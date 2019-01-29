Heat and Horses
Baby, It’s Hot Outside!
The Greek god, Apollo, is known for luminosity, both symbolic and real, but the Carnival ball that bears his name took it one step further and turned up the heat. “Hot August Night” served as the title and the queen and court’s outfits followed summery suit. Seersucker and linen obliged.
Radiant as the queen was Miss Cecilia Walshe Balart, stepdaughter and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Andrew Hogan. Her majesty’s family has a long history in Apollo and counts as former royals Katherine Grace “Katie Grace” Walshe of 2018, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Quirk Walshe Jr., as well as Leah Katherine “Katie” Whann (2012), Judith Walshe Whann (1957), Katherine McCall Whann (1983), Aline Walshe Knowlton (1990) and Louise Walshe Hogan, queen Cecilia’s mother, who reigned in 1993.
The ball’s captain also enjoys Apollo history. His paternal grandmother reigned as the 1960 Apollo queen as Miss Louise Roussel Corrigan. A significant moment occurred at the end of the recent ball in the New Orleans Convention Center, when the captain removed his hat and whistle and passed his whistle (signifying a successor) to a lieutenant.
Maids in the 2019 court, 18 total, were Misses Aimee Green Barousse, Joan Caroline Benjamin, Laura Morgan Butcher, Sidney Montgomery Charbonnet, Cecilia Elizabeth Cook, Katherine Mills Ellis, Marcelle Adelaida Ellis, Meghan Clare Farnsworth, Evaline Finlay Gomila, Anna Jamison Hardie, Eugenie Eustis McLeod, Mason Ann Mentz, Eliza Holly Nieset, Amelie Dupuis Perrier, Mary Esther Pilant, Ansley Holmes Schwing, Julia Tyler Smith and Emily Clay Weinmann.
Additional court representation came from pages Kathryn Simmons Dupuy, Anne Clyde Kolb, Mary Ellis Kolb, Camille Burcard Graugnard II and Thomas Benton Smallpage. Katie Grace Walshe, her majesty of 2018 and queen Cecilia’s first cousin, returned to recapture limelight, as did the matron of honor, Mrs. Henry Joseph Hefler Jr., who reigned in 1999 as Elizabeth Winchester Baldwin, and current debutantes Elizabeth McKenzie Cummins, Ann Clare Kallenborn, Ellen Heidingsfelder and Julia Margaret Plauché, the 2016 Apollo queen (and most recently that of the Twelfth Night Revelers for their 150th anniversary ball).
Mr. Peter Hillyer Dupuy served as chairman of the General Ball Committee with assistance from Messrs. Lawrence Noel Johnson Jr., George William Clay and Charles Niels Monsted IV. In 1997 and in 2002, Mr. Dupuy’s daughters, respectively Dorothy “Dottee” Butler Ives Dupuy (also now Mrs. Oscar M. Gwin IV) and Elinor Mitchell Ives Dupuy, wore crowns for Apollo.
“I love it!” said queen Cecelia — during the gala pre-ball reception in her honor at the Orleans Club — about the “Hot August Night” theme. It unfolded as a celebration of a summer party on the outskirts of New Orleans with music by Neil Diamond. Her regal attire was a sleeveless, jewel-neck gown designed by Kathleen Van Horn of KVH Designs made of fuchsia silk shantung with a center panel overlay of white guipure lace. The same lace accented the train that cascaded to the floor.
The maids wore seersucker dresses in either pink or blue; the girl pages wore pink polka dot costumes designed like bathing suits of yore; the boy pages donned guayaberas and shorts; and the king, a white linen suit, a light pink shirt with a fuchsia tie and a white straw gambler’s hat.
Applauding all of the summer-based excitement from the queen’s box were her mother, Louise; sister Katherine Isabel Balart; grandmother Aline Andry Walshe (Mrs. Michael Quirk Walshe); and the above Katherine McCall Whann. Also, Mmes. Knowlton, William Hart Brundige Jr., Christopher Casbarian, James Garland Brazil, Charles Briscoe, Justin Fitch and Robert James Whann III. Nearby were wives and family members of Apollo notables, as well as Mmes. Justin Burton Schmidt, Robert Conery Hassinger, Michael Justin Schmidt and Misses Marguerite Conery Schmidt, Elizabeth McLundie Bolton Schmidt and Anna Hassinger Schmidt. Many others were noted, as well, all in Carnival finery.
After the delights of the masked ball, the Queen’s Supper beckoned, also in the Convention Center. There, the Nashville-based Ocean Street group created soulful rock 'n' roll to create some dance-floor heat. All the while queen Cecelia reveled in the concluding moments of her reign and the memories, which will far surpass many a “Hot August Night.”
Win, Place, Show!
“Place Your Bets on 2019!” headed the invitation for a New Year’s Day party at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, the racetrack, honoring Laine Kehoe, debutante daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerard Roth Kehoe II. Her mom is the former Debra Jean Renaudin of New Orleans. Three horses standing up at a bar, and in colors of sunny gold, turquoise and apple green, were depicted on the invitation. No neigh-sayers in this group.
Horse-racing ornaments on small trees were part of the decorations as were floral bouquets of white roses, hydrangeas and tulips. Right in red was the look projected by the debutante.
Joining Laine were her sisters, Meghan, Kaitlin and Colleen Kehoe and grandmothers Cappy Kehoe McIver and Barbara Renaudin. Others thrilling to the Fair Grounds gallop were Karl and Kyle Kehoe with children Kate and Claire and Miles, Ashley LeBlanc, Janie and Dwight LeBlanc and, from Laine’s hometown of Atlanta, Ben Carroll; John and Jody Mosley with John, Jake and Anna; and Eleanor and Scott Geddes with Catriona.
Others placing their bets on a good time (and emerging as “winners”) were Caroline and Mark Wegmann, Noel and Paul Christmann, Louise Tranchin, Wendy (née Tranchin) and Patrick Duckworth with son Tennant and deb daughter Shea, Charlie and Molly Silvia with deb Ellie, Craig and Kay Smith with deb Catherine, Boody and Johnny Bolles, Bonnie Talbot, Judy Watts and Ellen and Max Cohen with Annie.
One of the highlights of the equine outing occurred in the third race, which was billed “Laine’s Big Day.” Then and throughout the afternoon, “show,” “place” and “win” all fused for fun.