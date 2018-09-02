Blueprints for Socializing
Film Festing
An opening night cocktail party for the Architecture & Design Film Festival NOLA Film Festival was presented by the Louisiana Architecture Foundation. The site for the impending sights was the Contemporary Arts Center. Following the open night, films were screened throughout the weekend at the Broad Theater.
The festival, one of a handful of Architecture and Design-focused film festivals, thanked the above LAF and many local sponsors. Now, in its third consecutive year, it gets bigger each time.
More than 170 guests made tracks to The Shop within the CAC, where Hippie Kitchen catered; Second Line Brewery provided acclaimed suds and Revelator, specialty drinks (including a refreshing hibiscus spiked iced tea); and guest DJ Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans Inc., got the music spinning.
Stacey Pfingsten, LAF executive director, welcomed the assembly and expressed gratitude to such major sponsors as Wisznia Architecture + Development — Marcel Wisznia, AIA, who was joined by spouse Elizabeth; and Letterman’s Blue Print & Supply — Chuck Perret. Further VIPs were Kyle Bergman, executive director of the Architecture & Design Film Festival; Kristin Sanders, assistant secretary of the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development; LAF board member (among others) Jesse Cannon Jr.; Wendy Lesser, author of “You Say to Brick: The Life of Louis Kahn”; AOS Interior Environments President and CEO Shelby E. Russ Jr.; Tulane School of Architecture Dean Inaki Alday; LAF board Chairman Jesse Cannon with Mary; and Marlene Friis with DJ-for-the-night husband Michael Hecht.
Also, Steve and Suzanne Dumez, Eleanor Farnsworth and guest Jim Mounger, Billy and Jane Sizeler, Brian and Melissa Rome (Rome Office architecture firm); and from the Tulane School of Architecture, former dean Ken Schwartz and emeritus professor John Klingman. Dozens more hobnobbed.
After the party, another focus ensued. The socializers were treated to a screening of the film “Big Time,” which follows the career of Bjarke Ingels, who started off dreaming of creating cartoons and became, according to The Wall Street Journal, “one of architecture’s biggest stars.” He’s the designer of the new 2 World Trade Center in the Big Apple.
University Ado
President Thomas Jefferson designed the Rotunda, a building on The Lawn of the original grounds of the University of Virginia that was inspired by the Pantheon in Rome. In 1966, the Rotunda was designated a National Historic Landmark.
For students at the Charlottesville, Virginia, school, the building, which had a renovation two years ago, is a landmark sight. It will become a focal point as well for the new students from New Orleans, who gathered with others recently at the Garden District home of alumna Mary and Justin Schmidt. Their son, Calder, will graduate from Virginia in 2022. The send-off party was given by the UVA Club of New Orleans.
Orange and blue floral arrangements paid tribute to the school colors, which were worn by a number of the 80 attendees. Laura Arrowood catered, luring one and all to a slew of taste treats.
Incoming first year students in attendance included Grant Carey, Newman, son of Ashley and Bobby Carey; JT Holmes, Jesuit, son of Melissa and Jim Holmes; Stirling Kennedy, Sacred Heart, daughter of Linda and Ted Kennedy; Izzy Lane, Newman, daughter Elly and alum Merritt Lane; Emma Lunn, Sacred Heart, daughter of William and Mary Lynn Lunn; Nick See, Country Day, son of Alison and Alva See; Barret Williams, Newman, daughter of Laura and Claude Williams; Conor Zura, Newman, son of alums Marianne and Bob Zura; and Feild Gomila, an incoming second-year transfer student, and son of alums Gwathmey and Fritz Gomila. Almost all of the above parents made rounds.
Two incoming “first years” got reports of the party, but were not present. They are Benjamin Alexander, Ben Franklin, and Emory Ducote, Jesuit, whose respective parents are Tiffany and Lester Alexander and Brenda and Carl Ducote.
Notable alumni and guests included special UVA Director of Lifetime Learning Althea Brooks, Ken Adatto and daughter Aimee Adatto Freeman, club President Ella Camburnbeck, Doug Downing with rising second-year son Andrew, Anne and Paul Long, Judge Terri Love, Dee McCloskey, Tommy and Becky McGoey, and Ashbrooke Tullis. Scores more, too, who made campus connections.
Headed to the Hilltop
Dallas Hall, the first building constructed on the Southern Methodist University campus, was modeled after Thomas Jefferson’s Rotunda, University of Virginia. It is one of the 10 SMU buildings listed on the National Historic Register.
A social blueprint was laid out by Barbara and Andrew Rosenberg, who welcomed and honored “the newest Mustangs from the New Orleans area,” as well as parents, friends and alumni, at their Metairie residence, which had an SMU flag flying at the front door. Their daughter, Mary Grace Rosenberg, will pick up her diploma in 2021.
Signature colors of red and blue were all around the SMU NOLA event, appearing in the JCB sugar cookies and flowers of hydrangeas, roses and thistle. For the nibbles, Patti Constantin Designs was tapped. The party pack relished the passed appetizers of prime beef tenderloin, catfish tacos, shrimp rémoulade, among others. An impressive cheese display graced the dining room table.
Within the SMU scene were Willie and Megan McCarthy Nelson with son Connor, Nina Friend and daughter Charlotte, Jeff and Kathryn Scurlock, Lesley and Al Poche, Kathryn and Becket Becnel with daughter Jane, Carol and state Sen. Conrad Appel, Robert Weinmann, Beverly Ruckman with daughter Elizabeth, Dieter Hugel, Gina and Hank Arnold with son Cooper, Debbie Skrmetta and daughter Marcia, Annabel Bailey and parents Anne and Glyn, Patrick Baldone with parents Rhonda and David, Mitchell Berry with parents Byron and Ana, Blair Bueche with mom and stepdad Mimi and John Farrell, Addie Caplinger with mom Rebel, Claire DiCorte with parents Helene and Charles, Max Gremillion with mom and dad Heidi and Adam, recent graduate Nicole Rueb with dad Steve, and alumnus (as were others) Matthew Moeller.