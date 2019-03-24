Social Steps
Fit to Be Red-Tied
The John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Institute cordially invited supporters to A Red Tie Affair, “an elegant evening of celebration as we work to save and change lives one heartbeat at a time… together.” Formatted as cocktails and dinner, it took place in the Ritz-Carlton with GEB/ Gillis Ellis Baker as the presenting sponsor. Attendees from the firm were Anderson Baker and Parke Ellis with their respective wives, Michelle and Nancy. Additional top sponsorial support came from CommCare Corporation and Stirling Properties, as well as Gallo Mechanical, Dr. David Carmouche and Mr. and Mrs. Robert J.A. Williams.
Proceeds from the 2019 Red Tie will go to the John Ochsner, M.D. Tribute Fund, which will help carry on the outstanding legacy of the late namesake in the world of cardiac care. A son of one of the five founders of Ochsner, Dr. John Ochsner (often called Johnny) was a constant presence in Ochsner’s halls, patient rooms and surgery suites for 57 years.
Headlining the recent hobnobbing was Ochsner Health System CEO Warner Thomas; Mary Lou Ochsner, wife of the late Dr. Ochsner, and their son, Dr. John Lockwood “Lock” Ochsner Jr. and his wife, Lori, the mistress of ceremonies; honoree Dr. Carl J. “Chip” Lavie Jr., the recipient of the second John Ochsner Heart and Vascular Award, and joined by wife Bonnie; and, listed as presenters, Dr. Christopher White (director of the above institute), Dr. Gene Parrino, Dr. Robert I. Hart (with wife Dr. Susan Nelson) and Anderson Baker. Also, Bill and Carolyn Oliver, James Runge with Karen Menge, Robert Williams with guest Dorothy Brown, JP Hymel, David Poor, Dr. Hector O. Ventura, Dr. Sammy and Gina Khatib, Bill and LuLu Freiberg, sponsors Bob and Norris Smith Lupo Williams, and Drs. and spouses Freddy Abi-Samra and Randa Habib Abi-Samra.
They sat at tables with “platinum-crush” linens that were centered with gold boxes filled with a dozen ivory roses. A roasted beet salad with St. Andre Cheese, braised short ribs, and warm beignets with dark chocolate and crème anglaise (served family style) constituted the menu. During the cocktail period, the musical message came from South Louisiana Virtuosi, while the Phil Melancon Band with special guest Dr. Hector Ventura played later. A Wine Pull and a 50-50 raffle added to the attractions, as did all the red clothing and accessories worn by many guests. Choice moments occurred when videos highlighted the heart-related stories of three different patients and their profuse gratitude to Drs. Ventura, J. Stephen Jenkins and Freddy Abi-Samra.
Smiles a while
The New Orleans Dental Association held its President’s Banquet at the New Orleans Country Club with Dr. Peter Michael Tufton as the association president. He was accompanied by his wife, Linda, and two of their daughters, Dr. Anne Tufton and Margaret Tufton. Dr. Donald R. Toso, a past NODA president and past recipient of Honor Dentist Award, was the master of ceremonies. Further principals were past NODA President Dr. Gustavo Coutin (with Vivian) for the invocation, and Dr. Glen C. Dubroc, who presented the Honor Dentist Award to Dr. David J. Hildebrandt (with Jeanne), who is a past president of both the Louisiana Dental Association and NODA, and the Victor B. Marquer Award to Marilyn B. Brandt for her outstanding service to NODA by a nondentist.
Tables were set with hurricane glass candleholders and camellias from the Tuftons’ garden on silver chargers. Gulf fish with crabmeat, beef filet, and peppermint ice cream were the taste treats.
Noted, too, were LDA President Dr. Danny A. Weaver, Dr. Charles and Molly Silvia, Dr. and Mrs. Robert Brantstetter from Baton Rouge, Dr. and Mrs. Craig Marcello, Dr. Pete Walters, Dr. Stan and Isabel Cowley, Dr. Gizelle Richard and David DeGenova, and past NODA Presidents Drs. Kristopher Rappold, George Arch Jr. (with Shannon), Kevin Collins and Mark Chaney (with Daria). According to emcee Donald Toso, “Everyone was pleased with the banquet and left with smiling faces.”
Several evenings after the banquet, Peter and Linda Tufton were spotted in orchestra seats for the opening night of “Hamilton.” On the eve of Shrove Tuesday, when Proteus reigns, the Silvias’ daughter, Ellen “Ellie” Silvia, was honored as the queen of the Krewe of Proteus.
Hats Off!
For the recent on-premises St. George’s 36th annual Soiree & Auction hosted by The Parents Group, “Hats Off, Dancing Shoes On!” titled the thematic fun that started with a patron party featuring gustatory pleasures from Juan’s Flying Burrito and St. James Cheese Company and Jazzman Entertainment. The special silent auction table for patrons closed at 8 p.m., which was the time slotted for the beginning of the Soiree & Auction and music by the BRW show band. Chairing the bash were Cynthia Sterbcow and Cate Stag with Marx and Mike.
The school’s Jefferson Market was decorated in keeping with the theme, thanks to table centerpieces punctuated by silver top hats with sparkly tulle and metallic silver feathers. Food was generously donated by restaurants owned by the families and friends of St. George’s and included turtle soup, crawfish étouffée, roast beef debris, and, for the sweet tooth, cupcakes and coffee donated by Beth Biundo and Mojo Coffee.
Auction excitement revved up the crowd. Leading the going, going, gone was school parent Michael DeGeorge, the auctioneer. Included were more than 130 items, as well as “Buy It Now” ones. Nine items figured in the live ado, which included a “signed and framed Drew Brees jersey” donated by school parents Dan Campbell (Saints assistant head coach) and Holly. Ian and Lucy Ferguson, who have four youngsters at St. George’s, placed the winning bid.
Parents Group President Krystil Lawton and Joe mingled with dozens, including her successor, Nina Pugh with Ken, past board Chairman Greg Schafer and Liz, head of school Ralph Wales, Laurie Leaman, and Alice and Drew Herrington. They delighted in the Party Board, Wine & Bourbon Pulls and various raffles. That pack, and scores more, also reveled in the lively decibels, which lured “Dancing Shoes On” duos to the floor at 10:15 for such numbers as “Mustang Sally” and “In the Midnight Hour.”