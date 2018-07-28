Social Stepping
Drum Beat
Leafing through seasonal levity, the annual Magnolia Ball has flowered on the social scenario. For the 2018 blast held at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, the celebratory title was “The Whole Drum Will Sound: Women in Southern Abstraction.” The chairing force consisted of David T. Baker, Andrew Freeman, Chad Graci, Jessie Schott Haynes (with husband Beau) and Emily Shaya (with Alon).
A team of Ogden Museum staff designed and executed the décor. Adorning the building’s entry was a handmade arch composed of colorful hoops in varying sizes and aglow with twinkle lights. The arch was reflected inside by a large hoop sculpture suspended over the atrium from a beam on the fourth floor. Still more decoration occurred in the VIP and O lounges, both done with bright lights and modern furniture. The set up included cocktail tables and stations for the caterers, enabling a free flow for the party pack.
More color came in the centerpieces. They were brightly colored votives with twinkle lights inside and placed over a replica of an abstract Ida Kohlmeyer piece. The front and interior image of the invitation featured work by Ida Kohlmeyer, a detail of “Rondo #2,” done in 1968. Going for the monetary “green” was the silent auction, which included 100 items. Two very popular ones were “Bow Out,” artwork by Alexis Walter, and a seven-night stay in Asheville, North Carolina.
Twenty restaurant sponsors energized the crowd of 800 with fine chomps. A crowd favorite was the slow-grilled Louisiana pork spare ribs with peach barbecue sauce.
Making their rounds were board of trustees Chairmen Charlie D. Urstadt (a sponsor along with David Bernard); trustees Matt Schwartz with Christa, Allison Kendrick with daughter Megan and Michael Wilkinson with daughter Catherine; and Ogden executive director William Pittman Andrews. Also, Gia Hamilton, Sarah Martzolf with David Jackson, Benjy Lowry with Shelly Gellender, Elliot Hutchinson, Nicole Hershey and Hattie and Corey Moll. Scads of socializers headed to the photo booth for souvenir snaps.
And the music! At 7:45 p.m., DJ G-Cue filled the atrium with the beat of the night. Each successive hour (on the hour), the sounds came from DJ Red Stylez, DJ Legatron Prime, DJ Kelly Green and the Original Pinettes Brass Band. On the terrace, DJ Heel Turn and DJ Crushed velvet were the music makers, each group for two hours. There was even a special appearance by Krewe des Fleurs.
Meanwhile, the party pulsed with dancing vibes and the excitement of the thrall of the ball.
Pleasure through Friendship and Service
That has been a motto and message for the Famous G Club, which adds the dates 1927-2017, and now finds itself just a few years away from a centennial salute. Certainly centuries were on the minds of the party organizers for the annual ball as the members and their guests paid homage to the tricentennial of New Orleans. The ball’s theme was “Like Nouvelle-Orleans (which is) Still Sparkling at 300, the Famous G’s (are) Still Stepping Out at 91.” Stepping out they were once again at the Omni Royal Orleans, the site for more than 40 years.
Additional numbers came in the amount of scholarship money. The club awarded two $500.00 scholarships to graduating seniors Tomesha Dixon and Kaitlyn Pittman. A special moment ensued when Mikalen Roussell, a past scholarship recipient and a rising sophomore at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was introduced.
The dress code for the ball set a tone of elegance. Ladies wore floor-length formal gowns and gentlemen, white dinner jackets, white tuxedo shirts, black tuxedo pants and black ties. Club members also wore green vests, green bow ties and green pocket squares. Enforcing the dress code were the club’s fashion monitors, college students Elyse Harrison, daughter of club Vice President Darryl and Eurydice Bush Harrison, and Giovanni Lewis, daughter of member Gary and Greta Lewis.
Some partying guests were Calvin Sr. and wife Gwen Jones, Anthony and Diane Johnson, Faye Turk, Carolyn Covington, Melissa Payton, Keith Pittman and Judge Robin Pittman, Rudy and Nikki Lewis, Theodore and Charlene Sanders, Dr. Craig and Cathy Coenson, Neal and Jenele Cohen, D. Majeeda Sneed, Corporal Azaria Johnson, Jeremy Jack and Amtoria Spellman. Quite a few came in from away. All enjoyed food from various stations and the generous libations.
Always a highlight, the traditional ball’s Call Out riveted attention. After 45 years as the announcer, Charles Beckwith retired with Elyse Harrison as his successor. Leading the Call Out was 2018 ball co-Chairman and club Treasurer Michael Roussell and spouse Jami, who were followed by ball co-Chairman and parliamentarian Carl V. Williams with his date, Tonya Maldonado. In succession were Gerald and Denise Spellman, retired Judge Calvin Johnson and Dr. Deidre Hayes, James Williams and date Debra Montrell, the Lewises, Mike Dianda escorting Alaya Prosper, Kenneth and Trenise Lawson, the Darryl Harrisons, and President Tracy Dickerson and his date, Michelle Burnett.
After the Call Out, Carl Williams took to the podium to welcome guests and comment on the ball’s theme. President Dickerson acknowledged Willie J. Stafford, the longest serving club member at 46 years, who has taken a leave of absence from the club because of health issues.
Each year, music rallies the crowd for dance floor jubilation. Notable performers were Rochelle Cook and the Regeneration Band and soul singer Charlie Wilson. Numbers made famous by Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson and Frankie Beverly & Maze, to mention a few, got everyone boogieing to the beat.
Anniversary gallivanting
Almost 400 guests hied to The Cannery for the 17th anniversary gala of Innocence Project New Orleans, which honored civil rights attorney Mary Howell, Charles Maldonado and The Lens, and state Senators Wesley Bishop and JP Morrell. Bishop, echoing the sentiments of the others, remarked “It was an honor to be recognized by Innocence Project New Orleans. This group has a long-standing tradition of advocating against injustice and wrongful incarcerations.” During the course of the evening, 732 candles were lit, one for each year IPNO’s clients were spent in wrongful incarceration.
Gala features were numerous and included purveyance by Seasons of Louisiana Catering, Café Degas and Shake Sugary; alcohol provided by Pizza Delicious; 97 silent auction items, such as a hybrid bicycle from Gerken’s Bike Shop, a Krewe of Freret ride, artwork from Nurhan Gokturk and autographed shoes from the Pelicans’ Anthony Davis. One Mind Brass Band was tapped for the musical entertainment.
Attendees, all with a title or two, included Alanah Odoms-Hebert with husband Corey Hebert, Laverne Thompson with stepson Dedric West, Keith Lampkin and Kelsey Johnson, Derwyn and Eileen Bunton, and current and former members of the judiciary in Calvin Johnson, Rachael Johnson, Bernette Johnson, Robin Pittman and Nakisha Ervin-Knott. Two IPNO clients, both wrongly incarcerated, attended. They were Malcolm Alexander with wife Brenda Stewart Alexander and son Malcolm Stewart, and Wilbert Jones with his brother and sister-in-law, Plem and Wilda Jones, and niece Wajeedah Jones.