Wild, Anne Lachney, Marie Sallinger, Claudia and Kyle Theard, Jerry and Mary Kay Kurzweg, Dr. Al and Ann Colfry, Dr. Lee and Susie Terrell, William Dodenhoff, Clifford and Beth Favrot and Harry and Chrissie Kelleher.
The excitement of the “win, place and show” atmosphere added to the social scenario that included as St. Amant guests Aimee and Sefton Spangenberg; Ellen, Grant and Annabel Coleman; Jeanne Landry and Robert Landry; Margaret, Michael and Chloe Pelitere; Virginia and Kemp Gordon; Margo and Bates Whiteside; and from Baton Rouge, Dr. Julius and Kathy Mullins, Dr. Mike Perniciaro, Stephanie and Dr. Jay Parenton, and Melissa, George and Maggie Troxell. To mention a few, who relished the thrills of the track.
A highlight of the day, of which there were many, was Race 4. It was bannered The Caroline Kurzweg and Bella St. Amant Debutante Purse.
Tea for a Throng
The cute invitation came in the form of a teapot, an original design by Betty Hunley, and thus the theme and its activity were announced. Mrs. Timothy M. Burns, Kathy to family and friends, was the hostess of a tea at the Orleans Club in honor of her debutante granddaughter, Kennedy Kathleen Cameron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lachlan Hugh Cameron. Their home is in Pasadena, California, but connections to the Crescent City are numerous.
Upon entering the Orleans Club, guests were greeted by hostess Kathy Burns, deb mom Molly Cameron, debutante Kennedy and paternal grandmother Mrs. Donald R. Cameron, Marian Kennedy Cameron. All were dressed in shades of blue and purple and wore white gloves to greet kin and kith.
Blue appeared in the form of hydrangeas in arrangements, as did pink roses and white Asiatic lilies. Daffodils and delphiniums also played a floral role, along with numerous nosegays in silver bowls and mint julep cups. A stunning, large centerpiece in a silver bowl bedecked the dining room table. Flowers by Steve Baker was the posy power.
As the tea set moved about, they enjoyed assorted finger sandwiches; scones with whipped Devonshire cream, strawberry preserves and lemon curd; canapes, such as cranberry almond chicken salad in phyllo cups; and petits fours. Colorful mini macaroons were further treats.
Noted were Helen White Charbonnet, Lynn Charbonnet Gibbons, Shirley Gooch Charbonnet, Claire Ferrier Stahel, Andry sisters Aline Walshe and Elise Brundige, Nancy Finegan Walshe, Joan Walet Hartson, Bonnie Smith Talbot and Kay Eshleman Rapier. Also, Libby Adams, Suzanne Broadwell, Anne Geary, Missy Hemphill, Lorie DeMarcay, Cindy Davis, Anne Delery Comarda, Susie Delery, Lynn Bories Smith, Christie Conroy and Emma Marks Conroy, Barbie Landry and Madeleine DeHaven Landry, Issie Smith and Adeleigh Elizabeth Smith, Jenny Chunn and Caroline Louise Chunn, McKenzie Cummins and scores more, who were duly photographed by Eugenia Uhl.
For a party that suited everyone to a “tea,” it was only fitting to have a teapot-shaped cookie as a favor. Creative Cookies by Renee did the sweet mementos that were decorated in the colors of the invitation and iced with the blue letter “K.”
Sentimental words also came from the debutante. “I had a wonderful time meeting and visiting with so many of my grandmother’s friends, as well as members of the debutante coterie.” Kennedy concluded with the how much she enjoyed the party in her honor when tea and friendship were joyfully stirred.
Open House Hobnobbing
“At Long Last, Southern Rep Has a Permanent Home” headed the printed program for the inaugural ball given by the theater company in the repurposed St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church property. The ball officially announced the facility’s opening and brought together hundreds of folks for a good time. Welcoming them were Aimee Hayes, SR’s producing artistic director, and board President Bruce Gordon, who was accompanied by spouse Melissa. Dr. Bernie Jaffe is the immediate past president and Karen Babin, Robert Rooth and J. Kerry Clayton serve as vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Among the festive features were the acts on the Lagniappe Stage, such as Clint Jackson and Whitney Mixon, Ramshackle Revival, Dr. Brice Miller and the New Orleans Music Company, and DJ Lay; food by Bogan’s King Que; a photo booth; the Kids & Adults Play Station; the Glitter & Glam Station; and the Mainstage Performances with Mondays are a Drag, Troi Bechet, and Liza Rose. Not only were there multiple attractions inside, but outside the Hal Brown Community Stage (along with a DJ, food and bar) beckoned. Rave reviews followed.
Around and About
Royalty is to the calendar fore these days and related parties follow course. The first one was for the 2019 Spring Fiesta Queen, Stephanie Elaine Rehkopf. The invitation was extended by the New Orleans Spring Fiesta Association, which dates to 1937, with the reception unfolding in the Spring Fiesta’s house on St. Ann Street in the French Quarter.
A few days later, The Pearl Room in Harahan was the place to be for “A Royal Evening of Revelry.” The pretty pale gold invitation amassed friends and family of Queen Cleopatra XLVI Stacy Guidry and her Jewels of the Nile, Stephanie Buras, Dena Palma, Brittany Perrin and Brandi Rose Stevens.
The third one, following that of queen Stacy by a day, was a Royal Tea honoring her majesty, Queen Once Upon a Time of the Children’s Carnival Club, Mackenzie Leigh Langston. Shane Langston was the hostess; Rebecca Gabrielle Langston, the tea girl; and Mrs. James Maxwell, the harpist. The afternoon delights occurred in the Grand Salon of the Windsor Court Hotel. Suggested attire was a tea dress or suit. Hats and gloves were preferred and calling cards were accepted.
All hail their majesties!