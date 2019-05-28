The Social Swirl
Hats what it’s all about!
If at first you succeed, keep going. Last year the inaugural Heart of the Park Luncheon astounded with a novel approach to raising money for the oak trees of City Park and the projects of New Orleans Town Gardeners. The hosting forces were Friends of City Park and the New Orleans Town Gardeners, a Garden Club of America member. Not only was more than $200,000.00 raised, but so was awareness. And glamour.
Repeated recently, the HOP Hat Luncheon — chapeaux are de rigueur — returned to the Arbor Room of Popp Fountain in City Park. The format was bubbly-quaffing around the fountain (merci for the patrons’ Moet & Chandon Champagne!), a gourmet luncheon and an auction. The see-and-be-seen scene was in full vernal swing.
The chairing troika were Margo DuBos, Cathy Cary and Tina Kern, whose hatted husbands, Clancy, Rivie and Barry made rounds. In many cases, literally. The latter twosome joined Havens Cary, Fitz Kern, Johnny Church, King Milling, Allen Mumford, Michael White pere et fils, Alan Philipson, Peyton Bush III and Lou Frierson as the golf cart drivers, chauffeuring the ladies from parking spots to the party site. Both the men and the carts were creatively outfitted: Decorations for the vehicles, and navy blazers and boater hats for the gents.
Superlatives were trotted out for the décor of the Arbor Room, which glowed with natural light. Designer Amanda Lindroth created centerpiece vessels in assorted sizes, and Dunn and Sonnier donated gorgeous roses. Kudos to decorations Chairwomen Virginia White (with the above Michael) and Barbara Rosenberg. The garden roses and all the other greens were sourced from City Park land. Chilled zucchini soup, chilled lobster ravigote and strawberry shortcake made up the menu, while the musical one came from the marching band from St. Augustine High School. Headpieces galore, from fascinators, modest hats, to wonderfully extravagant ones, abounded, eliciting slews of comments and compliments. Some participants even paired outfits with headgear, such as Pamela Pipes, all in chartreuse and dressed as an oak tree, who raised money to plant cypress trees. A tisket, a tasket, fill the basket (with money pledges)!
Within the smart crowd of 500-plus were several mother-daughter and generational connections, noted within the Bright, Kern and Coleman families. Sponsor IberiaBank had representation in Daryl Byrd with spouse Kara Van der Carr, Hunter Hill with Kaylea, Claudia and Cleland Powell and Tommy Westervelt. Along with cart shuttlers Johnny, Peyton III and King, their wives, Bev Church, Barbara Bush and Anne Milling, spearheaded the patron sponsorship. "Be daring and creative" was the mantra of Caroline Reily, who helped with hats before the fun.
Still others — and the lovely list is almost infinite — were Sheryl and Bob (Bobby to nearest and dearest) Merrick, David Kerstein, Diane Hollis, Peggy Laborde, Dathel Georges, and a Bright brigade in Ashley and Edgar, daughter Ella, and his mom, Manny. Also, Ruthie Frierson, Midge Morse greeting table-mate Heidi Morse, Juli Miller Hart, Anne Calhoun, Ethel Clay, Catherine Freeman, Edie Darragh, Stephanie Feoli, Renee Peck, Tania Tetlow, Linda Miller, Marianne Mumford, Ann Lynn Charbonnet, Maria Wisdom, Mary Hines, Grace Catherine Cary, Betsy Fortin (engaged to Fitz Kern), Robin Borne, Charlotte Bollinger and others too hatted to perceive
All eyes were raised for the auction’s big bid-ness and the going, gone of a Cal-a-Vie trip to California and art by Ashley Longshore, Hunt Slonem, David Harouni, Avery Rowan, Mac Ball and Alex Harvie. It capped off the midday merriment. Many lots of moolah, too.
Homecoming Hooray
If angels are hovering over your head as you address the crowd from a staircase, the score of “Bright Size Life” is on the piano and everybody’s sporting a tin button reading “BEAT Everyone,” the path to success should be assured. And that’s what was — and is — hoped for with the return of Scott Woodward. The invitation stated “Join us in welcoming home Scott Woodward, Louisiana State University’s New Athletic Director.” The hosts were Mary Matalin and James Carville (who welcomed guests to their home for the jam-packed reception), Frances and Calvin Fayard and Mary Olive Pierson. A large LSU banner was placed high on the façade.
Growing up, Woodward, a Baton Rouge resident, attended Catholic High School and LSU (graduating in 1985), where he served as director of external affairs from 2000-2004, and subsequently spent years at the University of Washington and Texas A&M, both times as athletics director. Then, his home state and alma mater beckoned.
Gov. John Bel Edwards, joined by the first lady, spoke to the crowd from a landing on the staircase, saying it “was the second-best gathering in the house for him and Donna.” He continued with his presence as “an LSU Tiger” and “Everybody wants to win” about the LSU teams. Turning to the honoree, he said, “So, you all, give it up for Scott.” The latter surveyed the audience, “So many of you watched me grow up and grow up professionally,” and added, that he was “a man of not so many words, but of action.” He concluded about his new post with “We’re the best!”
Features of the reception were a décor by Dunn and Sonnier with floral arrangements that included LSU’s purple and gold; music by T’Monde, three jazz students from the LSU School of Music, and the LSU A Cappella Choir arranged by Cyril Vetter; and catering by Katie’s, Felix’s Oysters and Hansen’s SnoBliz. Whereas the initial hobnobbing was inside — for the speeches, which also included words from hosts James Carville, Mary Matalin and Mary Olive Pierson (“I used to baby-sit for Scott,”) — the social flow afterward was outside to the inviting pool area with tables and chairs set up nearby. All the better to savor the charbroiled oysters that were done on the spot. Yum!
Luminaries included U.S Rep. Steve Scalise and Jennifer, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves with Carissa, former Mayor Mitch and Cheryl Landrieu, Nanette Dicharry (Scott’s wife), Darryl Berger, Caitlin and Ryan Berni, D-D Breaux, Danny Conwill, Deb Elam and Cary Grant, Jennifer and Fred Heebe, Bill Goldring and Diane Hollis, Richard Lipsey, Fletcher Mackel, Anne (Carville’s cousin) and King Milling, Sugar Bowl President Judge Monique Morial, Roger Ogden, Steve Perry, Judge Kern and Dottie Reese, Susan and Jimbo Roland, Remy Starns, Tania Tetlow, LSU board of supervisors Chairman James Williams, Boo and John Kallenborn, Betsy and Gary Laborde, and Scott’s uncle, Dito Patron.
And the angels hovering above? They were a brace of bronze-colored decorative putti suspended from the ceiling in the hosts’ beautiful home.
Cocktail Reception
The handsome home of Michael Harold and Quinn Peeper was the location for the levity of the Grand Commandery of the South of the Military and Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem. Jim Jeter (with Jan) is the commander. Attendees brought donations for Second Harvest Food Bank or toiletries for Luke’s House Free Clinic.
Dunn and Sonnier did the impressive floral arrangements, mostly of roses, and Chez Nous catered with tasty canapés. Everyone remarked on the home’s handsome décor, thanking the hosts for their hospitality.
Noted — many with titles relevant to St. Lazarus — were Winx and Jim McCarthy, Keith Derbes (husband Dr. Steve was on a medical trip in Jordan), Anne and Herschel Abbott, Ted and Sandra Borgman, Mary Ann and Hugh Straub, Gayle Reynolds, Jakie and Tom Forbes, Rosemonde and Carlo di Campolattaro, Vice Commander Michie Bissell and Tom and Martha and Dudley Flanders.