Social Scenarios
Guardian Angel
Project Lazarus held its annual Guardian Angel Award Gala at the Ace Hotel, starting with a cocktail reception and then flowing into the dinner and program. Barnett Hall was the venue. Donated by the Marianites of Holy Cross, there were decorations of custom Guardian Angel velums, which were festive with glowing and color-changing lighting.
More features were the three-course dinner — salad, beef short ribs, chocolate almond torte — and auctions, both silent (with 50 items, including a candelabra hand made by Hernan Caro and Tina Marie, and one night in Hotel Peter and Paul) and live. In the latter, six exciting packages lured the bucks, such as a week in a Palm Springs, California, vacation home donated by Dr. Dusty Porter and Tim Ring.
The event was emceed by the chairing duo of Lawrence Henry Gobble and Sister Judy Gomila, MSC, who added their fun mix of humor and heart. Project Lazarus co-founder and lifetime achievement honoree the Rev. Paul Desrosiers gave the invocation; executive director Steve Rivera introduced a video produced by Avita Pharmacy marketing team showing the story of a former PL resident; board Chairman John Ramsey spoke; and Warren Backer Jr., along with David Cortez-Backer and Mark Romig, led the auction action. Among those serving on the gala committee were Conan Cleveland, Tyler Arbour (with David Arbour), Bruce Gallassero, Sister Gomila, Lily Hannigan, Mark McKeown, Marguerite Moisio, Rivera, and Jason Waguespack.
Laura Fine was doubly cast: committee member and a 2019 Guardian Angel, whose award was presented by Larry Lehmann. She shared that honor with the group of Michael McIntosh, Robert Lucky, Jason Allen and Khanh T. Ho, who received their award from Maryam Bahman, a Guardian Angel in 2018, along with Angie Bowlin. Bishop Roger Morin presented Father Desrosiers his lifetime achievement award. The Guardian Angel is defined as a PL volunteer, who has made an unforgettable and lasting impact on the state of the agency and mission of “Living in the Positive” for people living with HIV/AIDS.
Applauding the new Angels were Carey Bond and Henry Lambert, Anne and King Milling, Frances and Rodney Smith, the Very Rev. Philip Landry, Judge Robert Chaisson and Brett Gaither and about 230 others.
A Note-worthy Number
Noon was billed as the starting time for the annual 25 Club Jazz Brunch at the New Orleans Country Club. A recap of its history states the founding a number of years ago by “25 charming couples who loved parties, especially dances.” A leisurely, seated brunch, lively music and fine camaraderie combined for a festive flight.
The 2019 levity was captained by Meredith Carriere (with Olivier), Caroline Jenkins (in absentia), Ginger LaCour (with Mark), Stephanie Spencer (with Clay), Christine Zazulak (with Scott), Mary Beth Nehrbass (with Seth) and Laura Vickery (with Benton). They caught up on the latest of Charlene and Wade Walk, Kathleen and Kearny Robert, Scott and Colleen Bond (in November, they had second daughter Emmaline) and Kenny and Sheryl Taylor, whose son Kenneth swapped vows with Jennifer Norby on May 25 in the chapel of the Academy of the Sacred Heart. The reception followed at the Orleans Club.
Decorations for the 25 gallivanting included red “black magic” roses in crystal bubble bowls atop a gold background and black musical notes, and, for nostalgia, a 1960s picture album and ledger. Peppermint ice cream in an almond tuile capped the menu of panéed chicken breast. More enjoying the midday merriment were Joe and Colette Friend, Alma and David Weilbaecher, Ted and Sandra Borgman, Nancy and Thomas Church, Anne and Herman Kohlmeyer, Hope and William Vickery, Megan and Jay Forman, Maria de La Barre and James Horton, Caroline France and Preston Valois, Caroline and Arthur Nead, Denise and Chet Mehurin and others, all dancing to Billy Robeson with Swingaroux.
Laurels
For its 17th annual gala at the Metairie Country Club, and after Mass at St. Angela Merici Church, the Willwoods Community honored Christine and Chris Baglow, Ph.D., as the Servus Fidelus Award recipients. The evening benefited the five ministries of Willwoods Community: Affordable Housing, Faith and Marriage, Prayer Ministry, The Daily Mass.com and WLAE-TV.
Before sitting for a menu of salad, filet of beef and crème brûlée, guests chatted and sipped cocktails on the patio. The Gumbo Trio entertained. The Rev. Beau Charbonnet gave the invocation; Willwoods COO Ron Yager (with Dione) presented the new Father Thomas Chambers Scholastic Awards to Amanda Santos De Oliveira and Ashton Stephens, respectively of Cabrini and Holy Cross high schools; and Willwoods board Chaircouple Susie and Pat Veters introduced the Baglows, with whom they’ve had a long friendship. They expressed mixed feelings because of the Baglows’ move to the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, and of Chris’s position there. In turn, the honorees spoke with excitement about this new chapter in their lives (Notre Dame), but how they will always be New Orleanians.
Joining them were board members Jane (Mrs. Paul A.) Nalty, board chairwoman emerita, as well as Mary Jane and John Becker, Erin and Joe Caruso, Sharon and Mark Rodi, Betty and Ken Tedesco, Blanche (Mrs. Dennis) McCloskey, Pat Fenerty Andras, St. Denis “Sandy” Villere, Henry Tatje III (with Diane) and Michael and Dr. Denice Derbes Vales. Breaking bread, too, were Constance and Buckner Barkley, Marilyn and Pete Quirk, Shannon and Evans Schmidt, Yvette and Greg LaCour, the Rev. Gary Copping, Barbara and Paul Ceasar, Judy and Bob Martin and Jill and Scott Cabes.
Tree’s Company
Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful and Dr. Bradley Bartholomew extended an invitation for cocktails at his stunning Northline Street home, designed by George Hopkins, to honor the sponsors and speakers of the 19th annual Tree School. Betty Hunley designed the invitations that featured a watercolor of a majestic oak tree and Blue Max provided transportation for the speakers, many in from afar, such as Kim Coder (University of Georgia), Arnold “Beau” Brodbeck (Alabama Cooperative Extension System) and Kathleen Wolf (University of Washington in Seattle). All answer to doctor in academic circles.
Representing Jefferson Parish administration were President Mike Yenni with wife Michelle, and Councilwomen Cynthia Lee Sheng (she’s dropped the former hyphen) and Jennifer Van Vrancken with husband Stephen Dwyer. Missed were supporters Celia and Arnold Lupin of the Lupin Foundation, who were in New York visiting daughter Lily.
Patti Constantin catered with truly delicious appetizers, namely catfish tacos, and various types of cheese nibbles. Among those enjoying the food fare were master of ceremonies Dr. Neil Odenwald, retired professor and director of the LSU Robert Reich School of Landscape Architecture; master arborist Skip Kinkaid, director of Urban Forestry in O’Fallon, Missouri; and Lee Stansberry, of sponsor Bayou Tree Service. Also, Tree School Chairwoman Carey Hammett, Friends President Bobbie Gattuso, Metairie Club Gardens President Clifford Brown, Tom Campbell, Annette Adler, Joe and Sue Ellen Canizaro, Marla Garvey, Jackie Madden, Marieanne and David Arata, Albert and Elesha Kelleher, Holley Haag, Bryan and Nicole Parks, Neil and Natalie Schneider, Kenny Rabalais, Terri Wilkinson, Juliette Cassagne, Suzanne Alford, Peter Waring, Brook Burmaster and Nora and Bruce Holmes. Many were in attendance the following day at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, when Tree School held forth for a crowd of 300. Tree’s company!